Pospisil: Saint Thomas scores 30 in Millard North's win over Papillion-La Vista

Millard North encountered a team that found its long-range shooting touch, finally.
Mustangs coach Tim Cannon wondered what might have happened if it would have been a normal night in the Papillion-La Vista stands while the Monarchs were making 3s seemingly every possession to avoid a final-quarter knockout.
“If there was a crowd here, which is what you expect here, this is a hard place to win,’’ Cannon said. “I expected that they would shoot it well if we didn’t really get out on them. They might have struggled early in the year with that, and this was a night now they’re making a lot.
“I liked how we played on offense. I wasn’t very happy just defensively, just too many things that we could do better, but give them credit to for making a lot of 3s.”
With Saint Thomas scoring a career-high 30 points, the state’s top-ranked team (4-0) beat the No. 8 Monarchs 89-74. Hunter Sallis had 20 points and Old Dominion signee Jadin Johnson 14.
Papillion-La Vista (1-3) was able to hang around until the final two minutes because it made 6 of 10 3-point shots in the final quarter.
Chase Lett, who had only four points in Thursday’s 80-52 loss at No. 2 Bellevue West, sank 5 of 8 3s in the game for a team-high 22 points. Aidan Graham hit his season average with 16 points, and Luke Lindenmeyer added 12.
The loss completed the Monarchs’ run through the preseason top three. It started with a loss to No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep. I dubbed it a nightmare schedule akin to Ebenezer Scrooge visited by the three ghosts in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
As with Scrooge, the Ghost of Christmas Future — Millard North — may show the Monarchs the way.
“We’ve made progress,’’ Papio coach Dan Moore said. “From Thursday, you can tell we’re better. And mentally better.
“You make some shots, that makes things better. But we did a lot of smarter things as far as defense.”
He said he considered the defense on Sallis, one of the nation’s top 10 senior prospects, to be “pretty good.” The Monarchs sometimes lost track of Thomas, “but he just made shots.”
“Again, we kept in the game,” Moore said. “I want our kids to feel the competitiveness. We don’t quit. We keep fighting. We’re just playing the best team in the state. We battled, and Millard North knows it played somebody. We’ll gain confidence from that.”
Thomas is an uncommitted 6-foot-7 senior with a range of Division I offers. He was 5 of 8 from 3, and his 10 rebounds produced a double-double.
Millard North (4-0)...............15 25 20 29—89
At Papillion-La Vista (1-3)....11 19 17 27—74
MN: Saint Thomas 30, Hunter Sallis 20, Jadin Johnson 14, Tyler Sandoval 9, Jasen Green 7, Colin Monie 3, Nick Dolezal 3, Neal Mosser 3.
PLV: Chase Lett 22, Aidan Graham 16, Luke Lindenmeyer 12, Kyle Ingwerson 9, Will Hubert 8, Joey Hylok 7.
Fan limits
In a non-pandemic year, the Millard Norths and Bellevue Wests would be filling gyms home and away. Currently the Metro Conference standard is admitting two household members per player or coach.
Those limits in the Metro and elsewhere may get revisited soon.
Barely 48 hours after the NSAA board spent more than an hour pondering whether it should take control away from local schools about fan limits and discussing taking a longer Christmas break without games, Gov. Ricketts on Friday dialed back the statewide restrictions as hospital bed usage for COVID-19 cases has declined. Schools now can let non-household members attend high school and club sporting events without violating the newest state directed health measure.
Might not it be better to maintain existing fan limits until the holidays are behind us by a couple of weeks? Games increase in importance the deeper into the season. I’d rather see fewer at holiday tournaments so more can attend conference tournaments and the postseason. More of our 65-and-older population could be vaccinated by then, too.
The week ahead
Lincoln’s Class A teams finally can join the fray after their county’s three-week virus-related ban on sports expired last week. The best two matchups are at 7:30 p.m. Friday — preseason No. 10 North Star is at No. 9 Pius X and No. 7 Southeast visits unranked Southwest.
Saturday will be the Heartland Holiday Classic at Hastings College, a new event put on by Grand Island Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez. Best games are Class B No. 5 Waverly vs. C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic at 3 p.m. and GICC against Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt at 5.
Elsewhere, Class B No. 1 Elkhorn Mount Michael visits No. 3 Norris at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Top 10 No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South visits No. 5 Omaha Central at 7 p.m. Friday and Grand Island visits No. 2 Bellevue West at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
