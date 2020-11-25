Pospisil: Should the state football title games return to Memorial Stadium?

Flashback Friday was fun.
Now comes the inevitable debate.
Do the state football finals need to go back to Memorial Stadium after the novelty of playing them at home sites this year because of the coronavirus pandemic?
Social media is split. I’m torn, too.
If there was a way for every final to be televised live statewide and for free, if each could be played with adequate facilities for home and visiting fans, then an argument for home sites carries greater weight.
But is that what the players want? Or do they want the opportunity they earned by making the finals to play in the home of the Huskers? It’s like a golfer getting the chance to play Augusta National, Pebble Beach or Sand Hills. It may come around only once.
Part of the nostalgia might have been from these games being played on a Friday. It’s high school’s spot on the weekly football calendar. The natural fit.
Except in Memorial Stadium. From 1996 through 2008, the finals finished on Saturday. Then the university couldn’t guarantee the Huskers wouldn’t have a home game on the same weekend and the finals were pushed back to the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Attendance hasn’t been the same since.
Does live TV for all finals matter? Until this year, every game, every medal ceremony, had been on NET since 2000. In 1999, its first season with the finals, NET carried four games live but had to show two on tape delay because of scheduling conflicts.
NET scrambled to get two of the six rescheduled finals on live this year, adding the Class C-2 final in late afternoon to the Class A final by bringing in another live truck. The rest were live streamed and will be re-aired on NET at a later date.
Memorial Stadium is cavernous, be it for an Eight Man-2 game that draws 1,200 or a Class A game with around 6,000. But there’s a seat for everyone, with ample restrooms. Get past most Class A fields, and that’s not a certainty. Omaha Roncalli, Waverly and Plattsmouth, for example in Class B, lack a visitor’s grandstand. Even Heedum Field at Fremont, home to Midland University, doesn’t have sufficient visitor seating. Ord’s fans overwhelmed what there was for the C-2 final.
Home sites do have better, free parking, than Lincoln and concession prices are lower, too.
If the NSAA would ever take the finals out of Lincoln, it would have to set minimum facility requirements for the host team or that school would have to find a suitable site. Really, that should apply to the semifinal round as well. Some nearby states have such requirements. Iowa, of course, plays all semifinals in the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls but our state never got around to a dome.
For certain, the finals would have to be played at the higher seed. Forget east-west rotations or the home-site formula that needs to be retired. This is the time to make the switch, for all playoff games through the semifinals to be played at the higher seed and put football on the same footing as other team sports.
Now for some tasty, non-turkey leftovers from the playoffs:
Best game I: Kearney 41, Bellevue West 40, overtime, Class A quarterfinals. The consensus is this is an all-time upset and after dusting off my 2012 compilation of these kind of games, I concur. All that approaches a 4-4 team shocking one of the two Class A favorites on its home field was the 1956 Big Ten Conference playoff (a major event before the state playoffs began in 1975) with undefeated Hastings losing 3-0 to 4-4-1 McCook.
Bellevue West statistician Shawn Deane recalls Kearney’s winning two-point conversion was the play Millard North ran five years earlier in overtime to knock out the Thunderbirds in the same round.
Best game II: Dundy County-Stratton 42, Burwell 36, overtime, Eight Man-1 final. The first OT game in this class since 1983 saw the visiting Tigers extend the game with 47 seconds left and win it with its third red-zone stop of the game. Burwell’s good fortune had run out after a pair of one-point wins — has any other team done that in the playoffs?
Best finals performance, 100-yard field: Cole Payton’s 139 yards rushing and 218 passing, with five total touchdowns, carried Omaha Westside to its 37-21 win over Elkhorn South in Class A.
Best finals performance, 80-yard field: Owen McDonald of McCool Junction had a record night with nine touchdowns, a Six Man-record 64 points and 393 yards rushing in the Mustangs’ 70-20 win over Sterling at UNK. McCool’s 808 points are a Six-Man record, as are McDonald’s 473 points this season and 895 for his career.
Best quarter: Elkhorn left Aurora in the dust after being tied 13-13 with the Huskies at halftime in the Class B final. In the third quarter, Elkhorn outscored Aurora 22-0, outgained it 208 yards to minus 1, forced two turnovers, scored on three drives and ended the quarter at the Aurora 6, which led to another TD early in the fourth.
Second generation champs: If Elkhorn’s Mark Wortman already wasn’t in the select club of coaching a father and a son on state playoff championship teams, he entered it Friday when, among likely others, Gannon Gragert followed dad Brian (junior in 1989) to the winner’s circle. Other coaches past and present with father-son duos include Gary DeBoer with Nelson and Lawrence/Nelson, Tom Jaworski at Omaha Creighton Prep, Jeff Bellar at Norfolk Catholic, Doug Goltz at Falls City Sacred Heart and Ron Mimick at David City Aquinas. Any others?
They tried to keep up: In its loss to Westside, Elkhorn South won the yardage battle 418-378. Perhaps the only other time a losing team in an 11-man final had 400 yards was in the 2016 Class B final. Omaha Skutt lost 32-31 to Elkhorn South despite gaining 408 yards.
Gregg wasn’t the main course: Ord’s state title and No. 1 final ranking are firsts for the school. It had a chance to play for the 1955 Class B ratings title but declined to meet Crete for a Central Ten Conference title game. The team reportedly voted 33-8 against the game, in part because three players wanted to attend the state music clinic.
Our Gregg McBride then flipped Crete and Ord in the final ratings, dropping the Chanticleers to No. 2. Pretty gutsy — he already was to speak at the community’s dinner honoring them.
The toastmaster said, “This banquet is to salute the best Class B team in Nebraska despite what anybody else might think,” and looked at McBride. When it was his turn, the Ord Quiz reported, McBride said, “My wife wanted to know whether I’d been asked, or dared, to speak here.”
The crystal ball
Normally, I’d be lording over colleague Mike Patterson because of tagging four state champions — Westside, Pierce, DCS and McCool Junction — in my pre-playoff predictions. But he was in the house at 6-for-6. Redemption in basketball, maybe?
All-state forms due
Football coaches are reminded to return their all-state nomination forms to me by Monday.
