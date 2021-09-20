Pospisil: Speedy Millard South and Bennington usurp No. 1 teams with decisive wins

Bennington lost its first 10 games against the SkyHawks dating to 2010. Skutt scored four or more touchdowns every time.

But not Friday. After an early 86-yard pass play, with receiver Maccoy Holtam breaking three arm tackles, led to Skutt’s only score, Bennington held the SkyHawks to 78 passing yards and 65 rushing the rest of the way.

“The defense had the momentum shifts," Mostek said. “Just getting stops, three-and-outs, making them punt right away and getting good field position for the offense, it really kept us going. We just weren’t intimidated by (Skutt).”

The key for Bennington — and Millard South — is not to be satisfied with one memorable night.

“What they've accomplished right now is fantastic, and I just think there's going to be more yet to come," Bennington coach Kam Lenhart said. “(Saturday) is right back to work because this is not our goal. We don't want to win Week 4; we want to win on Nov. 22 or whatever that date is in Lincoln. That’s what their mindset is. I'm glad that they got this victory tonight and the fact that they're still hungry and they want to keep going on. I think good things are coming.”