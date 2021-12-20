Pospisil: This week brings two high school basketball games between top Nebraska teams

Metro lookahead

Tuesday — Burke/Bellevue East winner at Bellevue West (5-1), 7:15: West lost 81-62 on Saturday to national No. 6 Corona (Calif.) Centennial in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Josiah Dotzler is averaging 17.2 for West. Gretna (3-3) at Omaha South (3-3), 5: A rematch of Gretna’s 73-68 overtime win on opening night; the Dragons have been inconsistent, beating Prep by 23 on Thursday and losing by 20 while mustering 33 points Saturday at Lincoln Pius X. Papillion-La Vista South (4-2) at Omaha Central (6-1), 6:30: Can the Titans follow up their Friday home victory against Central by winning on the Eagles’ court? They held Loyola-bound Jay Dawson to eight points, while Daniel Brocaille had 22 for Papio South. Millard West (3-2) at Omaha Creighton Prep (5-1), 6: Prep squeezed out a 60-56 win over the Wildcats on Dec. 11. UNO-bound Luke Jungers and Martel Evans are combining for 32 points a game for Prep. Millard West has six players averaging between 7.5 and 9.8 points. Omaha Benson (2-3) at Omaha Westside (6-1), 7:15: Benson hasn’t played since losing 82-41 at Westside on Thursday. Antone McNair is averaging 19.8 for the Bunnies. Tate Odvody is at 15.5 for Westside, which averages 76 a game. Millard South (4-2) at Elkhorn South (3-3), 6: Both of Millard South’s losses are to Lincoln Southeast. Elkhorn South’s three losses are by a combined seven points. Lance Rucker’s 15.8 average leads the Patriots. Henry Burt had a breakout game for Elkhorn South with 22 points in Tuesday’s 56-53 loss at Bellevue West. Papillion-La Vista (3-3) at Omaha North (4-3): Papio’s losses are to ranked teams. So are North’s, including two to Central. Papio’s Kyle Ingwerson is third in Class A in scoring at 20.0 with North’s Mason Strong seventh at 18.3. Bryan/Northwest winner at Millard North (6-0), 6:45: Creighton-bound Jasen Green is averaging 19.0 and David Harmon 15.7 for the Mustangs.