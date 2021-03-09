Pospisil: This time at state tournament, it's just the outcomes of the games that is up in the air

“It’s such an important event for me and to our state," Dolliver said.

Last week’s girls tournament was a better draw than Bellar said the NSAA was expecting.

“We've been running about at most of our events 60% to 70% of our average daily attendance for the last five years. Girls basketball was about 85%. We had almost 45,000 people show up. And so it was great,” he said.

It’s never too early to consider what next year’s tournament could look like.

Five days again? Probably not. A return to three days? Always an option. Four days, as long advocated in this space?

Bellar said the NSAA wants input from schools and will conduct a survey after the tournament. An extended tournament for some schools adds to their travel expenses and time out of school.

“We like the three-day schedule that we had," he said. “But, as you know, in some of those games at the high schools it's packed or overpacked, and we've heard a lot of people talk, and I'm one of those guys too, they like the two-game session. So if we can get that two-game session back, I like that for the fans that want to observe the games."