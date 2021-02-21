Pospisil: Projecting the pairings for boys basketball districts, which won't be kind to underdogs

A-5: No. 24 Omaha Burke (6-16) at No. 5 Omaha Central (19-5); No. 19 Lincoln Southwest (7-10) at No.10 Papo South (13-9).

A-6: No. 23 Bellevue East (6-13) at No. 6 Papillion-La Vista (15-6); No. 20 Millard South (9-11) at No. 9 Lincoln Northeast (14-6).

A-7: No. 22 Omaha Benson (9-14) at No. 7 Omaha Westside (16-6), No. 21 Omaha North (9-12) at No. 8 Millard West (15-5).

Until Millard South’s win over Westside, Millard North was going to be the No. 1 seed for districts. It’s possible that the Mustangs will retake the No. 1 seed for state, honestly the more crucial seeding.

Barring a team winning twice on the road to be an unexpected state qualifier, Millard North will be the No. 1 seed if it plays Norfolk (7-15) and not Lincoln High (1-15), then wins its district or loses its district and Bellevue West also gets upset. In that latter scenario, Bellevue West stays home.

As the top seven seeds begin setting up district schedules, it says here the athletic directors should agree on a common night for the finals. Class A is the only class left with a wild-card qualifier in the state tournament. There shouldn’t be any temptation to “block” a team from qualifying.