Pospisil: Top 10 Nebraska high school sports stories of 2020

Skip the suspense. The COVID-19 pandemic is the top story of 2020 in Nebraska high school sports.
From March 11, when the NSAA was forced on the fly to limit boys basketball state tournament attendance, to now, the virus has affected every sport in every season. It’s lamentable that spring sports athletes never got to compete. Same for fall sports Omaha Public Schools athletes.
But we made it through the fall and we’re about to enter the second month of the winter season. Fingers are crossed that there’s no significant spike in virus cases after the holidays.
Now cue the suspense. Starting at No. 10, here’s the rest of the top 10.
10. JoJo Randby’s state record
The Omaha Marian swimmer broke the breaststroke mark each day of the state meet, helping the Crusaders to their record 14th team title.
9. John Larsen’s 10th title
The hall of fame girls basketball coach, who brought home nine state titles at Lincoln Southeast, led Crete to its first. But it took overtime in the first round and three overtimes in the semifinal for the Cardinals to get to their runaway championship-game win.
8. Prep’s pool record
Omaha Creighton Prep’s 14th consecutive boys swimming title broke the state record in any sport. The Junior Jays had been tied with Omaha Skutt wrestling (1998-2010).
7. Skutt volleyball
The SkyHawks captured their state record-tying sixth straight Class B title and finished second in the national rankings.
6. Tyson Gordon undefeated
The Nebraska boys high school athlete of the year had a perfect senior season at Skutt — 13-0 in football, 26-0 in basketball. He’s now on scholarship at North Dakota State.
5. Kalynn Meyer three-peats
The three-sport standout from Superior, now on scholarship with Nebraska volleyball, became the first three-time Nebraska girls athlete of the year. The only downside to her senior season was not being able to add to her gold-medal collection from state track and field.
4. Papio’s perfection
All-Nebraska honorary captain Jordyn Bahl pitched Papillion-La Vista to its second straight 36-0 state championship season in softball. The Monarchs’ 72-game winning streak is a state record.
3. Westside drought ends
After 39 years, Omaha Westside won another Class A football title. The Warriors’ 37-21 win over Elkhorn South completed a 12-0 season mostly filled with romps.
2. Bellevue West rallies
Only COVID could keep Bellevue West’s comeback from 14 down in the final quarter for a 64-62 win over Millard North in the Class A boys basketball final from being 2020’s top story.
Honorable mention: Coco Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X broke Class A’s state tournament scoring records in girls golf, Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista won his third Class A boys tennis crown, Gage Krolikowski of Valentine became the state’s 33rd four-time wrestling champion; bowling became as an NSAA sport and girls wrestling moved closer to sanctioning through approval as an emerging sport.