Pospisil: Two OPS teams advance in playoffs as Millard's 27-year quarterfinal streak ends

North Platte will be hosting a quarterfinal for the first time since it last made it out of the Round of 16 (remember, last year everybody in Class A went to the postseason because of the pandemic and the scheduling inequities it triggered, mainly by OPS canceling its season). The Bulldogs lost in 2014 to Omaha Creighton Prep, the eventual champion.

Omaha North is 0-2 in playoff games at North Platte. The first game, in 1995, the Vikings had an immediate rematch and back-to-back road trips to Bauer Field.

New No. 10 Grand Island, which beat Creighton Prep 30-28 for the opening round’s other upset, has a positive history against new No. 1 Bellevue West in playoff games. The Islanders won at home 35-27 in the 2013 first round and 37-30 in Bellevue three years ago.

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: Metro Conference teams hold the top eight spots in the final ratings before the Memorial Stadium final in two weeks. Millard South fell to fifth, Prep from fourth to seventh.

Class B: The only change was Seward slipping past Norris into eighth. The Jays (8-2) visit defending champion Elkhorn for a Friday matinee at 4 p.m.