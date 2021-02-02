Pospisil: Three nights after falling to the Trojans, Wahoo defeats Platteview

Walloped on Saturday, Wahoo was facing the same team again Tuesday, and it wasn’t looking good for the Warriors.
Platteview made 3-pointers on its first four possessions.
“It was a carbon copy of Saturday night," Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said.
In the end, aided by seven 3s themselves in the third quarter, the Warriors gave Scheef his 500th career win. Trevor Kasischke, the only senior in his lineup, had 20 points, and freshman Marcus Glock — his dad is former Husker Jason Glock from Wahoo — had 18 as Class C-1’s No. 6 team prevailed 70-68 against the Class B No. 5 Trojans.
After Alex Draper’s 3 tied the game at 68 with 52 seconds left, Kasischke and Myles Simon each went 1 of 2 at the line, and Riley’s 3 at the buzzer hit the front of the rim.
Wahoo (13-4) avenged the 83-65 loss in the tournament finals of the new Trailblazer Conference.
“We were excited to get back here," Scheef said. “We wanted to try to prove that that wasn’t the case, that they weren’t 18 points better, but early on it looked like they were proving us wrong. So now I’m glad I’m done with them for the year.
“Connor Milliken is an absolute stud and Riley’s terrific. They play super hard, and this is a great win.”
Kasischke had three of the treys as the Warriors went 7 of 9 from behind the arc.
“We didn’t come out there with the defensive intensity that we needed to do," Platteview coach Tim Brotzki said. “And I think at one point they were 16 of 16 from the free-throw line, and we didn’t shoot free throws consistently all night. Those two parts changed the game.”
Glock, who’s 6-foot-2, has been in the Wahoo rotation all season but began starting in January. He was 8 of 8 at the line both Saturday and Tuesday against Platteview (14-4), and was 4 of 7 from the field in the rematch with a pair of 3s. The latter one kept the Warriors ahead 61-55 with 3:16 left before their scoring was finished with free throws.
“He’s clutch, isn’t he, for a freshman, stepping up and hitting that 3 in the corner and hitting his free throws?” Scheef said. “He’s done a great job for us, and I’m super proud of him stepping up at really big moments tonight.”
Wahoo’s defensive plan was to keep Millikan and Riley from going off as they had Saturday, when Millikan had 32 points and Riley a season-high 25. Sometimes, Brotzki said, he spotted Wahoo leaving two of his players unguarded to help out on his scorers.
Millikan is within range of being the fourth sophomore in boys basketball to reach 1,000 points. He’s at 872 after 22 Tuesday night.
“It’s been crazy the steps he’s taken each year," Scheef said. “I remember watching him in eighth grade thinking he’s going to be a nice player and watching him last year, thinking he’s going to be really good now, and you watch him this year and the kid’s unbelievable.”
Scheef downplayed his coaching milestone.
“We got win No. 13. That’s all that matters," he said.
But when he looks back, how Wahoo won it ought to stick with him.