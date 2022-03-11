Pospisil: Taylor McCabe and Fremont take the final step and win a Class A state title

LINCOLN — Taylor McCabe and Fremont took the final step.
To the ladder, the scissors and the snipping of the nets.
Would there be any doubt that the state’s Gatorade girls player of the year, the best scorer ever in Class A and a future Iowa Hawkeye be the one wearing one of the nets during the championship trophy presentation.
McCabe came to Fremont as a seventh-grader from Blair. Two years later, Kelly Flynn came out of coaching retirement to coach the Tigers and immediately made the freshman a starter.
They didn’t get to state that year. Could have.
Flynn said they were peaking when they lost in overtime in a district final. The next year, they went to state and became the school’s first girls team to get out of the first round. Last year, it was making the finals.
Friday night, it was the final step. All the way to the Tigers’ first girls basketball championship.
“I transferred in seventh grade to join this community and this is why I did it," McCabe said.
After getting 16 points and two more 3-pointers in the 37-32 victory over Lincoln Southwest, she completed her record collection. With 2,313, she topped the Class A scoring record of 2,227 by Jessica Shepard, who played her final two years at Fremont after two years at Lincoln Southeast.
The 5-foot-9 guard ranks third on the all-class list but tops the all-class chart for 3-pointers (389). Her last three seasons she made 107, 106 and 104. Nos. 2 through 4 on the all-class list and best in Class A.
Someone in the postgame press conference asked whether she had accomplished everything she wanted.
“Do you want to go for another record?” teased Macy Bryant, herself a four-year starter for coach Flynn.
“What more do you want from me?" Taylor answered back, breaking up the room.
“She’s meant everything," Flynn said. "We talk a lot of times about Taylor’s scoring because that makes headlines, the 3-point career leader makes headlines and stuff like that, but we talk all the time, anytime I get a chance, about her defense because her defense is tremendous. It stops the other team’s point guard in their tracks and I think everybody else feeds off of her defense and comes up with big key steals.
“The neat thing about it is seeing it every day in practice because she brings it and she shoots it and it's fun to watch. It's been a pleasure just getting to be part of it.”
For McCabe, there’s track season before she joins Caitlin Clark and the Big Ten tournament champion Hawkeyes.
“For the next four years, I hope people come watch me and don’t forget about me," she said.
Her legacy is safe in Tiger Town.
Round 3 for Class A
Class A has the same title pairing for three consecutive seasons. With Bellevue West and Millard North, that wasn’t out of the question when the season started though both teams had to reload.
If anyone needs a primer on their recent history, Bellevue West won in 2020 with an epic comeback, scoring the final 16 points to win 64-62. Millard North prevailed 84-78 in overtime last year in one of the best finals ever.
“The first two have been pretty much classic, I guess, and I’d expect nothing else (Saturday)," West coach Doug Woodard said.
With Chucky Hepburn of West and Hunter Sallis, Saint Thomas and Jadin Johnson of North off to college, the teams now have Josiah Dotzler and Creighton-bound Jasen Green. Dotzler is a junior, but senior forward William Kyle signed with South Dakota State to give the game a second D-I player from the Class of 2022.
Even in last year’s tournament that was played over five days, Class A’s semifinals were Friday night and the final Saturday. West went three overtimes with Omaha Creighton Prep in the late semifinal.
This year, over six days, teams got a day of rest between games. Woodard loves the format.
“As I've said a couple of times, Iowa has been way ahead of us. I just think this kind of format is much better for the kids," he said. “Now, when you have the best team and the strongest and deepest team, you probably like Thursday, Friday, Saturday. But when there's that day to prepare, if you got a little dinged up or something you got a chance to get out and get some treatment.”
Something else to consider (if a school isn’t on spring break and driving back and forth), he said, with days off in the tournament is that the team can be at school and enjoy their tourney success with their classmates and “the whole experience of the state tournament.”
“Again, it’s for them," he said.
More 30-pointers
Chalk this up to Day 4 fog: The boys tournament did have some 30-point games prior to Ashland-Greenwood’s Cale Jacobsen lighting it up for 43 Thursday. Dillon Critel of Burwell in Class D-1 and Connor Millikan of Platteview in Class B each had 35-pointers in the first round. Quinn Johnson of Class D-1 Loomis 32 in the semifinal. That seemed so long ago.
Stu's Views
Omaha Roncalli did just that by defeating Omaha Skutt 52-37 in the Class B boys final. Skutt won the two games in the regular season, Roncalli the two in the postseason. As one of the Crimson Pride players said, “We don’t need the conference trophy.”
Two of the six finals required extra periods. North Bend got its threepeat in Class C-1 girls, holding Lincoln Lutheran scoreless for the final 10 minutes of a 35-31 win. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family won its third boys title in four years by beating Grand Island Central Catholic 43-42 in Class C-2 boys.
