Pospisil: The book has closed on a great era of Class A boys basketball. Or has it?

The book on one of the great eras of Class A basketball has closed.
But wanting to write an epilogue are Isaac Traudt and Jasen Green, the top talents in this season’s senior class.
Traudt is heading from Grand Island to Virginia, a new destination for a Nebraska prep basketball player. Green is staying in Omaha, going from Millard North to Creighton.
Their college recruitment was enhanced by the coaches who pursued Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn, now starting at point guard for Wisconsin, and Millard North’s Hunter Sallis, getting minutes on a loaded Gonzaga team.
Traudt’s shooting range at 6-foot-10 is his most attractive asset. Thirty-footers are makeable. He had no experienced players around him last season, and the Islanders still finished above .500 at 12-11. They should better that record as Traudt is one of four returning starters.
Green (6-foot-8) steps from supporting player to leader for the Mustangs, who also sent point guard Jadin Johnson to Old Dominion and Saint Thomas to Loyola-Chicago.
When we say the book has closed, take a look at the teams who made the 2021 Class A state tournament. None of the eight return more than two starters. Of the teams in the preseason ratings, Omaha Westside by far has the most returning experience with six who started multiple games. Grand Island is next with its four, and Gretna has three.
Our preseason No. 1 is Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds have been to the championship game three of the past four years. They could have unsurpassed depth.
Junior point guard Josiah Dotzler and South Dakota State-bound William Kyle are returning starters for coach Doug Woodard, who’s at 640 career wins.
The “transfer portal” was good to West. New to the program are sophomores Jacob Arop from Omaha South (eligible in January) and Jadyn Cascio Jensen from Fremont, and juniors TK Barnett from Bellevue East and John Mitchell III from Class D-1 Creighton. Mitchell was on pace to break the state’s career scoring record, but is coming off knee surgery from a late-season injury.
Those four will provide depth and pressure the Thunderbirds’ other four returning lettermen for playing time. Those four are senior Evan Inselman, junior Jaxon Stueve and sophomores Jaden Jackson and Eldon Turner. There’s also 6-6 freshman Robbie Garcia.
“We should be a much improved shooting team," Woodard said. “We lost obviously a ton. We have more ways to score than in past years and may be the deepest team we have had. If we sell out defensively we have a chance to contend.”
No. 2 Omaha Westside didn’t make it to Lincoln last year. It lost its district final 55-54 to Millard West.
The Warriors are at least nine deep. Coach Jim Simons said the depth means he can mix and match lineups and is looking to use full-court pressure.
No. 3 Millard North will fill in around Green with returning bench players. The most promising could be 6-2 senior David Harmon.
The remainder of the Top 10, all from Class A, are Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Central, Lincoln Pius X, Gretna, Grand Island, Papillion-La Vista and Millard South.
Other preseason favorites are Omaha Roncalli in Class B, Omaha Concordia in C-1, Grand Island Central Catholic in C-2, Nebraska City Lourdes in D-1 and Falls City Sacred Heart in D-2. GICC and Sacred Heart are returning state champions.
The season opens Thursday. Traudt and Grand Island will host UNO-bound Luke Jungers and Omaha Creighton Prep in one of the many four-team pod tournaments in Class A.
Multi-game events include the Heartland Holiday Hoops Dec. 18 at Hastings College; the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament Dec. 20-31, which will play its final three rounds at UNO’s Baxter Arena with a shot clock; the Nebraska Prep Classic Jan. 22 at Sokol Arena; and the Heartland Hoops Classic Feb. 12 in Grand Island.
And the state tournament, played over one week and combined with the girls games, will be March 7-12 in Lincoln. Such a schedule is necessary so NU can take its turn as the Big Ten wrestling championship host.
Finally, a word to the wise. Masking is still being required in some gyms, notably the Omaha and Lincoln districts and all other schools in Lancaster County (the county’s mask mandate extends through Dec. 23).