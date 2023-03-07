After Carter Ruse dropped 32 points on his team, Central City coach BJ Blase gave the Freeman senior high marks.

“I think he’s one of the best basketball players just all around that I’ve seen, especially in Class C-1 or C-2,’’ Blase said. “He can put it on the deck, he can shoot it. A good passer, good rebounder. Very impressed with him.

“They're going to have a good shot to make some big-time noise in Lincoln.”

Freeman is there.

And Ruse hopes the Falcons, as the No. 1 seed in Class C-2, can go deep into the tournament after first-round exits the past two seasons.

He’s among the players to watch in the four-day tournament that starts Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Devaney Center with games in Classes A, C-1 and D-2. Those classes get a rest day Thursday, when Classes B, C-2 and D-2 complete the first round.

A career 1,000-point scorer, Ruse is a 6-foot-4 guard who’s signed with Doane. He averages 18 points and seven rebounds for the 26-1 Falcons. He’s been a starter, when healthy, since he was a freshman.

That first year, he was getting comfortable at point guard when he tore his meniscus.

“After doing that, it was a real learning moment how to be a better teammate, and how to still have a role even when I'm not on the floor,’’ he said.

Ruse said he didn’t have the best year as a sophomore, but learned how to defend at a higher lever and how better to run the offense.

He’s been at shooting guard the past two years, with Taylan Vetrovsky moving to point guard, and averaged 20 points last season. He’d come into the school gym late and stay up late shooting at the hoop at home.

His teammates also put in the work after first-round losses in 2021 to Hartington Cedar Catholic and last year to Amherst. Should the Falcons get past Gordon-Rushville in their opener, their path to a state title could mean beating Cedar in the semifinals and Amherst in the title game.

“We're so much more a better team this year than we were last year because of the work everybody's put in,’’ Ruse said.

Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin considers Ruse one of the best shooters he’s coached.

“Not just open shots,’’ McLaughlin said. “He makes it tough, tough contested shots and that's the thing that probably separates him from a lot of the other really good shooters who have come through Freeman.

“A hand in his face doesn’t bother him. That’s what he’ll bring to Doane, a kid who can space the floor and shoot it at a high level.”

Aside from Class A, the following are more of the best players in the other five classes coming to state.

Jake Brack, Omaha Skutt: South Dakota State signee is a 6-foot-9 forward averaging 17.0 points as part of the 2022 Class B runner-up’s tall front line.

Connor Millikan, Platteview. Class B’s career scoring leader (2,554 points) is No. 2 overall. The 6-1 senior guard, who signed with Dordt, is averaging a double-double of 25.3 points and 10.6 points.

Marcus Glock, Wahoo: The son of former Husker and Wahoo all-stater Jason Glock, a 6-3 junior guard, leads Class C-1’s top team with his 16.5-point average.

Ben Brahmer, Pierce: The 6-6 senior All-Nebraska football player, who signed with Iowa State, averages 16 points and nine rebounds for a team that scores only 44 a game but gives up only 33.

Ayden Zikmund, Central City: Class C-1’s scoring leader, a 6-3 senior, averages 20.5 points for the Bison. They’re at state for the first time since 1947.

Brecken Erickson, North Platte St. Patrick’s: The 6-4 junior leads the defending champion Irish with averages of 17.4 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Kale Gustafson, Osceola: Among the top 25 on the all-time single-season rebounding chart with 409, the 6-5 junior averages 15.7 boards a game and 21.8 points – slightly under the Class D-2 Bulldogs’ high of 22.1 by Class D sprint champ Isaiah Zelasney.​