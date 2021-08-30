Pospisil: Score of 101-80 tops week of explosive offense in Nebraska high school football

Bellevue West, Millard South and Elkhorn South showed lightning-strike offenses during opening week.
Omaha Westside, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East had their struggles.
But all made it to this week undefeated.
Top-ranked Bellevue West put up 58 points on Omaha Burke, which is still getting its land legs after not playing last season. DaeVonn Hall had the best night of the Thunderbirds’ three future Power Five receivers. The sophomore caught 4 of 6 passes thrown his way for 131 yards and two scores.
As for West’s two Super Six picks, Micah Riley-Ducker (Auburn) caught 4 of 6 for 63 yards and Kaden Helms (Oklahoma) 1 of 4 for 7 yards.
No. 3 Millard South averaged 22 yards a play — 481 yards on 22 plays — while lighting up Millard North for 55 points. Christian Nash scored on runs of 62, 45 and 70 yards.
No. 4 Elkhorn South’s touchdowns in a 35-21 win over Millard West were of 29 yards or longer. Cole Ballard popped loose for scoring runs of 29, 56 and 62 yards.
Elkhorn South visits Millard South on Thursday night.
On the flip side, No. 2 Westside netted 130 yards in its 23-8 win over then-No. 7 Omaha Creighton Prep. Dominic Rezac had to work for his 72 yards rushing, needing 21 carries, and new starting quarterback Kolby Brown was 7 of 20.
No. 5 Southeast resorted to trick-play touchdowns thrown by Max Buettenback and future Husker Jake Appleget to get untracked in its 29-19 win at Omaha North, another of the OPS teams playing for the first time since 2019. Buettenback ran for 174 yards, but the Knights were 7 of 20 passing, including the two gadget plays.
No. 6 Lincoln East picked up 29 yards rushing and needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Lincoln Pius X 17-14. Noah Walters threw for 259 yards, with senior receiver Cooper Erikson grabbing 13 passes for 156 yards.
Offense was no problem in Sumner on Friday. The scoreboard couldn’t handle Arthur County’s 101-80 Six Man win over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the highest-scoring game in the state in any class in a century. At game’s end, the board showed “01” for the Wolves.
SEM junior Kellen Eggleston broke three Six Man records, one that was almost 80 years old.
His 13 catches from twin Noah Eggleston topped the 12 by Wolbach’s Lloyd Hartmann in 1943, his six touchdown receptions bettered the five by David Warneke of Grand Island Heartland Lutheran in 2018 and his 291 receiving yards shattered the 233 by Arthur’s Hayes Rose in 2011. Noah Eggleston was 14 of 21 for 375 yards and seven scores.
The six-man scoring record had been 158 points, set in 1996 when Milligan beat Monroe 81-77. SEM’s points were the most ever in a loss.
The highest-scoring game ever in Nebraska, you ask? In October 1921, Cozad defeated Overton 201-7 in 11-man.
Offense was no problem, either, for Eight Man-1 ratings contender Norfolk Lutheran in its 74-6 win over Madison. Senior wide receiver Cort McKeown tied the eight-man record of seven touchdown receptions. His quarterback, first-time starter Landon Johnson, was 14 of 14 for 281 yards and eight touchdowns.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: North Platte and Gretna come in off wins and Grand Island off a 38-35 loss at Kearney. Prep and Millard West exit.
Class B: Preseason No. 1 Aurora, which lost 42-14 at North Platte; Norris; Elkhorn North; and Grand Island Northwest stay in despite opening-game setbacks. Beatrice at No. 10 replaces previous No. 9 Blair.
Class C-1: Taking ratings spots from the teams they beat, Columbus Scotus (Wahoo 31-14) is eighth, and Cozad (Gothenburg 20-17) is ninth. Central City remains 10th after a 21-19 loss to now-No. 7 Battle Creek.
Class C-2: Crofton is the new No. 10 after preseason No. 5 Norfolk Catholic fell 39-17 to C-1 contender Boone Central.
Eight Man-1: All 10 ranked teams won.
Eight Man-2: Fullerton (30-20 over Central Valley), Riverside (64-38 over Osceola) and Osmond (32-27 over Allen) replace the losing teams in the ratings. Johnson-Brock also enters.
Six Man: Hay Springs takes Creek Valley’s place by beating the Storm 37-14.
Top games
Thursday — Class A: Elkhorn South at Millard South, Papio vs. Creighton Prep at Burke. Class B: Norris vs. Elkhorn North at Elkhorn Stadium.
Friday — Class A: North Platte at Fremont, Omaha Central at Gretna, Omaha North at Omaha Westside. Class B: Bennington at Aurora, Waverly at Omaha Skutt, Seward vs. Omaha Gross at Bryan Stadium. Class C-1: Columbus Lakeview at Pierce, Auburn at Fort Calhoun, Central City at Ord, Hartington CC at Battle Creek, Kearney Catholic at Gothenburg, Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian, Milford at Ashland-Greenwood, Minden at Boone Central, Wahoo at Adams Central. Class C-2: Centennial at DC Aquinas, Sutton at Wilber-Clatonia. Eight Man-1: Ainsworth at Burwell, Elmwood-Murdock at Clarkson/Leigh, Stanton at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, West Point GACC at Nebraska City Lourdes, Weeping Water at Tri County. Eight Man-2: Johnson-Brock at BDS. Six Man: Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County.