Pospisil: Top 9 tournaments to watch during this year's high school holiday hoops season

Like everything else, holiday tournaments this year won’t have the same feel — or access.
But if you aren't allowed in, because you aren't in the household of a player, some tournament games will be streamed live. That includes all games in the Class A Metro Conference and Heartland Conference tournaments.
A few four-team tournaments have scrapped the traditional consolation and championship game format for predetermined second-day matchups. It allows the host to keep the same two schools paired up for their girls and boys games out of COVID-19 concerns.
The Metro and Heartland opted to play all games through the quarterfinals at home sites.
Then there’s the snow factor.
What will Tuesday’s predicted winter storm bring? Some tournaments already moved Tuesday games up to Monday.
Based on our latest ratings, these are the best tournaments:
9. Grand Island Central Catholic
The best games in this triangular are Class C-2 GICC — girls No. 2, boys No. 3 hosting Sutton (No. 8, No. 3) — starting at 6 p.m. Monday.
8. North Bend
Six ranked teams from three classes collide. On the girls side Monday, C-1 No. 1 North Bend hosts D-1 No. 5 West Point Guardian Angels at 5 p.m., with the winner possibly getting D-1 No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Wednesday. In boys, D-1 No. 1 HLHF plays C-1 No. 6 Omaha Concordia at 2:30 Monday, and the winner could face C-1 No. 9 North Bend on Wednesday.
7. Waverly boys
On Monday, Class B No. 3 Norris faces C-1 No. 7 Lincoln Christian at 2 p.m. Awaiting the winner Wednesday could be No. 4 Waverly.
6. Heartland Conference boys semifinals
It’s not the strongest season for the conference’s boys. The semifinal pairings Wednesday at Lincoln Northeast could be No. 6 Lincoln Pius X-Lincoln North Star at 2 p.m. and No. 10 Lincoln Southeast-No. 9 Lincoln Southwest at 5 p.m. The final is 2 p.m. Thursday.
5. Metro Conference girls semifinals
It’s not the strongest season for the conference’s girls. The semifinals Wednesday at Omaha Creighton Prep could be No. 3 Millard South against the Omaha Burke-Omaha Westside winner at 1 p.m. and No. 8 Gretna against No. 4 Omaha Central at 2:45. The final is 1 p.m. Thursday.
4. West Point-Beemer girls, Monday
A clash of No. 1s at 2:15 p.m. between C-2’s Crofton and D-2’s Humphrey St. Francis, which has Husker-bound Allison Weidner. The game can be seen on striv.tv.
3. Beatrice boys
Class B No. 2 Elkhorn has been assigned No. 7 Platteview on Tuesday and No. 6 Beatrice on Wednesday.
2. Heartland Conference girls semifinals
Wednesday at Lincoln East: The games could be No. 1 Lincoln Pius X against No. 7 East at 2 p.m. and No. 5 Lincoln Southwest against No. 2 Fremont at 5 p.m. The winners meet at East at 2 p.m. Thursday.
1. Metro Conference boys semifinals
All eight teams in the quarterfinals, except for Westside, are ranked. The semifinals Wednesday at Creighton Prep could be No. 1 Millard North vs. either No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South or No. 4 Omaha Central at 5:30 p.m. followed by No. 3 Prep vs. No. 2 Bellevue West at 7:15. The final is 2:45 p.m. Thursday.