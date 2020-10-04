Pospisil: Thanks to canceled games, more seeding committees might be needed for football playoffs

Class A has a seeding committee for the state playoffs. Will other classes need one, too?
Depending how the next three weeks go in Classes B, C-1 and C-2 and the next two in Eight Man-1 and Eight Man-2 in regard to canceled games because of COVID-19, it’s possible.
A few teams have yet to play a district game, and a few more have lost games that could determine district champions, who are automatic qualifiers for the playoffs. If too many district games are lost, especially ones between contending teams, it might be impossible to equitably execute the existing state qualifying formats.
For the playoffs, Class B takes five district champions, then goes to the NSAA point system for the remaining 11 spots. Currently, Class B has played all its district games.
C-1 takes eight district champions and eight from the point system. It has lost three district games, most notably Boone Central-Pierce.
C-2 takes six district champions and 10 from the point system. Twin River hasn’t played a district game, and the Wilber-Clatonia vs. Wahoo Neumann and Sutton-Sandy Creek games appear to have district implications.
Eight Man-1 and Eight Man-2 each take 11 district champions and the next 21 from the point system. Johnson County hasn’t played a district game in Eight Man-1; Fullerton hasn’t in Eight Man-2.
Six Man is different from the rest. It has district schedules, but district champions aren’t automatic qualifiers. It takes the top 16 in the point system, so lost games aren’t as critical for seeding.
Looking at the trends, positive tests for the coronavirus have been on the rise in the state. So have the number of football cancellations. After the first three weeks of more than 95% of scheduled games played, the average each of the past three weeks has been slightly more than 91%.
While not cause for alarm, it is reason for concern as the postseason draws near. It’s foreseeable that teams in football, volleyball and softball will have their seasons end when they have to forfeit for COVID-19 problems. And more likely it will be because they’re letting down their guard outside of school, not in it.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: For the first time since the final 2006 ratings, Millard West is unranked. Lincoln East dropped the Wildcats to 1-4, winning 26-25 on Austin Schneider’s touchdown with 44 seconds left. Three of West’s losses are by a total of six points. East (4-2) enters at No. 8, ahead of No. 9 Millard North (1-4), though it lost to the Mustangs 46-41 on Sept. 17. Millard North lost 44-14 last week to No. 1 Omaha Westside but stays ranked and ahead of North Platte, which remains 10th despite a 24-7 home loss to No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep. North Platte has beaten Fremont, which is the only one-loss team not ranked in Class A. The Tigers can state their ratings case when they tackle No. 3 Millard South in Thursday night’s TV game.
Class B: Aurora and McCook swap positions, with Aurora moving up to seventh and McCook now 10th, after Aurora’s 21-7 win over the Bison. Omaha Skutt keeps its No. 4 rung though it lost 31-28 at home to Top 10 No. 6 Gretna.
Class C-1: Former No. 1 Wayne lost for the second time in three games, falling 31-21 to Norfolk Catholic, and its slide takes the Blue Devils from sixth to ninth. Lincoln Christian (5-1) returns at No. 10 after Gothenburg beat previous occupant Mitchell 28-6. Christian’s loss is to No. 8 Auburn.
Class C-2: No. 3 Fremont Bergan beat David City Aquinas 31-7, which was the Monarchs’ second straight loss to a top-three team. They tumble from second to eighth. Yutan beat previously undefeated Wilber-Clatonia 28-14 — the Wolverines had been idle for two weeks because of COVID-19 problems — as the Chieftains rise to seventh and Wilber falls to ninth. Norfolk Catholic’s win over Wayne is rewarded with a three-rung promotion to fifth. Back at No. 10 is Centennial (3-3), which sent then-No. 7 Wahoo Neumann out of the rankings on a 27-14 loss.
Eight Man-1: Howells-Dodge barely stays in the rankings after its 42-36 loss to now-No. 7 Stanton.
Eight Man-2: No changes. No. 1 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley handed No. 5 Kenesaw a 42-23 loss, but that compares favorably for the Blue Devils to the 50-30 loss BDS gave preseason No. 1 and current No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart.
Six Man: No losses among ranked teams.
Top games this week
All Friday unless noted
Class A: Fremont at Millard South (Thursday), Elkhorn South at Gretna, Millard West at Bellevue West, North Platte at Lincoln East (4:30)
Class B: Aurora at Hastings, Elkhorn at Bennington, Plattsmouth at Waverly, Ralston at Omaha Skutt.
Class C-1: Adams Central at Kearney Catholic, Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo, Central City at St. Paul.
Class C-2: Hartington CC at Oakland-Craig, Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial.
Eight Man-1: Howells-Dodge vs. West Point Guardian Angels (at Beemer), Nebraska Christian at Humphrey/LHF.
Eight Man-2: Loomis at Medicine Valley.
Six Man: Arthur County at Creek Valley, Paxton at Southwest.
