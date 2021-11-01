Pospisil: Two OPS teams advance in playoffs as Millard's 27-year quarterfinal streak ends

Two Omaha Public Schools teams will be playing their 11th games of the season, while Lincoln and Millard are completing equipment check-in.
Before the season that would have been hard to fathom.
Omaha Burke and Omaha North have endured not playing last year to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals. The No. 6 Bulldogs visit No. 2 Omaha Westside, the defending champion. New No. 7 Omaha North goes to No. 9 North Platte after eliminating No. 1 Millard South.
North coach Larry Martin said Saturday that he’s happy for Paul Limongi’s Bulldogs, who defeated Lincoln Southeast 21-3.
“We texted each other and congratulated each other,” Martin said. “To me, it just shows you how important this is to kids. We’re going to both try to do the best we can to survive for another week.”
Meanwhile, Lincoln’s drought continues.
Since 2011, it’s had one semifinalist (East in 2016), one finalist (Southeast, 2011) and one champion (Southeast). Last year was the first time since 2011 that it had two of its six teams in the quarterfinals.
Millard isn’t accustomed to early endings.
Its streak of putting teams into the quarterfinals ends at 27 years. It had no state qualifiers in 1994, the last year for eight-team playoffs in Class A and the last year before Millard West opened.
North Platte will be hosting a quarterfinal for the first time since it last made it out of the Round of 16 (remember, last year everybody in Class A went to the postseason because of the pandemic and the scheduling inequities it triggered, mainly by OPS canceling its season). The Bulldogs lost in 2014 to Omaha Creighton Prep, the eventual champion.
Omaha North is 0-2 in playoff games at North Platte. The first game, in 1995, the Vikings had an immediate rematch and back-to-back road trips to Bauer Field.
New No. 10 Grand Island, which beat Creighton Prep 30-28 for the opening round’s other upset, has a positive history against new No. 1 Bellevue West in playoff games. The Islanders won at home 35-27 in the 2013 first round and 37-30 in Bellevue three years ago.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: Metro Conference teams hold the top eight spots in the final ratings before the Memorial Stadium final in two weeks. Millard South fell to fifth, Prep from fourth to seventh.
Class B: The only change was Seward slipping past Norris into eighth. The Jays (8-2) visit defending champion Elkhorn for a Friday matinee at 4 p.m.
Class C-1: Columbus Lakeview, Wahoo and Battle Creek won their ratings matchups on the road to move up — Lakeview from seventh to fourth after its 42-20 win at now-No. 8 Milford, Wahoo from ninth to sixth after its 24-13 win at now-No. 9 Wayne and Battle Creek from 10th to seventh after jettisoning then-No. 3 Chadron from the ratings with a 28-20 win. Wayne (5-5) returns at No. 10 after a one-score loss to No. 3 Boone Central was the Blue Devils’ seventh in eight outings against teams in the quarterfinals.
Class C-2: Wilber-Clatonia had a regular season comparable to Wayne’s and gained payback, a quarterfinal berth and a return to the ratings at No. 8 with a 27-26 win at Yutan. The Chieftains and North Platte St. Patrick’s, which lost 20-7 at home to No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic, are the ranked teams not in the quarterfinals.
Eight Man-1: Perkins County is ninth and Hitchcock County 10th after they beat, respectively, previously undefeated Arapahoe and once-beaten Neligh-Oakdale. Top matchup Friday is No. 4 Nebraska City Lourdes visiting No. 3 Cross County at Stromsburg.
Eight Man-2: Falls City Sacred Heart’s final rating will be tied to No. 1 Kenesaw, which rallied to defeat the No. 3 Irish 62-56. Defending champion BDS, which was 5-3 in the regular season, beat undefeated Pender 36-28 to return to the ratings at No. 7. Elgin/Pope John moved in at No. 10. Pender and Riverside remain ranked after their losses, but Ansley-Litchfield remains on the outside.
Six Man: Spalding Academy blocked an extra-point kick — worth 2 points in Six Man — to eliminate seasonlong No. 1 Sterling 45-44. Cody-Kilgore takes over at No. 1. Sterling falls to fourth, but its ratings fate will be tied to Spalding Academy. Pawnee City’s first playoff win in a decade, beating Red Cloud 54-46, brings the Indians back at No. 9.