Pospisil: The high school football season has kicked off, but the action off the field is heating up

Wrote the Wichita Eagle: “(The board’s) reversal illustrates just how much political power is held by voices within the community. Since rendering their initial decision, (board) members had been flooded with emails and phone calls pleading and demanding that sports be allowed to continue. The outcry included a massive demonstration (an estimated 750 people) at Wichita Northwest High School, and before each subsequent (board) meeting, (Wichita) athletes — and some from surrounding areas — had stood outside the meeting space holding signs and chanting to show their resolve.”

Grand Island: While the school district is vigorously defending its stance, the Nebraska State Fair across town is encouraging out-of-town visitors.

One rationale school officials have given for the ban is that additional staffing would be needed and would increase the potential for exposure to the virus. I’d say one person would be sufficient if the visiting school were given the tickets to sell in advance to parents only and a dropbox at the gate provided for touchless interaction with the staffer.