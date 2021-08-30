Pospisil: Score of 101-80 tops week of explosive offense in Nebraska high school football

No. 5 Southeast resorted to trick-play touchdowns thrown by Max Buettenback and future Husker Jake Appleget to get untracked in its 29-19 win at Omaha North, another of the OPS teams playing for the first time since 2019. Buettenback ran for 174 yards, but the Knights were 7 of 20 passing, including the two gadget plays.

No. 6 Lincoln East picked up 29 yards rushing and needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Lincoln Pius X 17-14. Noah Walters threw for 259 yards, with senior receiver Cooper Erikson grabbing 13 passes for 156 yards.

Offense was no problem in Sumner on Friday. The scoreboard couldn’t handle Arthur County’s 101-80 Six Man win over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the highest-scoring game in the state in any class in a century. At game’s end, the board showed “01” for the Wolves.

SEM junior Kellen Eggleston broke three Six Man records, one that was almost 80 years old.

His 13 catches from twin Noah Eggleston topped the 12 by Wolbach’s Lloyd Hartmann in 1943, his six touchdown receptions bettered the five by David Warneke of Grand Island Heartland Lutheran in 2018 and his 291 receiving yards shattered the 233 by Arthur’s Hayes Rose in 2011. Noah Eggleston was 14 of 21 for 375 yards and seven scores.