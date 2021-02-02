Pospisil: Three nights after falling to the Trojans, Wahoo defeats Platteview

Kasischke had three of the treys as the Warriors went 7 of 9 from behind the arc.

“We didn’t come out there with the defensive intensity that we needed to do," Platteview coach Tim Brotzki said. “And I think at one point they were 16 of 16 from the free-throw line, and we didn’t shoot free throws consistently all night. Those two parts changed the game.”

Glock, who’s 6-foot-2, has been in the Wahoo rotation all season but began starting in January. He was 8 of 8 at the line both Saturday and Tuesday against Platteview (14-4), and was 4 of 7 from the field in the rematch with a pair of 3s. The latter one kept the Warriors ahead 61-55 with 3:16 left before their scoring was finished with free throws.

“He’s clutch, isn’t he, for a freshman, stepping up and hitting that 3 in the corner and hitting his free throws?” Scheef said. “He’s done a great job for us, and I’m super proud of him stepping up at really big moments tonight.”

Wahoo’s defensive plan was to keep Millikan and Riley from going off as they had Saturday, when Millikan had 32 points and Riley a season-high 25. Sometimes, Brotzki said, he spotted Wahoo leaving two of his players unguarded to help out on his scorers.