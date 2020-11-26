Pospisil: 'The little guy can’t win often, but those victories will be remembered for many years'

Cambridge subbed once, John recalled some 40 years later, and it was a 115-pound end “so he could say he had played in the game.”

How different it was in 1920. The Cambridge coach remembered that the school provided only pants.

“The boys bought their own shirts. There was no uniform color. Shoes were work shoes, already well worn, fitted with cleats by Milo Whiteman, the village cobbler. A few of the boys had light leather headguards and shin guards, which they purchased themselves.”

This game was replete with an Inflategate controversy.

The claim was that the Cambridge coach “blew up the ball so tight that Ike Mahoney, famous Commerce passer, could not dig his hands into the leather and throw it like a baseball.” In a 1960s Gregg McBride column, John recalled that Drummond got payback when their teams met in 1924 in Omaha for the state title — Commerce by then had become Technical High — by plowing and soaking Tech’s field to slow a Cambridge backfield that scored in the 880-yard relay at the national high school state meet. Tech won 16-0.

* * *

“Oh, Mr. (Gregg) McBride! What are you gonna to do now?”