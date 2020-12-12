Pospisil: Saint Thomas scores 30 in Millard North's win over Papillion-La Vista

Millard North encountered a team that found its long-range shooting touch, finally.

Mustangs coach Tim Cannon wondered what might have happened if it would have been a normal night in the Papillion-La Vista stands while the Monarchs were making 3s seemingly every possession to avoid a final-quarter knockout.

“If there was a crowd here, which is what you expect here, this is a hard place to win,’’ Cannon said. “I expected that they would shoot it well if we didn’t really get out on them. They might have struggled early in the year with that, and this was a night now they’re making a lot.

“I liked how we played on offense. I wasn’t very happy just defensively, just too many things that we could do better, but give them credit to for making a lot of 3s.”

With Saint Thomas scoring a career-high 30 points, the state’s top-ranked team (4-0) beat the No. 8 Monarchs 89-74. Hunter Sallis had 20 points and Old Dominion signee Jadin Johnson 14.

Papillion-La Vista (1-3) was able to hang around until the final two minutes because it made 6 of 10 3-point shots in the final quarter.