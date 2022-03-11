Pospisil: Taylor McCabe and Fremont take the final step and win a Class A state title

LINCOLN — Taylor McCabe and Fremont took the final step.

To the ladder, the scissors and the snipping of the nets.

Would there be any doubt that the state’s Gatorade girls player of the year, the best scorer ever in Class A and a future Iowa Hawkeye be the one wearing one of the nets during the championship trophy presentation.

McCabe came to Fremont as a seventh-grader from Blair. Two years later, Kelly Flynn came out of coaching retirement to coach the Tigers and immediately made the freshman a starter.

They didn’t get to state that year. Could have.

Flynn said they were peaking when they lost in overtime in a district final. The next year, they went to state and became the school’s first girls team to get out of the first round. Last year, it was making the finals.

Friday night, it was the final step. All the way to the Tigers’ first girls basketball championship.

“I transferred in seventh grade to join this community and this is why I did it," McCabe said.

After getting 16 points and two more 3-pointers in the 37-32 victory over Lincoln Southwest, she completed her record collection. With 2,313, she topped the Class A scoring record of 2,227 by Jessica Shepard, who played her final two years at Fremont after two years at Lincoln Southeast.

The 5-foot-9 guard ranks third on the all-class list but tops the all-class chart for 3-pointers (389). Her last three seasons she made 107, 106 and 104. Nos. 2 through 4 on the all-class list and best in Class A.

Someone in the postgame press conference asked whether she had accomplished everything she wanted.

“Yeah, I did," she said.

“Do you want to go for another record?” teased Macy Bryant, herself a four-year starter for coach Flynn.

“What more do you want from me?" Taylor answered back, breaking up the room.

“She’s meant everything," Flynn said. "We talk a lot of times about Taylor’s scoring because that makes headlines, the 3-point career leader makes headlines and stuff like that, but we talk all the time, anytime I get a chance, about her defense because her defense is tremendous. It stops the other team’s point guard in their tracks and I think everybody else feeds off of her defense and comes up with big key steals.

“The neat thing about it is seeing it every day in practice because she brings it and she shoots it and it's fun to watch. It's been a pleasure just getting to be part of it.”

For McCabe, there’s track season before she joins Caitlin Clark and the Big Ten tournament champion Hawkeyes.

“For the next four years, I hope people come watch me and don’t forget about me," she said.

Her legacy is safe in Tiger Town.

Round 3 for Class A

Class A has the same title pairing for three consecutive seasons. With Bellevue West and Millard North, that wasn’t out of the question when the season started though both teams had to reload.

If anyone needs a primer on their recent history, Bellevue West won in 2020 with an epic comeback, scoring the final 16 points to win 64-62. Millard North prevailed 84-78 in overtime last year in one of the best finals ever.

“The first two have been pretty much classic, I guess, and I’d expect nothing else (Saturday)," West coach Doug Woodard said.

With Chucky Hepburn of West and Hunter Sallis, Saint Thomas and Jadin Johnson of North off to college, the teams now have Josiah Dotzler and Creighton-bound Jasen Green. Dotzler is a junior, but senior forward William Kyle signed with South Dakota State to give the game a second D-I player from the Class of 2022.

Even in last year’s tournament that was played over five days, Class A’s semifinals were Friday night and the final Saturday. West went three overtimes with Omaha Creighton Prep in the late semifinal.

This year, over six days, teams got a day of rest between games. Woodard loves the format.

“As I've said a couple of times, Iowa has been way ahead of us. I just think this kind of format is much better for the kids," he said. “Now, when you have the best team and the strongest and deepest team, you probably like Thursday, Friday, Saturday. But when there's that day to prepare, if you got a little dinged up or something you got a chance to get out and get some treatment.”

Something else to consider (if a school isn’t on spring break and driving back and forth), he said, with days off in the tournament is that the team can be at school and enjoy their tourney success with their classmates and “the whole experience of the state tournament.”

“Again, it’s for them," he said.

More 30-pointers

Chalk this up to Day 4 fog: The boys tournament did have some 30-point games prior to Ashland-Greenwood’s Cale Jacobsen lighting it up for 43 Thursday. Dillon Critel of Burwell in Class D-1 and Connor Millikan of Platteview in Class B each had 35-pointers in the first round. Quinn Johnson of Class D-1 Loomis 32 in the semifinal. That seemed so long ago.​

Stu's Views

GETTING EVEN

Omaha Roncalli did just that by defeating Omaha Skutt 52-37 in the Class B boys final. Skutt won the two games in the regular season, Roncalli the two in the postseason. As one of the Crimson Pride players said, “We don’t need the conference trophy.”

WORKING OVERTIME

Two of the six finals required extra periods. North Bend got its threepeat in Class C-1 girls, holding Lincoln Lutheran scoreless for the final 10 minutes of a 35-31 win. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family won its third boys title in four years by beating Grand Island Central Catholic 43-42 in Class C-2 boys.

WAIT ENDS AT 94 YEARS

North Platte St. Patrick’s claimed the Class D-1 boys title in its first title-game appearance since 1928, the year it won Class D. The 94-year gap between titles is a record. Previously, the longest span was 78 years (1927-2005) for Ravenna.​

