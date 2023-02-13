A whole lot of teams are vying for what seems to be the last two of the top seven seeds in the Class A district playoffs entering the final week of the regular season.

Being among the top seven assures homecourt advantage for the two games necessary to make the state tournament that starts March 8 in Lincoln.

No surprise who will be the No. 1 seed. That’s undefeated Bellevue West.

Millard North needs to split its games this week, Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest and Friday at Bellevue West, to be No. 2. Two losses would open the door for Gretna to move up with a pair of wins, Tuesday at Omaha Burke and Saturday at Southwest.

Omaha Creighton Prep and Lincoln East are near-locks to be home teams.

Beyond the top five, Omaha Westside is sitting sixth entering the week but could be leap-frogged by Lincoln North Star and Southwest.

Southwest has a three-game grind (albeit a homestand) of Millard North, Kearney and Gretna. So the Silverhawks could land anywhere in the district seedings from the top seven to not being a home team in the district semifinal round.

The teams between seventh and 16th in the standings are closely bunched. That group consists of North Star, Southwest, Elkhorn South, Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast, Kearney, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Central and Papillion-La Vista South.

The way Class A’s districts work, on Feb. 21 the 33 teams will be seeded by the NSAA point system (factors are a game’s result and the opponent’s record) and assigned to districts in serpentine fashion. In each game, the higher seeded team is host. Class A districts start next weekend.

How the district assignments would shake out if the season ended today:

District 1: No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 14 Lincoln Southeast, No. 15 Omaha Central, No. 28 Columbus and No. 29 Omaha Benson.

District 2: No. 2 Millard North, No. 13 Lincoln Pius X, No. 16 Papillion-La Vista South, No. 27 Grand Island and No. 30 Norfolk.

District 3: No. 3 Gretna, No. 12 Kearney, No. 17 Omaha Bryan, No. 26 Omaha Westview and No. 31 Omaha Northwest.

District 4: No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep, No. 11 Lincoln Northeast, No. 18 North Platte, No. 25 Fremont and No. 32 Omaha South.

District 5: No. 5 Lincoln East, No. 10 Lincoln High, No. 19 Millard West, No. 24 Omaha Burke and No. 33 Omaha Buena Vista.

District 6: No. 6 Omaha Westside, No. 9 Elkhorn South, No. 20 Millard South and No. 23 Bellevue East.

District 7: No. 7 Lincoln North Star, No. 8 Lincoln Southwest, No. 21 Omaha North and No. 22 Papillion-La Vista.

Tuesday, the Nebraska School Activities Association will seed subdistricts in Classes C-1 to D-2. In those classes, 12 subdistrict champions and four wild-card teams advance to winner-take-all district finals.

Class B seeding, like in Class A, waits until the close of the regular season. It has eight subdistricts for its 26 teams –in six subdistricts, the top seed has to win only one game to advance to the district finals — and there will be eight at-large teams.

Some subdistricts will require heavy lifting, based on this week’s ratings. In B-1 are No. 6 Crete, No. 7 Beatrice and No. 9 Norris. In D1-10, it’s No. 1 and defending champion North Plate St. Patrick’s No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center and No. 10 South Loup. In D2-3, it’s No. 1 and defending champion Lincoln Parkview, No. 3 Osceola and No. 5 Falls City Sacred Heart. In D2-5, it’s No. 7 Santee, No. 8 Stuart and No. 9 O’Neill St. Mary’s.

Northeast ranked

It’s done.

For the first time, with Lincoln Northeast landing the No. 10 position, all seven Lincoln teams in Class A have been ranked in the same season. The Rockets (13-8) beat Omaha Central and Omaha North in close games last week and Kearney, which they defeated to start their three-game push, opened the way by winning at then-No. 5 Lincoln Southeast 70-66.

It was Southeast’s third consecutive loss, following those to now-No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep and No. 1 Bellevue West. The Knights also lost their regular-season game with Northeast. The revolving door continues of who’s hot in the Capitol City, which likely will see all seven teams with winning records. That would be another first.

Prep, Platteview back to No. 2

The Junior Jays return there in the Top 10 after Millard North beat then-No. 2 Gretna 59-58 in overtime. The Dragons slip to fourth, with Millard North rising one rung to third.

Platteview benefits from a reshuffling of the top five in Class A triggered by now-No. 4 Omaha Roncalli beating then-No. 2 Bennington 57-55 in overtime and then-No. 3 Crete losing 53-45 to Aurora.

Wahoo jumps Ogallala

No offense, undefeated Ogallala, but Wahoo must take over the ratings lead in Class C-1 from you.

The Warriors (20-1) had 12 wins against Class B before defeating Class A North Platte, who’s 13-7, 58-51 Saturday at the Heartland Hoops Classic. They would be No. 2 in Class B behind only Omaha Skutt.

Hoops Classic

The weather was too nice and the matchups, made months in advance, not quite as compelling for the 16th annual event in Grand Island for crowds to be their usual.

Having to trade Huntington Prep (15-10), which called in sick, for Chicago Prep Sports in the “national game” against MaxPreps national No. 4 Sunrise Christian, didn’t help event organizers Tino and Erin Martinez.

Bellevue West kept its undefeated season going by holding off Maryland’s Bishop Walsh 80-69 in a hurdle that wasn’t as high as it looked when the game was announce. The Thunderbirds finish up this weekend with Friday’s home game against Millard North — they haven’t met this season — and Saturday’s visit to No. 6 Omaha Westside. The Warriors lost to Bellevue West 79-52 at Metros.

Support for support teams

New for the postseason is complimentary admission for bands, cheerleaders and dance teams.

The allotment for each group depends on the size of the schools. The range is 50 for Class A to 20 for Classes D-1 and D-2 for bands, 16 to 8 for cheerleaders and 14 to 8 for dance teams.

A welcome move by the NSAA.

Support for “Doc” Stevenson

At the Heartland Hoops Classic, the referees donated their fees to one of their own, Doug “Doc” Stevenson of Grand Island. Last spring, he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Stevenson is receiving treatment and told me Saturday, while running the shot clock, that his most recent checkup didn’t show regression.

The Martinezes have established a fund to help defray his treatment costs. Go to https://heartlandhoopsclassic.com/donatetodoc

Top games

Class A: Tuesday: Lincoln Southwest at Millard North, Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Northeast, Omaha Central at Omaha North. Thursday: Kearney at Lincoln Southwest. Friday: Millard North at Bellevue West, Lincoln East at Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln North Star. Saturday: Bellevue West at Omaha Westside, Gretna at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X.

Class B: Tuesday: Omaha Skutt at Sioux City Heelan, Waverly at York. Thursday: Elkhorn Mount Michael at Bennington, Omaha Skutt at Aurora. Friday: Crete at Platteview, Elkhorn at Omaha Roncalli. Saturday: Omaha Roncalli at North Platte, Norris at Omaha Bryan.

Class C-1: Tuesday: Wahoo Neumann at Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West at Omaha Concordia. Friday: Lincoln Lutheran at Boys Town, Wahoo at Malcolm, Wayne at Pierce.

Class C-2: Friday: Hartington Cedar Catholic at Norfolk Catholic, Laurel at Wynot, Norfolk Lutheran Northeast at Howells-Dodge, Madison at Wisner-Pilger.

Class D-1: Wednesday: Leyton at Garden County. Friday: Mead at Johnson-Brock, Wood River at Kenesaw, North Platte St. Patrick’s at Paxton.

Class D-2: Cross County at Friend, Santee at West Holt, O’Neill St. Mary’s at Elgin/Pope John, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at South Loup.

