Pospisil: Two of the top teams in the nation will face off at Heartland Hoops Classic

Two of the top three elite-level prep basketball teams will be in Nebraska this weekend.
Will they be drawing cards for the 15th Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island? Tino Martinez hopes so.
Without the likes of a Bellevue West or Millard North in the state from last year, the Heartland Hoops director chose not to put a Nebraska team up against the likes of those in the new National Interscholastic Basketball Conference super league. Consensus national No. 1 Sunrise Christian from Wichita, Kansas, won the NIBC league regular-season title.
Sunrise (21-1) will play Link Academy (26-0) from Branson, Missouri, ranked as high as No. 3, at 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Island Central Catholic. Link stays around to play Utah’s Wasatch Academy (14-9) at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Heartland Events Center. Sunrise lost its Saturday game with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (14-4, including losses to Bellevue West and Millard North in the same week) when that school pulled out in the past week, citing “scheduling rules.”
So now what was to have been the last game, Top 10 No. 1 Omaha Westside-Grand Island, now is in the 5:30 p.m. slot. Link-Wasatch ends the day of seven games.
“Obviously we had the curveball thrown at us over the weekend," Martinez said. “I think there’s a lot of individuals who are going to be exciting to watch play and there’s some good matchups throughout the day.”
Martinex weathered last year’s COVID protocol-restricted event financially. There are no mask or capacity restrictions this year. Admission is $10 for the Friday game at the door. Saturday’s prices are $20 for all-day general admission. The first four games and the last three are separate sessions, with $12 charged for each.
8 a.m.: Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (17-1) vs. Grand Island Northwest (7-12): The Class B Vikings will try to put the brakes on Ashland’s Cale Jacobsen.
9:40 a.m.: Class D-2 No. 6 Osceola (17-3) vs. Class C-2 No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull (17-2): Isaiah Zelasney of Osceola has the top scoring average in the game at 16.3.
11:20 a.m.: Milford (16-4) vs. Class C-2 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (20-2): HLHF is coming off a win in the East Husker final. Senior twins Jacob and Jason Sjuts lead the Bulldogs against the Class C-1 Eagless.
1 p.m.: Class C-1 No. 4 Omaha Concordia (16-3) vs. Aurora (12-8). The Class B Huskies were in the rankings in January. Concordia is coming off a loss at Class B Elkhorn Mount Michael.
3:45 p.m.: Elkhorn North (7-12) vs. Class C-2 No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic (15-3). Isaac Herbek and Marcus Lowry are GICC’s senior duo averaging 30 points together.
5:30 p.m.: No. 1 Omaha Westside (19-1) vs. Grand Island (9-9). The Warriors, who will be coming off Friday’s home game against No. 5 Omaha Central, will face Virginia-bound forward Isaac Troudt. The 6-foot-9 senior is coming off a 30-point game against Fremont and is averaging 23.8 points and 8.9 rebounds.
102 points, 100 years ago
This month is the 100th anniversary of one of the remarkable feats in early Nebraska sports, the night Ed “Sport” Vondra of Brainard scored 102 points — 51 field goals — in the era of center jumps after each basket.
Brainard beat Raymond 148-2 on Feb. 3, 1922. But didn’t lead wire-to-wire. Floyd Sterns scored first for Raymond. The onslaught, mostly by Vondra and brother Stan (34) soon commenced for the eventual Class H state champion.
“When we saw Vondra was going good and hitting, we started feeding him the ball," teammate Otto Holesovsky told the David City Banner-Press in 1978. The game was played in the low-ceilinged Dus Opera House.
About a decade later, Holesovsky told the same paper he was the one guarding Sterns. “In those days you introduced yourself to your opponent. I was introducing myself and he took the ball and scored. It was the only goal they scored. I’ll never forget it.”
Don’t tell this to the NSAA, but he said each player received a $10 gold piece from the community for winning the state title. Aren’t the statute of limitations up by now?