Pospisil: Should the state football title games return to Memorial Stadium?

NET scrambled to get two of the six rescheduled finals on live this year, adding the Class C-2 final in late afternoon to the Class A final by bringing in another live truck. The rest were live streamed and will be re-aired on NET at a later date.

Memorial Stadium is cavernous, be it for an Eight Man-2 game that draws 1,200 or a Class A game with around 6,000. But there’s a seat for everyone, with ample restrooms. Get past most Class A fields, and that’s not a certainty. Omaha Roncalli, Waverly and Plattsmouth, for example in Class B, lack a visitor’s grandstand. Even Heedum Field at Fremont, home to Midland University, doesn’t have sufficient visitor seating. Ord’s fans overwhelmed what there was for the C-2 final.

Home sites do have better, free parking, than Lincoln and concession prices are lower, too.

If the NSAA would ever take the finals out of Lincoln, it would have to set minimum facility requirements for the host team or that school would have to find a suitable site. Really, that should apply to the semifinal round as well. Some nearby states have such requirements. Iowa, of course, plays all semifinals in the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls but our state never got around to a dome.