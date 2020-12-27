Pospisil: Top 9 tournaments to watch during this year's high school holiday hoops season

Like everything else, holiday tournaments this year won’t have the same feel — or access.

But if you aren't allowed in, because you aren't in the household of a player, some tournament games will be streamed live. That includes all games in the Class A Metro Conference and Heartland Conference tournaments.

A few four-team tournaments have scrapped the traditional consolation and championship game format for predetermined second-day matchups. It allows the host to keep the same two schools paired up for their girls and boys games out of COVID-19 concerns.

The Metro and Heartland opted to play all games through the quarterfinals at home sites.

Then there’s the snow factor.

What will Tuesday’s predicted winter storm bring? Some tournaments already moved Tuesday games up to Monday.

Based on our latest ratings, these are the best tournaments:

9. Grand Island Central Catholic

The best games in this triangular are Class C-2 GICC — girls No. 2, boys No. 3 hosting Sutton (No. 8, No. 3) — starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

8. North Bend