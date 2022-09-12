Pospisil: Special teams was the difference maker in Westside's win over Bellevue West

Oh, those special teams.

Omaha Westside happens to have a top punter, a top kicker and a top returner. And fortunate to have a top returner in reserve.

When returning All-Nebraska junior Caleb Benning went out Friday night with a broken collarbone, Keynan Cotton replaced him on the punt receive team. The sophomore had experience carving up Bellevue West’s special teams.

“I did that last year against Bellevue West in the playoffs," Cotton said.

A year ago, he was in a different uniform (Papillion-La Vista) and the return was of a kickoff, not a punt, but Cotton’s 82-yarder — his second touchdown and Westside’s third of the first four minutes after halftime — completed the momentum shift: Westside 56, Bellevue West 35

Special teams, as was foreseen, was the separator in a fun game in front of an estimated 5,000 at Westside’s Phelps Field.

Westside’s Marty Mormino averaged a net 42.3 on three punts. Bellevue West’s Danny Kaelin, because of Cotton’s return, 11.7. Kaelin had an ill-advised audible on a punt, throwing a pick to Teddy Rezac that led to a short-field touchdown by Cotton in the middle of that 21-point outburst.

Westside’s Tristan Alvano was 8 for 8 on extra points. Five of his nine kickoffs were for touchbacks. Bellevue West missed its first extra point and three of its six kickoffs were touchbacks.

Westside had 131 return yards on four kicks. Bellevue West 50 on five kicks.

“We spend a lot of time on special teams," new Westside coach Paul Limongi said Friday night. “We work them in practice. It doesn’t happen by accident. And we have a great coach (Bob Mulligan) who does a tremendous job and we’re all involved in it.”

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: Millard North had last week’s shocker, taking a 20-0 halftime lead on then-No. 5 Millard South and hanging on for a 20-14 win. The Mustangs enter at No. 8 and drop Millard South to No. 9. Omaha North leapfrogs Omaha Creighton Prep into fifth. Grand Island, struggling in a 20-16 win over Norfolk, almost was bumped in favor of undefeated Lincoln Southwest. It’s possible the Silver Hawks may not face a ranked team until October. Papillion-La Vista South exits after losing 41-7 at Elkhorn South.

Class B: The last three undefeateds are defending champion Bennington, new No. 2 Omaha Gross (which vaults over Omaha Skutt based on games against Beatrice) and No. 10 Elkhorn North. The Wolves can gain a better ranking with a win Friday at No. 9, albeit winless, Grand Island Northwest. Northwest has had the strongest opening schedule in B, Elkhorn North one of the lightest.

Class C-1: Top-ranked Aurora’s 33-13 win over Ashland-Greenwood drops the Jays from third to fifth with Omaha Roncalli and Boone Central moving up. Platteview replaces Chadron at No. 10 in time to visit Aurora this week. Also undefeated: Fairbury (3-0), Syracuse (3-0), Douglas County West (3-0).

Class C-2: Ord returns to No. 2 after beating previous occupant Battle Creek 25-7. The Braves slip to fourth, with undefeated Hartington Cedar Catholic jumping from fifth to third. Previous No. 4 Fremont Bergan and No. 8 Kearney Catholic exit in favor of Mitchell. Also undefeated: Fillmore Central (3-0).

Eight Man-1: By slowing high-scoring Elmwood-Murdock in a 52-28 win, Palmyra rises to No. 8 and the Knights plummet to ninth. Crofton (1-2) lost to Neligh-Oakdale and gives up its No. 10 spot to Ravenna. Also undefeated: Sandhills Valley (3-0), Homer (3-0).

Eight Man-2: Humphrey St. Francis avoided a rare four-game losing streak by winning 38-36 at then-No. 4 Osceola. This class is so loaded that the Bulldogs are out to bring back St. Francis. Also undefeated: Johnson-Brock (3-0), HTRS (3-0), Central Valley (3-0), Wausa (3-0), Leyton (3-0), Hyannis (3-0), Elm Creek (3-0).

Six Man: Wauneta-Palisade and Garden County, which beat previous No. 4 Wallace 20-8, enter.

Top games

Games Friday unless noted

Class A: Gretna at Millard South (Thursday), Kearney at Bellevue West (Thursday, 6 p.m.), Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (Thursday at Burke Stadium), Omaha Westside vs. Millard North (at Buell Stadium)

Class B: Omaha Gross at Blair, Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn, Scottsbluff at York, Waverly at Norris, Elkhorn North vs. Grand Island Northwest (4 p.m. at Grand Island Memorial Stadium)

Class C-1: Platteview at Aurora, Adams Central at Syracuse, Boone Central at Douglas County West, Columbus Lakeview at St. Paul, Minden at Fairbury

Class C-2: Fillmore Central at Wilber-Clatonia, Hastings St. Cecilia at Wahoo Neumann, Yutan at North Bend

Eight Man-1: Palmyra at Thayer Central, Laurel-CC at Homer

Eight Man-2: Central Valley at Elm Creek, Creighton at Wausa

Six Man: Pawnee City at Red Cloud