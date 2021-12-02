Pospisil: The book has closed on a great era of Class A boys basketball. Or has it?

The book on one of the great eras of Class A basketball has closed.

But wanting to write an epilogue are Isaac Traudt and Jasen Green, the top talents in this season’s senior class.

Traudt is heading from Grand Island to Virginia, a new destination for a Nebraska prep basketball player. Green is staying in Omaha, going from Millard North to Creighton.

Their college recruitment was enhanced by the coaches who pursued Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn, now starting at point guard for Wisconsin, and Millard North’s Hunter Sallis, getting minutes on a loaded Gonzaga team.

Traudt’s shooting range at 6-foot-10 is his most attractive asset. Thirty-footers are makeable. He had no experienced players around him last season, and the Islanders still finished above .500 at 12-11. They should better that record as Traudt is one of four returning starters.

Green (6-foot-8) steps from supporting player to leader for the Mustangs, who also sent point guard Jadin Johnson to Old Dominion and Saint Thomas to Loyola-Chicago.