Pospisil: Season will look and feel different, but Westside has same goal — an elusive state title

Husker football is gone for the fall. High school football isn’t yet.
And hopefully not.
You may have to follow it in the newspaper, social media and when there are radio or TV broadcasts rather than sitting in the stands at Seacrest Field, Buell Stadium or Grand Island’s newly renovated — for $17 million — stadium, but prep football in Nebraska is plunging ahead.
The hope is that the season gets to the finish line, in an otherwise idle Memorial Stadium, on time before Thanksgiving. In these pandemic times, that’s far from certain. All that is certain for the foreseeable future is uncertainty.
As you read this column, our schools are just opening, 17 states and the District of Columbia aren’t playing fall football and our state’s largest district sidelined its seven teams.
This is a time when Nebraska’s 77,000 square miles are an asset. Outside the metro areas and a few hotspots, COVID-19 hasn’t been a prairie fire.
That’s why Eight Man and Six Man are best positioned to have the fewest interruptions to their seasons. That likelihood may decrease as you climb the alphabet ladder in 11-man from Class C-2 to A. More kids in a school increases the probability of outbreaks.
Class A already looks different. Without OPS, the remaining 24 schools went into scramble mode for scheduling.
Lincoln Southwest had to line up four new opponents. Seven schools needed to find three. Three schools currently have seven games set — Millard South, Papillion-La Vista South and defending champ Bellevue West.
A residual effect is that strength of schedule for the affected teams generally will be stronger. More losses will be built in when the pool of teams shrinks from 31 to 24. No offense to the perpetually struggling teams in OPS, but the replacements for Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Northwest and Omaha South would likely win every game against that foursome. It will be harder for the middle of the Class A pack — good teams, mind you — to have winning seasons.
Will every game get played? In utopia, yes. In Pandemic World, no.
The chances improve with indoor mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing. And also with students not carpooling or getting into large groups away from school. Players should be diligent with daily cleaning of practice gear and uniforms. Don’t leave them in hot, stale car trunks that can be breeding grounds for germs.
Fans, you’re all not going to get into the bleachers for the biggest matchups. Masks may be required even at outdoor venues. There definitely won’t be loud student sections with kids shoulder-to-shoulder for 25 rows.
By now, all schools should have fan protocols and capacity limits. Those may not be popular, but are necessary even in farm and ranch communities. Might not be wise either to have players and townsfolk mingle on the field after games.
No team should want a full season — and a long overdue state championship — more than preseason No. 1 Omaha Westside. Last year’s Class A runner-up is loaded with future college players, starting with seniors Avante Dickerson heading to Minnesota, Cade Haberman to Northern Illinois and Cole Peyton to North Dakota State.
Westside coach Brett Froendt said even if his team was middle-of-the-pack, his approach would be the same.
“That needs to be clear because any decisions we make, and it doesn’t matter who and it wouldn’t matter what year we’re doing it, I want the kids to have the opportunity to play, especially the kids trying to get college opportunities,” Froendt said. “We have seven or eight right now but those who don’t have offers, I know they can and will, all that I care about is getting them opportunities on the field.”
He’s thankful Westside is a district still playing fall sports. “I think the kids are embracing that they are very fortunate.”
Coaches have been open with them, he added, while working through the pandemic obstacle course.
“It leaves less room for them to worry, less room for them to make excuses as to what not to prepare for,” the 12th-year head coach said. “By doing that we just kept our kids confident in the process of what was going to happen and the opportunities they get and not dwell on the possible risk or cancellations.”
On the Westside offense, Raoul Kolani and Dom Rezac will split time at I-back with Will Hurtado the fullback behind Payton, who ran for 871 yards and threw for 1,911 in a 13-game season. Bo Lucas shifts from center to tackle. Grant Guyett adds to the receiving corps led by Dickerson.
Guyett “has changed his body, trained like a Navy Seal,” his coach said, and the 6-foot, 210-pound junior “is as good a linebacker as I’ve seen on our field in a long time. I think he’s going to have a big year and obviously get college attention.”
Brett Thorell moved from outside linebacker to inside linebacker. Sophomore Ty Keifer will get time in the secondary with Rezac and Koby Bretz. Hurtado’s breakout at defensive end is one reason, the coach said, that Westside went to the final last season.
The rest of the preseason Top 10 consists of Millard South, Bellevue West, Millard West, Elkhorn South, Omaha Creighton Prep, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Kearney and Millard North.
Other preseason No. 1s are Elkhorn in Class B, defending champions Wahoo in C-1 and Oakland-Craig in C-2, Dundy County-Stratton in Eight Man-1, Falls City Sacred Heart in Eight Man-2 and McCool Junction in Six Man.
