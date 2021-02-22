Pospisil: Sidney upsets Scottsbluff, changing the race for homecourt advantage in districts

The chase is on for homecourt advantage in Saturday’s Class B district finals. Likewise for getting into the 16-team, winner-take-all games.

Nebraska City had the first upset in Monday’s subdistricts. The Pioneers (11-11) left sixth-ranked Beatrice with a 47-45 win. With 4.9 seconds left, Italian exchange student and Class B state tennis runner-up Federico Maccari scored — those were the only points in the final four minutes.

It’s very possible that this ended a Nebraska City losing streak to the Orangemen that dates at least to the 1990s. For sure, the Pioneers hadn’t won in the 21st century.

Then came the night’s second upset. Scottsbluff had pounded Sidney 64-29 on Feb. 6, but the Red Raiders (12-10) gained revenge with a 48-44 win over the No. 10 Bearcats at Alliance. Sawyer Dickman had 16 points and Zack Burke scored 13 for Sidney.

Here’s what that game did. Scottsbluff is now locked in as the No. 9 seed and must go east on Saturday. Beatrice, Elkhorn and Waverly now have home games for Saturday clinched in advance of their games Tuesday.

Three more nailbiters Monday were Hastings’ 43-41 win over McCook on Husker quarterback walk-on Jarrett Synek’s tip-in at the buzzer, Aurora’s 45-43 escape of York and Seward’s 72-70 overtime win over Crete.