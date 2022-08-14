Pospisil: There's no portal, but high school transfers still headed to Nebraska's top teams

Mostly in jest, but with a little bit of old-school mentality, I’ve named one of this season’s marquee Class A matchups.

Bellevue West at Omaha Westside (Sept. 9), the Transfer Portal Bowl.

Yes, there is no transfer portal in high school football as in the NCAA. Nor should there be.

But once the Nebraska Legislature approved open enrollment transfers in 1989, and the Omaha Public Schools before that, thousands of students have changed high schools — many after their sophomore or junior years — without their families changing addresses.

Look at those in The World-Herald’s 30 years of Super Sixes who switched schools midstream.

In the 1990s, Ahman Green went from Omaha North to Omaha Central. In the 2000s, Andy Birkel went from Lincoln East to Lincoln Southeast, Derrick Russell from Central to Lincoln North Star and David Horne from Omaha Creighton Prep to Central. In the 2010s, Noah Fant from Omaha Burke to Omaha South.

This year, the magnetic field of transfers seems stronger than ever. The compass points to schools with West in their names.

Westside attracted five prominent transfers who are likely starters. Three played at Burke for new Warrior coach Paul Limongi. Bellevue West has four transfers who were starters.

When asked on his preseason questionnaire to rank the top teams, a Class A coach’s response dripped with sarcasm, “Anyone that has used the transfer portal the best. I’ve heard of lots of transfers and that’s what high school football is all about!!!”

Now for the flip-side perspective.

A football parent without an active player told me there’s “nothing wrong with putting your kid in the best possible position to win. It’s a lot better than looking back saying should have, would have, could have. Friends don’t give away scholarships, colleges do, my friend!”

Old school, new school.

Like with basketball, perhaps the sport with the most transfers, there’s only one ball to be shared in football. Maintaining harmony and avoiding resentment by those players — and their parents — who may be bumped as starters requires coaching deftness.

“We have a handful of new kids (transfers) and we also have a handful of young kids," Bellevue West coach Mike Huffman said. “You know, the Metro (Conference) is an interesting place nowadays where kids will transfer.”

He continued:

“Our roster is probably going to be half seniors and half younger kids or new kids. Part of the battle of the offseason is getting them to mesh together, learning the way we do things, because we obviously have a blueprint that works.

“Now every new car on that road is different. We have to make sure they do what we want to do. We have to get that effort from day to day and the problem is like some kids will want to snap at each other. But until you are doing everything that you're supposed to do at the best of your ability, you shouldn't even open your mouth to someone else.”

That rings true for their team, some Westside players said.

“Holding everyone accountable is huge," senior middle linebacker Curt Cubrich said. “Setting an example, holding them accountable to that same standard. It’s knowing how to be constructive about your criticism and not just yelling at them. Showing them what to do.”

Junior quarterback Anthony Rezac said the newcomers have meshed with the returners. “With our culture, it makes it easy to just come in. Right now, it's like a family, a brotherhood. They’ve fit right in.”

With 10 returning starters, Westside already figured to rate high in state title talk. It’s been in the past three Class A finals, winning in 2020 at home when Memorial Stadium was off-limits due to COVID-19 restrictions and coming up a yard short in last year’s 7-3 loss to Gretna. The Dragons subsequently were stripped of their state championship and their 12 wins for use of an ineligible — transfer — player.

Now with the Warriors filling some needs with transfers Christian Jones (a sophomore outside linebacker with Power Five offers), Payton McDonald (a 300-pound senior lineman) and Cameron Bell (a 280-pound sophomore lineman) from Burke, sophomore receiver Keynan Cotton from Papillion-La Vista and senior receiver and national long jump champion Jaylen Lloyd from Central, they are sitting in the hot seat as the No. 1 team to start and finish the season.

They very well could face Gretna again in Lincoln.

The Dragons start No. 2 and return 11, including their main man, Oklahoma State pledge and returning All-Nebraska quarterback Zane Flores. Mason Goldman, another All-Nebraska pick, is one of four returning blockers.

Bellevue West checks in at No. 4. Defense more often than not — save for the Thunderbirds’ stellar 2019 season — is a question mark. Four starters are back, but experience will come from former Central middle linebacker J’Dyn Bullion and defensive back Bryson Green from Papio.

On offense, Danny Kaelin is locked in at quarterback and Dae’Vonn Hall, also a junior, becomes Kaelin’s primary receiver. Both hold multiple Power Five offers.

The receiving corps got a boost with senior tight end Cayden Echternach coming from Burke and junior Isaiah McMorris from Millard North.

No. 3 Prep returns 16, including NU lineman pledge Sam Sledge and North Dakota State-bound Charmar Brown. No. 5 Elkhorn South has another massive line, led by NU pledge Maverick Noonan. No. 6 Omaha North was last year’s second-half surprise team, and sophomore lineman and state heavyweight champion Tyson Terry opens big holes for 1,600-yard rusher Te’Shaun Porter.

No. 7 Millard South is learning a new system with Ty Wisdom succeeding the retired Andy Means as coach, but has stability with Vanderbilt baseball commit Cam Kozeal returning at quarterback.

Lincoln Southeast, the highest-ranked team outside the Metro at No. 8, Kearney and Grand Island complete the all-class Top 10.

Other preseason No. 1s — the teams expected to be holding championship trophies in November — are defending champion Bennington in Class B, Aurora in C-1 in its first year back, 2021 runner-up Norfolk Catholic in C-2, North Platte St. Patrick’s in Eight Man-1 in its first year outside 11-man, Howells-Dodge in Eight Man-2 after it won Eight Man-1 last year, and 2021 runner-up Potter-Dix in Six Man.

This begins the new two-year classification period and scheduling cycle.

Among the teams changing divisions because of enrollment fluctuations are Lincoln Pius X from A to B, Aurora, McCook, Omaha Roncalli and Alliance from B to C-1, Battle Creek from C-1 to C-2, St. Patrick’s, Sutton and Crofton from C-2 to Eight Man-1 and Howells-Dodge, Burwell, Nebraska City Lourdes and Hitchcock County from Eight Man-1 to Eight Man-2.

The state’s three new schools — Westview and Buena Vista in Omaha and Northwest in Lincoln — all are in Class B. Next season, Gretna East and Lincoln Standing Bear open as Class B schools, as well.