Pospisil: Tall challenges await No. 5 Millard North this week from a variety of places

Everywhere Millard North looks this week, a tall challenge awaits the Mustangs.

Tuesday night at home, it’s rising Omaha Creighton Prep junior Dillon Claussen at 6-foot-7.

Friday at the Quincy Shootout in the Illinois river city, it’s 6-8, 225-pound junior Terry Copeland — who is holding an offer from Creighton — from Oradell (New Jersey) Bergen Catholic.

Saturday, only 18 hours later, it’s 6-9 senior Evens Appolon from Father Tolton in Columbia, Missouri.

The Mustangs’ tallest starter is 6-4 sophomore Derek Rollins, their leader in scoring (16.1 ppg.) and rebounding (8.3 rpg.).

Copeland is among the top 120 prospects (according to Rivals) in the 2024 class. Besides the Bluejays, other college offers for the power forward have come from Texas A&M, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Quinnipiac, Ohio and LaSalle.

On the Zagsblog website, Copeland said about Creighton, “They reached out to my coach. The conversation went well. I really enjoyed it. They were telling me about how I’m a great leader but pointed out how I could improve as a player and as a person. I really liked that. They’re not trying to recruit me just for basketball. They want me to be a better person.”

Copeland’s high school team (8-4) is ranked third in the North Jersey Top 25. He was held scoreless in the second half, finishing with nine, in a 72-50 loss Thursday night to Don Bosco — the latter is ranked 13th nationally by MaxPreps, 10 spots higher than Nebraska’s No. 1 team, Bellevue West at No. 23.

Tolton, which starts the week at 9-4, has shooting guard James Lee and 6-5 Izaak Porter as other seniors the Mustangs will have on their scouting report.

Tolton will count on the Mustangs’ season record for the purposes of the NSAA point standings, since the school is in a contiguous state. Bergen will not count. In future years, that could change as the NSAA board on Thursday is to discuss ending the exemption for non-contiguous state competition.

First for No. 5 Millard North is No. 2 Prep, which turns from a stretch of three games against sub.-.500 teams to a four-game string of winning opponents — the first three against ranked teams. After the Mustangs, the Junior Jays host No. 7 Omaha Central on Friday and No. 4 Omaha Westside.

Another top-five matchup is Thursday night when No. 3 Gretna visits No. 1 Bellevue West. Gretna would be No. 2 save for its 62-61 loss to Prep at the Metro Holiday tournament. Its two most recent wins are against Central and Westside.

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: Lincoln continues its series of exciting finishes — see Southwest beating North Star in overtime and East falling to Millard North in OT — but its ratings potential took a hit with Central handing Lincoln High its third loss in four games and Elkhorn South beating Northeast (9-5) by sixteen, 62-46. Central and Elkhorn South, at No. 10, gain and North Star drops out. East moves up a notch to No. 6 because of Lincoln High’s disappointing weekend.

Class B: Seldom can a team keep its ranking when drubbed at home by 32, but Platteview remains No. 2 after absorbing a 78-46 loss to Class C-1 power Wahoo. It looks like the best in Class C-1 could be mixed into the Class B ratings just fine. Waverly had a three-win week, with two victories against teams ranked this week (Bennington, which drops three rungs to No. 6, and new No. 9 Elkhorn Mount Michael), to zoom from ninth to fifth. McCook lost to Hastings (5-5) and exits.

Class C-1: As the last unbeaten in its class, Ogallala takes over No. 1 from Ashland-Greenwood, which had its 32-game winning streak snapped at Platteview 60-52. Wahoo goes past the Jays, too, to No. 2 despite its one loss 52-49 to them in December. Pierce’s first loss was to C-2’s Hartington Cedar Catholic. Malcolm and O’Neill replace Wayne (lost to Boys Town) and Sidney (lost to Ogallala and North Platte by big margins).

Class C-2: Tri County (13-2) avenged losses to Johnson-Brock and preseason No. 1 Freeman in the Mudecas tournament and barges into the ratings at No. 4 after its 59-54 win over defending D-2 champion Lincoln Parkview in the title game. Doniphan-Trumbull is the new No. 1, with Cedar second. Freeman tumbles to fifth. The ratings newcomer is Elmwood-Murdock at No. 10.

Class D-1: No loss was too significant to shake up the ratings.

Class D-2: Parkview stays at No. 1, with Shelton picking up a spot to No. 2 after previously undefeated, No. 2 Wynot, lost twice.

Golden microphone: Gretna’s public-address announcer for football and basketball games, John Rhodes, received one Thursday night to commemorate 50 years of service. Rhodes is from Exeter. One of his brothers is recently retired Paxton coach Jody Rhodes.

Stats reporting: Next week will be the first reporting date of the season. Coaches are urged to use MaxPreps. Those schools not using it by the weekend will be emailed reporting forms next Monday or can send their software reports to stu.pospisil@owh.com​

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years 2022: Industrial strength 2021: Showstoppers 2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska 2019: Masterpiece 2018: Monumental 2017: Royal Court 2016: Hang Time 2015: Shooting Stars 2014: Full-court Press 2013: All-Shake 2012: Old School 2011: Showstoppers 2010: Good to the End 2009: From All Directions 2008: Rare Collection 2007: Big Game 2006: A Cut Above 2005: All-State Oasis