Even before Class A’s district finals begin Monday, the state tournament field has three definites.

Bellevue West will be there. A second Metro qualifier will be there. A "home team" from Lincoln will be there.

Bellevue West is the only team not starting in a winner-take-all situation. Even if the Thunderbirds lose at home against Lincoln Northeast at 6 p.m., they are assured of being the one at-large team at state.

A win by them, and the at-large berth starts dropping down in the NSAA point standings to the first team that’s not a district champion.

Elkhorn South’s 6 p.m. home game against Papillion-La Vista South guarantees a second Metro team. Lincoln Southwest’s game at 7 p.m. at Lincoln East assures a Lincoln qualifier.

The other five games are Metro Conference-Heartland Conference matchups. Four of the five Heartland teams are from Lincoln, with Kearney the other. All five are on the road.

Lincoln was shut out of the Class A tournament in 2007 and 2020. The high water mark for the Salt Creek city was 2009, when four of the six qualified and Southwest reached the finals in its only appearance to date.

The Silver Hawks are the last from LPS in the finals. Lincoln High in 2003 was the last champion.

Class A

Lincoln Northeast (15-9) at No. 1 Bellevue West (25-0), 6 p.m.: In December, it was a 4-point game after three quarters before the Thunderbirds won by 23. Northeast last was at state in 2016.

Kearney (17-7) at No. 3 Millard North (20-4), 6: First ranked Metro opponent for Kearney since a season-opening loss to Creighton Prep. Millard North is the two-time defending champion.

Lincoln North Star (16-8) at No. 4 Gretna (19-3), 7: North Star had a look at extending the game in a 59-57 loss at Gretna on Feb. 4. The Gators last were at state in 2019.

No. 10 Lincoln Southeast (15-9) at No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep (19-6), 7: Southeast gave Prep a scare on Feb. 4, falling 58-53. The Knights haven’t been to state since 2014, coincidentally the last time Prep wasn’t in Lincoln.

No. 7 Lincoln Southwest (15-9) at No. 6 Lincoln East (18-5), 7: East beat the Silver Hawks 75-59 on Jan. 27. They haven’t qualified since their only appearance in 2009. East last went two years ago.

No. 10 Papillion-La Vista South (15-8) at No. 8 Elkhorn South (16-8), 6: How well will the supporting casts back up leading scorers Bryson Bahl of Papio South and Alec Noonan of Elkhorn South. The loser will need home teams to go undefeated to get the one at-large berth to state.

Class B

Blair (10-12) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (21-3), 6 p.m.: Blair’s upset in overtime at Bennington has the Bears playing for their third consecutive state berth. Skutt, at state the past five years, is coming off a loss to Elkhorn.

Beatrice (11-9) at No. 4 Bennington (16-8), 6: Both are coming off losses. Both were at state last year.

No. 7 Norris (16-9) at No. 5 Omaha Roncalli (15-8), 7: The Crimson Pride are defending champions, but are coming off a loss to Omaha Gross. Norris beat Crete in double overtime for their fifth win in a row.

Class C-1

Adams Central (12-11) at No. 2 Ogallala (25-0), 6:30 MT: The undefeated Indians host a team that hasn’t beaten a team with a winning record since Dec. 16.

Winnebago (15-10) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (23-2), 7: Winnebago, on a four-game winning streak, last went to state in 2018. It faces the defending champion, which is coming off a loss at No. 1 Wahoo.

Wayne (18-8) at No. 7 Central City (23-3), 6: The host Bison last qualified in 1947. Wayne has been there the past three years but is coming off a loss to Winnebago.

Class C-2

Oakland-Craig (10-12) at No. 4 Freeman (25-1), 6: The Falcons are on a 13-game winning streak and seem capable of playing at any tempo. Oakland-Craig’s win over Omaha Nation was its first against a team with a winning record since December.

Hershey (11-13) vs. No. 3 Amherst (23-1), 6:30: Amherst’s winning streak is at 15. Hershey has had losing streaks of five and six games. The Panthers have been to state once (2012) since being the 1994 C-1 runner-up.

Hastings St. Cecilia (15-10) vs. No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull (23-2), 7 at Hastings College: St. Cecilia, the Centennial Conference runner-up, lost to the Cardinals 40-35 on Dec. 9. They are coming off a 75-62 loss to Amherst.

Summerland (18-5) at No. 7 Elkhorn Valley (22-2), 7: To qualify for the first time, Elkhorn Valley must beat Summerland for the third time this season. Summerland is in its fourth year as a consolidated school.

Cross County (21-4) at No. 6 Norfolk Catholic (17-7), 6:30: Cross County’s seniors have a 83-19 record, but no ticket to state yet. Catholic was last year’s third-place team.

Class D-1

Sandy Creek (13-12) vs. No. 4 Johnson-Brock (21-4), 7: The host Eagles are undefeated in their class. Sandy Creek has rallied from a 2-8 start. The Cougars last qualified in 2002.

McCool Junction (18-6) at No. 9 Elm Creek (18-5), 7: McCool has three wins over teams with winning records. Elm Creek has eight, but the Buffaloes are 1-4 in their past five games.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (16-9) vs. No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton (21-4), 7: at Kearney High: It’s a new wave of players at HLHF after three titles in four years. Now they’ve gotten their legs, winning seven in a row. DCS’s streak is at five. It was at state last year.

Bridgeport (16-9) vs. No. 5 Howells-Dodge (19-6), 6: at Bridgeport: First time in D-1 for the Bulldogs. They beat Leyton in overtime to advance. Howells-Dodge is coming off a loss to Bancroft-Rosalie. The Jaguars have bene to state three of the past four years.

Class D-2

Medicine Valley (6-16) vs. No. 2 Shelton (21-1), 6:30: Med Valley upset host Wallace to claim a subdistrict title and automatic district-final berth. Shelton hasn’t lost since its season opener against Elm Creek and is trying for a repeat spot in Lincoln.

Hay Springs (15-9) vs. No. 4 Wynot (21-4), 6 at Ainsworth: Hay Springs is trying to break a 13-year state appearance drought. Wynot has lost in the first round the past two seasons. The Blue Devils have not lost to a D-1 or D-2 team.

Friend (17-8) at No. 3 Osceola (23-3), TBA: Osceola beat Friend 70-44 on Jan. 12. Friend has been to state once (2004) since 1975. Osceola has been the past two years.

Creighton (13-11) vs. No. 8 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (19-5), 6:30 at Burwell: Creighton has lost five of its past seven games. It’s been to state once (1987) since 1929. SEM has won six in a row. It’s been to state once (2007) since 1979.

