Pospisil: Thanks to canceled games, more seeding committees might be needed for football playoffs

Six Man is different from the rest. It has district schedules, but district champions aren’t automatic qualifiers. It takes the top 16 in the point system, so lost games aren’t as critical for seeding.

Looking at the trends, positive tests for the coronavirus have been on the rise in the state. So have the number of football cancellations. After the first three weeks of more than 95% of scheduled games played, the average each of the past three weeks has been slightly more than 91%.

While not cause for alarm, it is reason for concern as the postseason draws near. It’s foreseeable that teams in football, volleyball and softball will have their seasons end when they have to forfeit for COVID-19 problems. And more likely it will be because they’re letting down their guard outside of school, not in it.

