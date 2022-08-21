Pospisil: Some of the best high school football matchups this season won't be on Friday

Some of the best matchups this season can’t be found on Fridays.

There’s a spillover into Thursdays, for a variety of reasons.

Teams sharing fields. Not enough officials. No school the next day. Television scheduling.

Columbus has four Thursday games, three on the road. Same for Omaha Benson, which starts September with three in a row. Lincoln Southwest has a 2-2 split. Omaha North plays three Thursday games in a row in September.

Field sharing is necessary for most of the multiple-school districts — Omaha, Lincoln, Millard, Elkhorn, Papillion-La Vista. Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Gross also are OPS stadium tenants. For Norfolk, Fremont, Columbus, Grand Island, Nebraska City, Falls City, O’Neill, David City and Humphrey, it’s working with the parochial schools in their towns when both teams are scheduled at home the same week.

The farther west you go, the worse the official shortage. Especially in southwest Nebraska around McCook, there seems to be more Thursday games than ever.

OPS schools sometimes choose Thursdays when students have the next day off. Better attendance. Keeps the players in a game-day routine. Bellevue West coach Mike Huffman said he prefers Thursdays, too, when his school has Friday off.

Some games continue to be moved for TV reasons. Omaha’s KXVO will be in its 11th season of Thursday Night Lights. There are some coaches who embrace Thursday games, often for the TV exposure. Some grudgingly accept them. Some wish every game could be on Friday to maintain their weekly routines.

Since KXVO/TNL has discontinued its half-hour pregame show, I’m a Thursday night free agent. So the following is where you’re likely to find me on Thursdays and why.

August 25, Omaha Westview vs. Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha South’s Collin Field: The first time two new teams from the same district have met in their first game. When they opened, Burke (then Beveridge), Bryan and Northwest had their first games against small-school teams.

Sept. 1, Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Millard North at Buell Stadium: Prep will be coming off back-to-back games against Bellevue West and Westside. Millard North has Papillion-La Vista, the first time in a while the Mustangs haven’t seen a Millard rival on opening night.

Sept. 8, Elkhorn vs. Omaha Gross at Bryan Stadium: Expectations are high for Gross. It’ll learn a lot from playing the Antlers.

Sept. 15, Kearney at Bellevue West (6 p.m.): Fourth meeting in two calendar years. Kearney won the last time it came to Faiman Field. Two other games — Gretna at Millard South and Millard West-Prep at Burke Stadium.

Sept. 22, Aurora at St. Paul: Aurora is expected to be the beast of Class C-1 after being in the Class B final last year. Also: Millard North-Lincoln Southeast at Seacrest, Omaha Central-Omaha North at Kinnick (no school that Friday in OPS).

Sept. 29, Battle Creek vs. Norfolk Catholic at Memorial Field: Norfolk Catholic gets back one of its famed rivals — Pierce in Class C-1 the other — since Battle Creek returns to C-2. Always a good draw. Also: Lincoln East at Millard South, Lincoln Pius X vs. Omaha Skutt (another rivalry renewed).

Oct. 6, Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South: The host Titans have a schedule that makes them a possible sleeper team. Gretna will be coming off its game with Bellevue West. Also: Beatrice at Crete (ago-old rivalry). Nebraska plays at Rutgers the next night.

Oct. 13, Millard South at Omaha Westside: A game moved for TV. This could be a preview of a playoff matchup.

Oct. 20, TBD: It’s the first round of Eight Man playoffs: St. Paul at Boone Central is the best of the regular-season games.​