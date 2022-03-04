Pospisil: Predicting the winners of the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

Here they go again.

If you think you’ve seen some of these first-round matchups in the state tournament recently, that’s correct.

All four opening games in Class A (and three of the four in girls) are rematches from the regular season. Considering that seven of the eight boys teams are from the Metro Conference, that was very much inevitable.

But three of four rematches in Class C-2? Highly improbable.

On top of that, four games across the board are rematches from last year’s state tournament. Most of those 2021 games were tournament changers – Falls City Sacred Heart edging Mullen in the first round, Auburn beating Omaha Concordia in two overtimes in the semifinals, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family beating Howells-Dodge in overtime in the finals and joining the other two as state champions.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Howells-Dodge, in fact, will be meeting for the fourth time since the start of 2020-21 but in a higher class.

In Class A, the winners the first time around are the top four teams in the ratings – defending champion Millard North, No. 1 Bellevue West, Omaha Westside and Gretna. Can they do it again on Tuesday?

So here we go again, trying to outdo colleague Mike Patterson’s Magic 8-Ball with the following picks:

Class A

A Bellevue West-Westside semifinal should tell whether Class A has the same finals matchup – Millard North-Bellevue West – for the third year in a row. That would be a first. If it happens, I like Bellevue West to retake the title.

First round: Millard North over Elkhorn South, Gretna over Omaha Central, Bellevue West over Lincoln Pius X, Westside over Omaha Creighton Prep.

Semifinals: Millard North over Gretna, Bellevue West over Westside.

Final: Bellevue West over Millard North.

Sleeper: Central.

Class B

Speaking of rematches, if No. 1 Omaha Skutt and No. 2 Omaha Roncalli reach the finals, it would be Round 4. Roncalli won the most recent one after two regular-season losses. The Scottsbluff-Beatrice first-round winner stands the best chance of messing up that matchup.

First round: Skutt over Blair, Platteview over Bennington, Roncalli over Waverly, Scottsbluff over Beatrice.

Semifinals: Skutt over Platteview, Roncalli over Scottsbluff.

Final: Skutt over Roncalli.

Sleeper: Beatrice.

Class C-1

The best set of first-round games of any class is led by the Auburn-Concordia rematch. The top seven in the previous ratings made it to state, along with Fort Calhoun that put an end to its 99 years without making it to Lincoln.

Having seen every team but Ogallala, I think the best guess at a state final pairing is Concordia against No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood -- with the Bluejays winning their first title since the two towns were state champions in the 1920s.

First round: Wahoo over Fort Calhoun, Concordia over Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood over Ogallala, Kearney Catholic over Wayne.

Semifinals: Concordia over Wahoo, Ashland-Greenwood over Kearney Catholic.

Final: Ashland-Greenwood over Concordia.

Sleeper: Auburn.

Class C-2

The bracket ensured that last year’s D-1 final can’t happen again in C-2. The bottom half ensures there will be a team from the northeast in the finals. The top half has Freeman joining three teams that were in the same subdistrict – Amherst, its opponent, plus defending champion Grand Island Central Catholic and Doniphan-Trumbull.

GICC won the subdistrict and while it’s No. 4 in the rankings, it very well could repeat as champion.

First round: Freeman over Amherst, GICC over Doniphan-Trumbull, Norfolk Catholic over Hartington Cedar Catholic, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family over Howells-Dodge.

Semifinals: GICC over Freeman, HLHF over Norfolk Catholic.

Final: GICC over HLHF.

Sleeper: Cedar.

Class D-1

No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s owns a win over No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton. The final should be the rematch.

First round: North Platte St. Patrick’s over Nebraska City Lourdes, Burwell over Elgin/Pope John, Dundy County-Stratton over Mead, Loomis over Riverside.

Semifinals: NPSP over Burwell, DCS over Loomis.

Final: NPSP over DCS.

Sleeper: Lourdes.

Class D-2

If a team is going to topple No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart, it better do it before the final. State wins leader Doug Goltz is 11-for-11 in title games, including the past two.

First round: O’Neill St. Mary’s over Shelton, Wynot over Osceola, FCSH over Mullen, Lincoln Parkview over Hyannis.

Semifinals: Wynot over St. Mary’s, FCSH over Parkview.

Final: FCSH over Wynot.

Sleeper: Osceola.​

