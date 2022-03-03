Pospisil: Shot clocks may not be used in Class A basketball games in 2023

The shot clocks at Pinnacle Bank Arena couldn’t be turned on next week anyway, but it’s looking doubtful that Class A will have it in 2023 when it’s allowed nationally for high school basketball.

Although Class A schools overwhelmingly support it, it’s gotten blocked. First, it was ruled that the proposal couldn’t go through the class caucus process that allows individual classifications to determine some rules because it could affect non-Class A schools. Then at its January meeting, the NSAA legislative district that includes Lincoln’s seven Class A schools deadlocked on it as a bylaw change.

While 20 schools abstained, 10 schools voted against it. Those included five far removed from being affected — Class C Superior and Class D Exeter-Milligan, Hampton, Lincoln Parkview and Meridian. Also against it were Beatrice, Lincoln Pius X and Southeast, Norris and Waverly.

In favor were the other five Lincoln public schools and Aurora, Crete, Malcolm, Raymond Central and Sutton. Dana Wiseman, the Sutton superintendent, sits on the NSAA board.

A delegation of Metro Conference athletic directors is coming to Wednesday’s regularly scheduled NSAA board meeting to plead its case. The conference used the shot clock during the final three rounds of its holiday tournament at Baxter Arena as an experiment.

How could the shot clock be approved in time for next season? The proposal could come off the floor at the NSAA Representative Assembly in April. Or the two District 1 board members, Wiseman and Kathi Wieskamp from LPS, could consider the 5-2 super majority of the LPS voting — and that half of the dissent came from small schools — and both vote for it instead of a 1-1 split. District 2 (two votes) and District 6 (one) also are in favor. It takes a 5-3 board vote to approve a bylaw change.

I haven’t been a proponent for the shot clock for various reasons that could affect smaller schools more, such as cost and staffing. But if Class A wants to go with it, then why put up the block?

District finals

If there was any persuasion that a shot clock would improve the game, consider what happened in the District A-5 final Wednesday night at Omaha Creighton Prep. Two scoreless overtime periods, the second with Lincoln Northeast sitting back in a zone, content to let Prep hold the ball until a missed shot in the final 10 seconds. That had to be 3:50 of pure boredom.

Prep ended up winning 57-45 after the third overtime as Northeast went the first 11 minutes of the extra time scoreless. Luke Jungers led No. 5 Prep (17-7) with 20 points as the Junior Jays qualified for state for the eighth consecutive season.

No. 3 Millard North (23-2) defeated Omaha North 81-57 in the District A-1 final. Creighton-bound Jasen Green had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and David Harmon was 7 of 9 for 14 points. Mason Strong had 21 for the Vikings.

No. 1 Bellevue West outscored Millard South 21-4 in the second quarter of a 61-31 win in District 2. Jacob Arop made his eight shots for a game-high 17 points, and William Kyle had 12.

No. 10 Lincoln Pius X kept the state tournament from being an All-Metro affair by beating No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South 61-46 in District 7. Jack Hastreiter had 18 points, Jared Bohrer 15 and Brady Christiansen 13 for the 18-7 Thunderbolts. Daniel Brocaille’s 16 points led the Titans (16-8), who would have been the wild-card team at state if Omaha Central had beaten Elkhorn South.

Saundi Fugleberg, 58

The state’s high school sports community has lost so many in the past week. Brother Mike Wilmot, Joe Dervin, Jerry Stine, Joe McMenamin, Larry Porter.

Saundi Fugleberg from the Nebraska Coaches Association office was as well known within coaching circles. She died Feb. 25 at her home in Eagle, Nebraska, from pancreatic cancer diagnosed only weeks before. She was 58.

“She served coaches with a servant heart for 15+ years,’’ NCA Executive Director Darin Boysen wrote on Twitter. “No immediate plans for services, but the NCA will honor her during clinic week in July. Memorials can be sent to the NCA office.”

Wilmot services

Any memorial services for Br. Wilmot will be later this year, according to the Midwest Jesuits website.

The late coach donated his remains to science.

Richard Harrison, a 1981 Prep graduate, said one service could be in Omaha and one possibly in Wilmot’s hometown of Milwaukee.

