Pospisil: Seeking makeup games is a hard decision in this unsettled high school football season

When a team finds itself without a game because of an opponent’s quarantine, does it look for a replacement?

The answer isn’t always clear-cut.

Millard South didn’t try it. Millard West probably won’t. Bellevue West definitely would.

Millard South is without a game Sept. 24 and 25, when it was to play Omaha North, one of the seven Omaha Public Schools sidelined by the district for what now looks to be all season.

Patriot Athletic Director Steve Throne told me Friday night that No. 2 Millard South will take the week off. The reason is the gauntlet the team faced the first four weeks — Millard North, followed by three Top 10 teams: No. 4 Elkhorn South, No. 6 Millard West and, on Friday, No. 3 Bellevue West.

Millard South then resumes with Lincoln Pius X, Fremont and Lincoln North Star. The last week of the regular season is open, too, because Omaha Burke was to be the opponent.

That might not matter come Thursday, when the Nebraska School Activities Association board meets again with the state playoffs on the agenda. A possible option for Class A could be including all 24 eligible teams and starting Oct. 22 and 23 (wiping out the ninth-week games) to accommodate the extra round.