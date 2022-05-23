Pospisil: Should the NSAA change the format of next year's Nebraska state track meet?

Get set for another four-day state track meet in 2023.

But does it need to be that way? If it is, should it be run the same way? And what happens if field-event venues are moved from inside Burke Stadium?

Should it take four 10-hour days to run a track meet? That’s been the length the past two years. Last year was out of COVID-19 protocol necessity. This year was, quite honestly, seeing if a continuation of 2021 would lead to better gate receipts.

There are plusses. For throwers, it’s meant no sprinting to the track for a running event. For jumpers, they have fans' undivided attention. For fans, parking is less of a hassle and the feeling of being a sardine at a Husker football game (in the good times) has been eased. Although the west stands looked shoulder to shoulder Saturday – all the way to the end.

And for the meet, perhaps better revenue. On Twitter, new OPS director of athletics John Krogstrand wrote: “40,000+ visitors, 15,000+ bottles of H2O, 10,000+ hot dogs & burgers, 3,600 programs, 735 volunteers, 93 counties represented, 13 unified teams, 12 State Meet records.”

There are minuses. For runners, there is less rest time between finals because only four races are needed per event with two classes instead of eight when all four are together. The time between the 800 and 1,600 has shrunk from 4:45 to 2:45, between the 100 and 200 from 2:55 to 1:45.

Adrianna Rodencal of Lincoln Lutheran won her four finals (two dashes, two hurdles) Saturday in a span of 2:15. She said she was glad she didn’t fall over after finishing the 200 that was her last race.

For teams, the separation of field and track events makes for a long day, especially when the temperatures go to the extremes seen last week. Some coaches were shuttling athletes between Burke and their hotels or the Westroads Mall when it got so hot on Thursday.

For fans, the carnival atmosphere on Saturday, when the classes would converge, isn’t the same. People come to watch their family members, but many like to see the best from any class. Right now that’s gone.

Since the NSAA seems set on a four-day meet in 2023, then the order of the meet should change. Classes A and B, which went first, should be on the weekend and Classes C and D go first. I’ve heard the reasons for why A and B should be go first, but those are logistical in nature only. And fail to consider which schools (larger) are likely to still be in session.

All-class gold medals are the highest awards for the state meet. The photos of the winners are the only ones to appear in the next year’s programs. The golds must remain relevant. They must be treated with equity.

State cross country finally got around to a rotation of races so Class A boys weren’t always the last on the Kearney Country Club course that can turn treacherous with eight races run in rain or slush.

And now the NSAA board, last Friday in approving four-day state tournaments in girls and boys basketball, indicated a rotation is necessary for the Wednesday and Thursday first round.

That should apply to track as well.

All but five gold-medal performances were from Class A and Class B. They had to wait two days to learn whether their marks would hold up. And the gold medals aren’t presented during the meet, but mailed to the schools.

Class A and B, at least every other year, should be on the weekend.

I agree with NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar that having all medal winners go to the awards stand is worthwhile. “We’re recognizing so many more kids. That's important,’’ he said. But the best of the best also need proper recognition somehow, even if it’s only acknowledgment over the P.A. system.

On to the what-if of the jumping events, save for pole vault, leaving the stadium? Multiple sources say renovation plans for the stadium and the Burke campus include moving the softball field to the corner of 120th Street and Burke Boulevard to make way for field-event facilities.

If that happens, does the need for separate field-event sessions remain? Does the need for a four-day meet remain, or could it be run over three days or go back to two? Iowa (four classes) and Colorado (five) are three-day meets, Kansas (four classes) two. Iowa uses 14,557-seat Drake Stadium, Colorado 10,000-seat JeffCo Stadium and Kansas 24,000-seat Cessna Stadium at Wichita State.

While this column was still on the laptop came a reader’s suggestion to rotate the state meet to sites besides 8,000-seat Burke. Such as Grand Island’s renovated Memorial Stadium. Nice in concept, but impractical. Burke is the state’s largest stadium with a track. Grand Island has 5,500 permanent seats and on the flat – no hillside seating for overflow like at Burke. Buell Stadium in Millard has 6,500 permanent seats, no hillside and a very steep grade in its west grandstand. Smaller still are Papillion-La Vista Stadium and Gretna’s stadium. Continuity in volunteer staffing also would be a big issue.

Bellar said meet director Nate Neuhaus and the NSAA staff will review “the plusses and minuses, figure out what's the best way to go forward again, taking into account what our member schools want. We do that typically all the time.” The meet rotation will be included.

“We said we have to start somewhere and that’s why we did it that way. That will be talked about, too.”

