Pospisil: Seeking makeup games is a hard decision in this unsettled high school football season

When a team finds itself without a game because of an opponent’s quarantine, does it look for a replacement?
The answer isn’t always clear-cut.
Millard South didn’t try it. Millard West probably won’t. Bellevue West definitely would.
Millard South is without a game Sept. 24 and 25, when it was to play Omaha North, one of the seven Omaha Public Schools sidelined by the district for what now looks to be all season.
Patriot Athletic Director Steve Throne told me Friday night that No. 2 Millard South will take the week off. The reason is the gauntlet the team faced the first four weeks — Millard North, followed by three Top 10 teams: No. 4 Elkhorn South, No. 6 Millard West and, on Friday, No. 3 Bellevue West.
Millard South then resumes with Lincoln Pius X, Fremont and Lincoln North Star. The last week of the regular season is open, too, because Omaha Burke was to be the opponent.
That might not matter come Thursday, when the Nebraska School Activities Association board meets again with the state playoffs on the agenda. A possible option for Class A could be including all 24 eligible teams and starting Oct. 22 and 23 (wiping out the ninth-week games) to accommodate the extra round.
Millard West currently is open this week. It lost Kearney, which had its senior and junior players put into quarantine last Wednesday. All other teams in Class A are scheduled to play this week. West coach Kirk Peterson said Sunday the school was not looking to find an out-of-state opponent.
“We’ve talked about it,” he said Friday night. “It’s hard to make a decision on it because you don’t know what’s right. You don’t want to cheat the kids but at the same time, we’ve got some depth issues that, do you want to take the chance on losing kids on a game that really doesn’t matter?
“But it’s the kids’ experience, so it’s hard. It’s a hard decision. Obviously, the postseason is on everyone’s mind, how that’s going to shake out. There’s talk that they’re going to change some things so I wish we would know so we can make a decision.”
Then there’s Bellevue West, which could be staring at a six-game regular season if nothing else goes against the defending state champs. Or five, if there’s playoff expansion.
It was the odd man out in Week 1, when five Class A schools were needing new opponents. Then it came up empty this past week after Omaha Creighton Prep canceled. Southeast Polk from suburban Des Moines was a possibility, but it opted to stay in-state — rightly so, because you should take care of your own first — and played at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
North Platte then agreed to play, only to have contact tracing stemming from the same junior varsity game that affected Kearney go deeper into its varsity team. Bellevue West had its buses loaded and ready to leave Friday morning for the four-hour drive west when notified the game was off.
Bellevue West also is open Oct. 1 and 2 and could look toward Iowa for an odd-man-out opponent, provided Des Moines and Iowa City teams aren’t back to playing.
There, it’s the state saying no sports during online-only learning. Here, it’s OPS making an internal decision along those lines.
Note that even with all of last week’s twists, 121 of 126 scheduled games (96%) were played. That success rate has been between 95% and 96% each of the first three weeks of the season.
Who’s No. 1 in Class B?
Once Waverly lost 13-7 Thursday at Elkhorn and Norris fell at home 21-20 the next night to Bennington, Class B needed a new No. 1.
Hastings gets the call. The Tigers lead their class for the first time since their 1994 title team finished at No. 1.
It’s close between Hastings (4-0) and Bennington (3-0). The difference is Hastings’ 35-8 win over Class A Lincoln North Star, which won its next three games.
Bennington can strengthen its case with a win Friday at Omaha Skutt.
The rankings behind the Badgers reflect head-to-head results: No. 3 Norris opened the year by beating No. 4 Elkhorn, which knocked Waverly down from first to fifth. Waverly in Week 2 beat Skutt, which falls from fourth to sixth despite its 50-10 win over Omaha Gross.
Other ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: Only shuffle was at No. 5, with Lincoln Southeast taking it from Millard West on a 35-10 win over No. 7 Grand Island. Millard West is sixth after a 31-12 loss to No. 2 Millard South.
Class C-1: Then-No. 2 Kearney Catholic lost 33-7 to St. Paul, with the Wildcats rising from ninth to seventh and clearing the way for Pierce to move into second behind conference rival Wayne. Pierce beat St. Paul 55-38 in their opener. Kearney Catholic tumbles to eighth. The new No. 10 is Columbus Lakeview (1-2), which pressed Wayne in a 14-11 loss. Undefeated and unranked are Raymond Central, Lincoln Christian, Mitchell, Ogallala and Chadron.
Class C-2: Then-No. 9 Centennial’s loss to previously winless Grand Island Central Catholic drops out the Broncos and opens a spot for Hartington Cedar Catholic (3-0). North Platte St. Patrick’s (2-0) and Gibbon (3-0) are the other C-2 unbeatens.
Eight Man-1: As the sorting continues, 3-0 teams Norfolk Lutheran and EMF (Exeter-Milligan/Friend) take the final two spots as Elm Creek and Stanton exit after losses to ranked teams. Unbeatens not ranked are 3-0 Hitchcock County, Elkhorn Valley and Nebraska Christian. Hartington-Newcastle, which will be coming off quarantine this week, is 1-0.
Eight Man-2: BDS (Bruning-Davenport/Shickley) vaults from fourth to the top after shocking preseason No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart 50-30. No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis broke up a pass on the final play to survive 44-38 against Palmer. No. 3 Osceola blew out Mead 71-0, but BDS has the win that matters most in the early going. Unbeaten and unranked are Creighton and Leyton, each 3-0, and 2-0 Allen.
Six Man: Sumner-Eddyville- Miller enters at No. 10 on a 66-63 win over previously undefeated, then-No. 7 Spalding Academy, which exits.
Top games this week
Class A — Thursday: Lincoln East vs. Millard North at Buell. Friday: Bellevue West at Millard South. Omaha Creighton Prep-Lincoln SE at Seacrest (8:15).
Class B — Friday: Bennington at Omaha Skutt. Waverly at Grand Island Northwest.
Class C-1 — Friday: Adams Central at Cozad. Ashland-Greenwood at Wayne. Columbus Lakeview at Lincoln Christian. Kearney Catholic at Ogallala.
Class C-2 — Friday: Bridgeport at Gibbon. Crofton at David City Aquinas. Grand Island CC at North Platte SP. Norfolk Catholic at Oakland-Craig.
Eight Man-1 — Friday: Cross County at Nebraska Christian. Elkhorn Valley at Laurel-CC. Hitchcock County at Dundy County-Stratton.
Six Man — Friday: Paxton at Arthur County. Cody-Kilgore at Stuart.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!