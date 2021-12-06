Pospisil: Several Nebraska high schools may find themselves in unfamiliar classes

Lincoln Pius X is going back to Class B in football.

Hastings may have grown into Class A. If so, its choice would be whether to stay or opt back to Class B and be ineligible for the playoffs.

Wednesday should tell us how football will look the next two seasons for classifications. That’s when the NSAA is expected to release its enrollment numbers.

We know with certainty that five schools will be new to Class B — Pius, new Omaha schools Buena Vista and Westview and new Lincoln schools Northwest and Standing Bear. The new schools debut in 2022, except for Standing Bear, which opens in 2023.

We think that four longtime Class B teams — McCook, Alliance, Aurora and Omaha Roncalli — will be dropping to Class C-1 because their NSAA enrollment numbers (grades 9-10-11) will be below the 160-boys threshold for Class B football.

And we don’t know where the new cutoff will be to even out the teams in C-1 and C-2.

At Wednesday’s NSAA board meeting in Norfolk, Pius is on the agenda to ask to remain in Class A through the opt-up provision for all sports but football. The NSAA allows schools to opt up or down, but opt-downs result in postseason ineligibility.