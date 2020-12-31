Pospisil: Top 10 Nebraska high school sports stories of 2020

Skip the suspense. The COVID-19 pandemic is the top story of 2020 in Nebraska high school sports.

From March 11, when the NSAA was forced on the fly to limit boys basketball state tournament attendance, to now, the virus has affected every sport in every season. It’s lamentable that spring sports athletes never got to compete. Same for fall sports Omaha Public Schools athletes.

But we made it through the fall and we’re about to enter the second month of the winter season. Fingers are crossed that there’s no significant spike in virus cases after the holidays.

Now cue the suspense. Starting at No. 10, here’s the rest of the top 10.

10. JoJo Randby’s state record

The Omaha Marian swimmer broke the breaststroke mark each day of the state meet, helping the Crusaders to their record 14th team title.

9. John Larsen’s 10th title

The hall of fame girls basketball coach, who brought home nine state titles at Lincoln Southeast, led Crete to its first. But it took overtime in the first round and three overtimes in the semifinal for the Cardinals to get to their runaway championship-game win.

8. Prep’s pool record