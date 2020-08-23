Pospisil: Season will look and feel different, but Westside has same goal — an elusive state title

No team should want a full season — and a long overdue state championship — more than preseason No. 1 Omaha Westside. Last year’s Class A runner-up is loaded with future college players, starting with seniors Avante Dickerson heading to Minnesota, Cade Haberman to Northern Illinois and Cole Peyton to North Dakota State.

Westside coach Brett Froendt said even if his team was middle-of-the-pack, his approach would be the same.

“That needs to be clear because any decisions we make, and it doesn’t matter who and it wouldn’t matter what year we’re doing it, I want the kids to have the opportunity to play, especially the kids trying to get college opportunities,” Froendt said. “We have seven or eight right now but those who don’t have offers, I know they can and will, all that I care about is getting them opportunities on the field.”

He’s thankful Westside is a district still playing fall sports. “I think the kids are embracing that they are very fortunate.”

Coaches have been open with them, he added, while working through the pandemic obstacle course.