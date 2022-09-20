Pospisil: Teams most likely to win out in regular season

It’s Week 5. Five games left for 11-man and six-man football, four for eight-man.

Who’s going to get to the playoffs undefeated? There are still 42 teams with perfect records after this past weekend.

In Class A, Omaha Westside, Gretna, Elkhorn South and Kearney are 4-0. At most, three can be 9-0 since Kearney visits Westside on Oct. 7.

Westside also has a Oct. 13 TV game with a 1-3 Millard South team that should have its season starter at quarterback, Cam Kozeal, back in action after a month of national-level baseball. Give the Warriors, it says here, an 85-90% probability of being 9-0.

Gretna plays Bellevue West (3-2) on Sept. 30 in a matchup of quarterbacks Zane Flores of Gretna (Oklahoma State (pledge) and Danny Kaelin of Bellevue West. Put Gretna’s undefeated probability at 80%.

Elkhorn South has games Oct. 7 at Grand Island (3-1) and Oct. 21 against Omaha North (3-1). Hard to say the Storm’s chances are anything less than 80%.

Kearney, which picked up a big validation win at Bellevue West last week, hosts Grand Island the week before going to Westside. Hence the Bearcats’ chances are around 20%.

Class B: Down to Bennington and Omaha Gross. They don’t meet. Bennington hosts Elkhorn (3-1) this week and have 3-1 Blair and Elkhorn North still to play. The Badgers’ probability is 80% and increasing with a win over Elkhorn. Gross has four games left, getting an off week because of Omaha Buena Vista’s no-go this season, with the season ender Oct. 21 at Omaha Skutt (2-2) the key game. Give the Cougars a 75% chance of a 9-0 season.

Class C-1: At 4-0 are Aurora, Pierce, McCook and Adams Central. Adams Central visits Aurora on Oct. 7 and hosts McCook the next Friday. Pierce has an Oct. 14 date at Boone Central. Probabilities: Aurora and Pierce, 80%; McCook 50%; and Adams Central, because of that difficult double, 10%.

Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Hastings St. Cecilia, Malcolm and Mitchell are the 4-0 teams. Norfolk Catholic hosts Cedar on Oct. 21 and has a Thursday night special against rival Battle Creek (3-1) on Sept. 29. Cedar plays Oakland-Craig (2-2) on Friday and visits Battle Creek on Oct. 7. Probabilities: Norfolk Catholic, St. Cecilia and Mitchell, 80%; Malcolm 60%, Cedar 20%.

Eight Man-1: There are eight unbeatens – North Platte St. Patrick’s is 5-0 and at 4-0 are Cross County, Stanton, Clarkson/Leigh, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Thayer Central, Ravenna and Sandhills Valley. Friday is Sandhills Valley at St. Patrick’s. Oct. 7 is Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County. Best chances for 8-0 are by St. Patrick’s, Cross County, Thayer Central, Stanton and Laurel.

Eight Man-2: Eleven 4-0 teams here – Howells-Dodge, Elgin/Pope John, BDS, Bloomfield, Kenesaw, Hitchcock County, Ainsworth, Johnson-Brock, Wausa, Dundy County-Stratton and Elm Creek. Sept. 29 is BDS at Johnson-Brock. Sept. 30 is Elgin/Pope John at Ainsworth. Oct. 7 is Wausa at Bloomfield and Hitchcock County at Dundy County-Stratton. Best chances for 8-0 are by Howells-Dodge, Elgin/Pope John, BDS, Bloomfield, Kenesaw and the Hitchcock County vs. Dundy County-Stratton winner.

Six Man: Eight are left, with Potter-Dix at 4-0 and Arthur County, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Red Cloud, Wilcox-Hildreth, Wauneta-Palisade, Sterling and Shelton at 3-0. Sept. 30 is Shelton at Red Cloud. Oct. 6 is Wilcox-Hildreth at Shelton. Oct. 7 is Wauneta-Palisade at Arthur County and Red Cloud at Sumner. Oct. 14 is Red Cloud at Wilcox-Hildreth. Oct. 20 is Shelton at Sumner. Potter-Dix has the best shot at 8-0 since Garden County (2-1) is the only possible test left for the Coyotes. Sumner may be next in line.

Ratings comments

Class A: Bellevue West’s 35-34 loss to Kearney drops the Thunderbirds to seventh, with Kearney rising to sixth. No. 10 Millard South definitely needs Kozeal’s return and a healthy Brock Murtaugh back at wide receiver. Class B: Elkhorn picks up a rung to third and Omaha Skutt drops from third to sixth after the Antlers beat Skutt 31-14. Class C-1: Minden (3-1) replaces Platteview, a 58-6 loser at Aurora, at No. 10. Class C-2: Yutan returns at No. 10 after previous No. 9 Valentine lost to C-1 Chadron. Eight Man-1, Eight Man-2: No changes. Six Man: No. 5 Red Cloud gave now-No. 9 Pawnee City its first loss, 55-30.

New turf coming

Grand Island Northwest played its first two home games at off-campus sites, including last Friday’s 24-20 win over Elkhorn North at Grand Island’s Memorial Stadium, because its Viking Field is getting a turf surface. The fake grass is arriving Monday, athletic director Matt Fritsche said, and the hope is to host its final two home dates, Oct. 7 against Gering and Oct. 14 against Lexington, on campus.

Wrong label

Mike Jernigan is the Omaha Westside assistant coach in charge of the Warriors’ high quality special teams and the defensive line. His duties are labeled incorrectly in the school’s football program and thus he didn’t receive proper credit in last week’s ratings column.

TOP GAMES THIS WEEK

(Games Friday unless noted)

Class A: Millard North vs. Lincoln Southeast (Thursday at Seacrest Field), Norfolk at Omaha Westside, North Platte at Kearney.

Class B: Elkhorn at Bennington, Grand Island Northwest at Scottsbluff, Plattsmouth at Beatrice, York at Waverly.

Class C-1: Wahoo at Columbus Lakeview.

Class C-2: Oakland-Craig at Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wahoo Neumann at Yutan, Wilber-Clatonia vs. Lincoln Lutheran (at Lincoln Pius X).

Eight Man-1: Crofton at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Neligh-Oakdale at Plainview, Sandhills Valley at North Platte St. Patrick’s.

Eight Man-2: Falls City Sacred Heart at BDS.

Six Man: Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest (Thursday), Hay Springs at Garden County (2 p.m. MT), Lincoln Parkview at Sterling.