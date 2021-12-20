Pospisil: This week brings two high school basketball games between top Nebraska teams

Talk about early Christmas gifts.
Tuesday brings No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups in Class B, with Omaha Skutt hosting Beatrice, and in Class C-1, with Ashland-Greenwood hosting Wahoo.
And around Omaha, it’s the opening round of the Metro Conference’s holiday tournament.
Skutt and Beatrice are the last undefeated teams in their class. The SkyHawks stayed that way only by outslogging C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic 35-31 in Saturday’s Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic in Hastings. Halftime was a splendid 13-13 tie. In two years in the event, Skutt has scored 58 points. And is 1-1.
Beatrice, last year’s Class B champion, gave Platteview its first loss Tuesday and rallied Saturday from a two-point first quarter to beat Elkhorn North.
Ashland and Wahoo are two of the final five undefeated teams in C-1 — the others being Wayne, Gordon-Rushville and North Bend. Ashland’s Cale Jacobsen is back from last year’s season-ending injury and topped the career 1,000-point plateau on his opening night. Wahoo sophomore Marcus Glock is averaging 19 points.
In the Metro, the top six seeds happen to be in the order they are in the new Top 10, which needed to come out before they got as stale as last month’s fruitcake. Top-ranked Bellevue West is the top seed, followed by No. 2-ranked and -seeded Millard North, No. 3 Omaha Westside, No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep, fifth-seeded and sixth-ranked Omaha Central and sixth-seeded and seventh-ranked Elkhorn South.
At fifth, Lincoln East (4-2) is the only non-Metro team in the top seven. The Spartans’ schedule has been strong, with wins over Elkhorn South and No. 10 Gretna and losses by three to Prep and seven at Millard North.
Lincoln Northeast is Class A’s only other undefeated team. Its December schedule has been lacking. Four of the Rockets’ six wins are against winless teams, which is the reason the Rockets check in at eighth.
Metro lookahead
A look at the pre-Christmas games in the Metro holiday tournament. It sends its Tuesday winners to the Dec. 28 quarterfinals at Baxter Arena. That will be the first day a 35-second shot clock is used in Nebraska high school hoops.
Monday — Bellevue East (0-5) at Omaha Burke (1-4), 4:30: Sam Prokupek is averaging 9.3 ppg for East. Burke junior Dakarai Davis is at 17.5. Omaha Northwest (0-6) at Omaha Bryan (0-6), 12:30: Bryan has played Gretna within two and Northeast within six. The Bears’ Lam Kuang had 30 points against the Rockets.
Tuesday — Burke/Bellevue East winner at Bellevue West (5-1), 7:15: West lost 81-62 on Saturday to national No. 6 Corona (Calif.) Centennial in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Josiah Dotzler is averaging 17.2 for West. Gretna (3-3) at Omaha South (3-3), 5: A rematch of Gretna’s 73-68 overtime win on opening night; the Dragons have been inconsistent, beating Prep by 23 on Thursday and losing by 20 while mustering 33 points Saturday at Lincoln Pius X. Papillion-La Vista South (4-2) at Omaha Central (6-1), 6:30: Can the Titans follow up their Friday home victory against Central by winning on the Eagles’ court? They held Loyola-bound Jay Dawson to eight points, while Daniel Brocaille had 22 for Papio South. Millard West (3-2) at Omaha Creighton Prep (5-1), 6: Prep squeezed out a 60-56 win over the Wildcats on Dec. 11. UNO-bound Luke Jungers and Martel Evans are combining for 32 points a game for Prep. Millard West has six players averaging between 7.5 and 9.8 points. Omaha Benson (2-3) at Omaha Westside (6-1), 7:15: Benson hasn’t played since losing 82-41 at Westside on Thursday. Antone McNair is averaging 19.8 for the Bunnies. Tate Odvody is at 15.5 for Westside, which averages 76 a game. Millard South (4-2) at Elkhorn South (3-3), 6: Both of Millard South’s losses are to Lincoln Southeast. Elkhorn South’s three losses are by a combined seven points. Lance Rucker’s 15.8 average leads the Patriots. Henry Burt had a breakout game for Elkhorn South with 22 points in Tuesday’s 56-53 loss at Bellevue West. Papillion-La Vista (3-3) at Omaha North (4-3): Papio’s losses are to ranked teams. So are North’s, including two to Central. Papio’s Kyle Ingwerson is third in Class A in scoring at 20.0 with North’s Mason Strong seventh at 18.3. Bryan/Northwest winner at Millard North (6-0), 6:45: Creighton-bound Jasen Green is averaging 19.0 and David Harmon 15.7 for the Mustangs.
Ratings comments
Class B: Preseason No. 1 Omaha Roncalli is third after losing 60-55 at then-C-1 No. 1 Omaha Concordia. Platteview falls from second to fourth for a 59-44 loss at Beatrice. No. 5 Bennington’s losses are to Wahoo and Concordia. Elkhorn Mount Michael (4-2) enters at ninth, and Elkhorn South (2-4) stays in at No. 10 for a meat-grinder opening month that includes a 55-49 win Friday at Waverly.
Class C-1: Three-time state champ Auburn’s 67-game winning streak, what was the longest active run in the nation, ended Saturday. Douglas County West (3-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs 54-52 in overtime. Auburn dropped from third to fifth. Concordia is fourth after it lost to Fort Calhoun 53-46. Lincoln Christian, with only a loss to Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic, enters at eighth, while Fort Calhoun, which lost Saturday to Class B Plattsmouth, is ninth. Yutan lost to both but remains ranked at No. 10.
Class C-2: Central Catholic has no peer in tackling an ambitious schedule. This season includes eight Class B teams — there are five Class B schools that have eight or fewer games against their own class. Five other C-2 teams are undefeated and ranked, including newcomer Elkhorn Valley at No. 10.
Class D-1: No. 2 Burwell and unranked Sandhills Valley are the only undefeated teams left. Nebraska City Lourdes keeps its No. 1 ranking from the preseason, as its only loss is to Lincoln Christian. Newcomers are Ainsworth at eighth and Cambridge at ninth.
Class D-2: Preseason No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart plays at Tri County on Tuesday in search of Doug Goltz’s 700th career victory. Entering the ratings are Hyannis at eighth, undefeated Nebraska Lutheran ninth and Potter-Dix No. 10.
The next set of ratings will be out Jan. 3.