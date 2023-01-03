Pospisil: The first rankings of 2023, the future of the Metro holiday tournament and more

Nothing really changed from Class A’s two holiday tournaments.

Bellevue West is a cut above. The rest of the contenders are in a close pack, each hoping to win enough close games and hoping if it gets to state that it’s either the No. 2, No. 3, No. 6 or No. 7 seed and away from the Thunderbirds until the championship game.

Omaha Creighton Prep and Lincoln High gained the most from the Metro and Heartland tournaments.

Prep reached the Metro finals, bumping Gretna and Millard North from the undefeated ranks, and played the best defense on Bellevue West of any team in the first month before falling 66-44 Monday night. Because the Junior Jays reversed one of its first three losses with their 62-61 win over Gretna, they return to the rankings at No. 2.

Lincoln High won the Heartland for the first time since 2014-15. It reversed its only loss, beating Kearney in the tournament opener, then took 3-point decisions from Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast to improve to 8-1. The Links, however, remain sat No. 6.

Depending on the viewpoint, the rest of the Links’ schedule is, one, conducive to building a record; and two, not prone to ratings enhancement. They play none of the top five — Bellevue West, Prep, Gretna, Millard North and Omaha Westside — and of their five remaining games against Metro teams, only Omaha Bryan at No. 8 and Omaha Central at No. 10 are ranked this week.

Class B is down to two unbeatens, No. 1 Omaha Skutt and No. 2 Platteview. They cannot meet until state at the earliest. Beyond those two is a field much in the same situation as those in Class A, facing a lot of close games. Skutt’s closest win is by nine. Platteview had a pair of 53-51 wins back-to-back in December, against No. 8 Beatrice and unranked Blair. The Trojans picked up their second win on Beatrice much easier, winning 69-53.

Class C-1 seems to be the deepest of the six classes. No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood, No. 2 Ogallala and No. 3 Pierce won holiday tournaments. So did No. 4 Wahoo, No. 6 Central City, No. 7 Aurora, No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran, No. 9 Omaha Concordia and No. 10 Boone Central.

Ashland won at Wahoo, the preseason favorite, 52-49 on Dec. 20. Monday night, it defeated No. 5 Auburn 55-36 in a rematch of last year’s state final. The Jays visit Platteview next Tuesday and will see Pierce Feb. 11 in the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island.

Ogallala’s highest ranked opponent remaining is Class B No. 6 McCook (6-1), which the Indians host on Feb. 3.

Class C-2 has three unbeatens remaining — No. 1 Freeman, No. 2 Doniphan-Trumbull and No. 10 Summerland. Hartington Cedar Catholic, Amherst and Norfolk Catholic round out a strong top five.

No. 1 Maywood-Hayes Center and No. 10 Leyton are the last unbeatens in Class D-1. In D-2, No. 2 Wynot is the only unbeaten. Defending champion Lincoln Parkview stays at No. 1, for its loss was to Class B’s South Sioux City.

Metro’s future

Show me a better available option than using Bellevue West as the anchor for the Holiday tournament.

Some grousing has been heard about using a high school gym, i.e, home-court advantage, which never happened until the 2020-21 tournament went to Creighton Prep during the pandemic. The “Bellevue West Invitational,” one of my friends called it, after the Thunderbirds’ sweep of the titles (the school’s first since 2004-05). And the school is in the southeast corner of the conference’s footprint.

Given that Bellevue West’s 3,100 seats were filled for the boys final, and another 800 to 1,000 spectators left after the Millard South-Bellevue West girls final, imagine the crunch if it had been the Chucky Hepburn/Hunter Sallis, Bellevue West/Millard North final two years ago at Prep. And if there had been four schools involved in the doubleheader instead of three.

Evidently the available arenas have priced themselves out of league consideration. Metro officials told me last year’s tournament at Baxter Arena netted $2,000, far from what they were expecting. Liberty First Arena in Ralston is said to have high rental rates. Creighton has Sokol Arena, but it’s smaller than Bellevue West or Prep.

Maybe there’s a business that would like to be the tournament’s title sponsor, thus paying arena rental. Otherwise, nowhere else but Bellevue West has the seating and the parking — it could use an additional entrance and concessions areas (how about selling slices of pizza?) — that are needed.​

Top games this week

Class A: Thursday: Bellevue West at Council Bluffs Lincoln, Omaha Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista South, Gretna at Elkhorn South, Lincoln High at Lincoln North Star. Friday: Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West. Saturday: Omaha Central at Gretna, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Westside at Millard North.

Class B: Thursday: Seward at Beatrice. Friday: Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Skutt, Bennington at Platteview, Scottsbluff at Waverly. Saturday: Scottsbluff at Crete, McCook at Sidney.

Class C-1: Thursday: Friday: Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia. Friday: Columbus Scotus at Malcolm. Saturday: Boone Central at Wayne.

Class C-2: Thursday: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Hartington Cedar Catholic, Friday: West Holt at Summerland. Saturday: Doniphan-Trumbull at Grand Island Central Catholic, Tri County at Freeman, Elkhorn Valley at West Holt.

Class D-1: Thursday: Amherst at Ansley-Litchfield. Friday: Dundy County-Stratton at Alliance, Humphrey St. Francis at Howells-Dodge, Maywood-Hayes Center at Paxton, Mead at Yutan.

Class D-2: Thursday: Lincoln Parkview at Omaha Nation.

Photos: Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament, Saturday