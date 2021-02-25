Pospisil: Undefeated Milford downs Lincoln Christian in Class C-1 boys subdistricts

Hartwig had half of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, including the 3 that gave the Eagles the lead for good at 44-41.

“I airballed two 3s to begin the game,’’ he said, “and then I knocked that one down. They left me open so I knew I was confident to knock it down.”

Milford was 23 of 39 at the line, including 17 of 25 in the fourth quarter.

“We fouled too much evidently,’’ Christian coach Gary Nunnally said. “I guess if the other team shoots 39 free throws, you fouled too much.”

He said Marshbanks had his best game “by far” of the season — 13 points, nine rebounds and eight blocked shots. “It’s been to have him healthy the last couple of weeks and it’ll be good to have him healthy next year,’’ the coach said.

Said Muller: “He blocked a ton of our shots. And once the ball was loose, he just reached out and got it.”

Besides Auburn and Milford, Burwell is the other undefeated. The Class D-1 Longhorns needed a big rally to defeat Ansley-Litchfield in overtime Thursday night.