Pospisil: Undefeated Milford downs Lincoln Christian in Class C-1 boys subdistricts

MILFORD, Neb. — Only three teams in the state remain undefeated in boys basketball, and two are in Class C-1.
Auburn as the two-time defending champion has drawn more attention than Milford. But the Eagles should not be overlooked should they get back to the state tournament for the second time in three years.
The No. 4-ranked team in Class C-1 turned back Lincoln Christian, with 6-foot-7 Drew Beukelman and 7-foot junior Easton Marshbanks, 64-53 Thursday night in a home-game C1-2 subdistrict final.
Jaxon Weyand, a junior transfer from Crete, had a game-high 21 points and 6-5 junior Seth Stutzman added 15 as Milford improved to 25-0. Its wins are a school record.
Milford advances to the winner-take-all district finals that can start being played on Saturday. Lincoln Christian finished 12-10.
“Throughout the year we really started to play for each other. We put each other first,’’ junior guard Micah Hartwig said. “We want to look for each other and not worry about our own stats.’’
Longtime Milford coach Tony Muller said his team caught a couple of breaks early — those might have been the Eagles’ closest scores of the season, 56-53 over Ashland-Greenwood and 55-54 at Malcolm.
“It takes awhile to know which team is going to show up, but by the middle of January I could see more consistency and improving,“ he said.
Hartwig had half of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, including the 3 that gave the Eagles the lead for good at 44-41.
“I airballed two 3s to begin the game,’’ he said, “and then I knocked that one down. They left me open so I knew I was confident to knock it down.”
Milford was 23 of 39 at the line, including 17 of 25 in the fourth quarter.
“We fouled too much evidently,’’ Christian coach Gary Nunnally said. “I guess if the other team shoots 39 free throws, you fouled too much.”
He said Marshbanks had his best game “by far” of the season — 13 points, nine rebounds and eight blocked shots. “It’s been to have him healthy the last couple of weeks and it’ll be good to have him healthy next year,’’ the coach said.
Said Muller: “He blocked a ton of our shots. And once the ball was loose, he just reached out and got it.”
Besides Auburn and Milford, Burwell is the other undefeated. The Class D-1 Longhorns needed a big rally to defeat Ansley-Litchfield in overtime Thursday night.
Most of my season has been spent with the bigger schools, especially in the Metro Conference where a return to normal game nights has come in slow increments. Such as home-team bands allowed only in the past couple weeks.
Save for mask wearing, this game felt normal. The first one in 50 weeks. Two bands taking turns, including Lincoln Christian’s electric guitarists and drummers, added to a noisy gym that certainly hit the current 75% capacity limit for the NSAA postseason.
“It feels about as normal as it’s going to get at this point,“ Hartwig said.
Lincoln Christian (12-10)....15 11 10 17—53
At Milford (25-0)..................16 15 6 27—64
LC: Easton Marshbanks 13, Gavin McGerr 12, Drew Beukelman 11, Gage Hohlen 5, Brady McGerr 5, Gunner Dworak 3, Cobe Hansen 2, Jonas Burgher 2.
M: Jaxon Weyand 21, Seth Stutzman 15, Micah Hartwig 12, Isaac Yeackley 6, Caleb Schluckebier 2, Bryce Jakub 2.
