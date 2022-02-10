Pospisil: Two of the top teams in the nation will face off at Heartland Hoops Classic

Two of the top three elite-level prep basketball teams will be in Nebraska this weekend.

Will they be drawing cards for the 15th Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island? Tino Martinez hopes so.

Without the likes of a Bellevue West or Millard North in the state from last year, the Heartland Hoops director chose not to put a Nebraska team up against the likes of those in the new National Interscholastic Basketball Conference super league. Consensus national No. 1 Sunrise Christian from Wichita, Kansas, won the NIBC league regular-season title.

Sunrise (21-1) will play Link Academy (26-0) from Branson, Missouri, ranked as high as No. 3, at 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Island Central Catholic. Link stays around to play Utah’s Wasatch Academy (14-9) at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Heartland Events Center. Sunrise lost its Saturday game with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (14-4, including losses to Bellevue West and Millard North in the same week) when that school pulled out in the past week, citing “scheduling rules.”

So now what was to have been the last game, Top 10 No. 1 Omaha Westside-Grand Island, now is in the 5:30 p.m. slot. Link-Wasatch ends the day of seven games.