North Platte St. Patrick’s claimed the Class D-1 boys title in its first title-game appearance since 1928, the year it won Class D. The 94-year gap between titles is a record. Previously, the longest span was 78 years (1927-2005) for Ravenna.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball championship games, Friday
Fremont's Taylor McCabe takes a selfie with her portion of the net after defeating Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's McKenna Murphy cuts down her portion of the net after defeating Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe steps out of a trap set by Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (15) and Freddie Wallace (10) during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe attempts a shot against Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling (4) and Alexa Gobel (21) during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Macy Bryant hugs McKenna Murphy after defeating Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont players celebrate with their Class A state basketball tournament championship trophy at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Isabella Keaton attempts a shot against Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen drives to the basket against Fremont's Emmalee Sheppard during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Head's Jacob Sjuts celebrates after getting fouled during their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jason Sjuts (right) battles Grand Island Central Catholic's Ishmael Nadir (center) for a loose ball during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jacob Sjuts (right) battles Grand Island Central Catholic's Gil Jengmer for a rebound during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jacob Sjuts (center) protects the ball from Grand Island Central Catholic's Gil Jengmer (left) and Ishmael Nadir during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic's Gil Jengmer (left) blocks Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jason Sjuts during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic's Gil Jengmer (left) and Marcus Lowry (center right) block Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jacob Sjuts during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Head's Jacob Sjuts reacts after getting a foul with seconds left in a tied championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Kyle Preister (left) and Sage Frauendorfer (right) try to block Grand Island Central Catholic's Marcus Lowry (center) during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic cheerleader Gracie Joseph cheers during the championship game against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Sage Frauendorfer (left) fouls Grand Island Central Catholic's Brayton Johnson during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Head Coach Joe Hesse reacts during overtime of their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic cheerleader Gracie Joseph reacts after Gil Jengmer misses his free throws during overtime of the championship game against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Dawson Freudenburg signals to the crowd during overtime in their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jason Sjuts celebrates after winning their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Ethan Keller (right) hugs Cooper Beller after winning their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic's Marcus Lowry (left) tries to throw the ball in while surrounded by Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family defenders during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family players celebrate after defeating Grand Island Central Catholic in their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Head Coach Joe Hesse (center) hugs Jacob Sjuts (left) as Jason Sjuts hugs other coaches after winning their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Ashton Sims (left) hugs Dawson Freudenburg as Jason Sjuts shoots a free throw during overtime in their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family players celebrate after Jason Sjuts makes a free throw during overtime in their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic's Ishmael Nadir (right) protects the ball from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Kyle Preister during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Ethan Keller (right) tries to stop Grand Island Central Catholic's Gil Jengmer during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jason Sjuts (right) shoots above Grand Island Central Catholic defenders during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Ethan Keller (left) tries to get past Grand Island Central Catholic's Gil Jengmer during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr (right) tries to get past Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr (left) gets past Omaha Skutt Catholic's James Gninefou during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Quincy Evans (right) tries to get past Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Augustine Schwarz (right) and Omaha Skutt Catholic's Gabriel Edstrand battle for a rebound during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr (center) gets past Omaha Skutt Catholic's Gabriel Edstrand and Justin Ferrin during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Grant Dvorak (left) charges Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Lucas Brown during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic principal T. J. Orr (right) celebrates with students as time runs out during their championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr celebrates as time runs out during their championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic players celebrate after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr (left) battles Omaha Skutt Catholic's Grant Dvorak for a loose ball during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic celebrate a 3-pointer during their championship game against Omaha Roncalli Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Grant Dvorak tries to get a shot past Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Augustine Schwarz during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic players celebrate after Omaha Skutt Catholic calls a timeout with Roncalli in the lead during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Quincy Evans battles Omaha Skutt Catholic's Grant Dvorak for a rebound during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Ava Stroud, left, and Jordan Ernstmeyer hug after losing to North Bend during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Aleya Bourek, left, tries to pass the ball away from Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Kaitlyn Emanuel, facing, hugs Madelyn Dolezal after defeating Lincoln Lutheran in the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Kaitlyn Emanuel shoots between Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt, left, and Abby Wachal during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran Head Coach Wade Coulter and Jordan Ernstmeyer cheer a call that went their way in the first half against North Bend during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley tries to block North Bend's Sydney Emanuel from shooting a basket in the first halfduring the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Aleya Bourek, left, and Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt scramble for a loose ball during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Samuel Troshynski dribbles past Loomis' Cale Nelson during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick Principal and Athletic Director Matt Irish sports a clover-themed look as his team would defeat Loomis for the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Samuel Troshynski passes the ball over Loomis' Cristian Blincow during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Caleb Munson dribbles away from Loomis' Clayton Meyer during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis' Quinn Johnson looks up the scoreboard just before their team gets their runner-up trophy after losing to North Platte St. Patrick in the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Brecken Erickson shoots a free-throw against Loomis during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Brecken Erickson, left, and Jack Heiss start to celebrate during the closing seconds of their victory over Loomis for the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis' Shay Swanson reacts to a foul call stopping his fast break against North Platte St. Patrick during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Jack Heiss, left, blocks a shot by Loomis' Quinn Johnson during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Zarek Branch, bottom, and Loomis' Shay Swanson fight for a loose ball during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis' Shay Swanson reacts to a foul call in the first half against Loomis during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Jack Heiss shoots in front of Loomis' Shay Swanson during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic principal T. J. Orr (right) celebrates with his son Jacob Orr as the time runs out during their championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic principal T. J. Orr celebrates with students as time runs out during their championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic celebrate as the time runs out in their championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Quincy Evans (left) and Jacob Orr celebrate after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Quincy Evans (left) holds up their trophy after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Quincy Evans (center) celebrates with his teammates after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen grabs a rebound against Fremont during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams guards Fremont's Taylor McCabe during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe drives to the basket against Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Emma Baumgart guards Falls City Sacred Heart's Lauren Malone during a Class D2 state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Emma Baumgart chases after a loose ball against Falls City Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff during a Class D2 state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Rachel Magdenz celebrates with her portion of the net after defeating Humphrey St. Fracis during a Class D2 state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
