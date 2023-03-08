LINCOLN — For nearly the first two months of Omaha Westside’s season, Rickey Loftin was waiting for medical clearance.

The last game he had played was for Omaha South in late February 2022, when he blew out a knee. The nasty twins, ACL and MCL. The usual grind of physical therapy.

“It was a long way back. Just taking one step at a time,’’ Loftin said. “But I was building a relationship with coach.”

His bond with Westside coach Jim Simons is bringing dividends for the Warriors. Once Loftin saw his first game time on Jan. 20, he’s settled in as the third sub off the Westside bench. Scored in every game. Shooting 50% from the field.

In Wednesday’s blowout of Lincoln East, he took four shots. Missed none, including two 3s, for 10 points.

“He had a really, really serious injury, then he's trying to get himself back into the flow. You come back in late January. The team’s kind of established, you're not totally comfortable with the team,’’ Simons said. “What we do, it just takes a long time.

“I told him yesterday if we're going to do something down here, you're going to have a moment, we're going to need you to have a moment and he was huge.”

We see you

Alec Noonan, Elkhorn South: 37 points, which kept the Storm from bowing out in an 81-70 loss to Millard North.

“He’s just able to score in so many different ways. He could shoot it,’’ new Mustangs coach Mike Etzelmiller said. “We tried a couple different guys on him and we tried to switch screens to try to prevent him from getting the basketball. But unfortunately, he's just a really good player and you have to tip your hat to him.”

Brecken Erickson, North Platte St. Patrick’s: 28 points (20 before halftime) and 15 rebounds against Mead in Class D-1.

“Brecken is a pretty special talent as far as kind of a combination of physicality and touch around the rim,” Irish coach William O’Malley said. “Probably as much as anything that maybe sets him apart is he’s just got great hands.”

Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West: 21 points playing on a sore ankle while beating Lincoln North Star for the Thunderbirds’ 27th consecutive win.

“I hurt it a few weeks ago in practice,’’ he said.

Jim and Jalen Weeks, Auburn coaches: Never ones to shirk the underdog role for the Bulldogs, their team discombobulated in the Class C-1 opener a Wahoo team that dropped its tournament opener for the second consecutive year as a No. 1 seed. Don’t count them out of taking Auburn to its fifth final in a row.

Lincoln Southeast pep band: Mike Patterson and I on press row missed you for the past nine years at the boys tournament. You were away for too long. Gotta love the harmonica player. We enjoy all pep bands, by the way.

Paxton’s coaching tree

Two coaches in Thursday’s Class D-2 first round played for Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Famer Jody Rhodes at Paxton.

Justin Hardin has followed Rhodes, who retired after last season, at Paxton. Will Reutzel has Shelton in the tournament for the second consecutive season.

“We were about a whisker away from meeting up in the first round, and I'm not sure how I felt about that,’’ Reutzel said. “But it would be interesting if we were to meet up (at state).”

Their teams are on opposite sides of the D-2 bracket.

Stu’s Views

Going 80 on opening day: Class A’s first round for the first time since 1994 had two scores in the 80s, Westside 84-54 over Lincoln East and Millard North 81-70 over Elkhorn South.

Unforced turnovers: To remedy a couple recent goofs, Omaha South was Class A’s undefeated champion in 1960. Omaha Westside is the fifth school seeking a football-basketball title sweep. Jake Brack of Omaha Skutt signed with South Dakota.

