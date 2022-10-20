Pospisil: Under-the-radar performances from Class A football players

Because their teams aren’t contending for the playoffs (with one exception) in Class A, some players are having good seasons. But have been under the radar.

Such as the Omaha South trio, receivers Aric Thomas and Dylan Sheard and quarterback Daeshawn Tolbert.

Going into Friday night’s home finale against Bellevue East, Thomas and Sheard are the first duo in Class A history to each eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season. And got there in only seven games. South’s 3-5 record includes a win by forfeit.

Thomas, a senior, has 57 catches for 1,040 yards and 14 touchdowns. Sheard, a junior, has 43 grabs for 1,033 yards and 13 touchdowns. Tolbert, a senior, needs to pass for 28 yards against the Chieftains to get to 2,000 this season. He’s thrown 19 touchdown passes.

The trio’s most memorable game was in a 67-60 loss to South Sioux City, in which Thomas (282 yards, tying the Class A record) and Sheard (219) became the first duo in Class A to surpass 200 in a game. Tolbert threw for 497 that game and Thomas tossed an 80-yarder for a touchdown.

Yes, there is a caveat. The Packers have been in some blowout losses, like last week’s 71-17 setback to Gretna when the state’s No. 1 team led 56-3 at halftime. The receivers each wound up with 100-yard, one-touchdown games, but against the Dragons’ bench.

And by design, the NSAA schedulers try to match up the struggling Class A programs as much as possible. South and its Omaha Public Schools brethren still are playing catchup from losing their 2020 seasons to district COVID-19 restrictions.

At Omaha Benson, Ke’Von Newsome and Jaylen Davis have led the Bunnies (3-5 before Thursday’s game with Omaha Creighton Prep) to back-to-back three-win seasons. The six wins are the school’s most in a two-year cycle since getting eight in 2001 and 2002.

Newsome, a junior, leads Class A in tackles with 51 solo and 63 assists. Davis, a senior who came over from Omaha Central, has thrown for nine touchdowns and had a career game against his old teammates by throwing for three touchdowns (one a 75-yarder to freshman Avery Harris, his eighth score of the year), running for one and getting a 15-yard pick-six. The 33-13 win was the Bunnies’ first over Central in an intermittent series since 2001.

At 3-5, Omaha Bryan has its most wins since 2010. Jeremiah Gorham, a junior, leads their rushing attack with an 87.1-yard per-game average and has scored 11 touchdowns. Cole Rickley has team highs of 82 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions.

Central, at 1-7, is looking to the future with freshman starting quarterback BJ Newsome. He’s thrown for 785 yards and completed 53% on his passes. Offensive line Caleb Pyfrom, a junior, is getting Power Five offers, most recently from Iowa State.

Mehki Marks, the senior quarterback for 0-8 Omaha Northwest, is averaging 90 yards a game rushing and tied the state record with a 99-yard touchdown jaunt against South Sioux City.

Rodney Whaley and his main receiver, Bryton Nelson, have supplied most of the offense for 1-8 Omaha Burke. Whaley, a senior, has thrown for 861 yards in six games, missing two games in midseason. Nelson, a junior, has 36 catches for 395 yards and two scores.

Bellevue East, which is mathematically alive for the playoffs at 4-4, has its most wins since 2014 and a win over South would be the Chieftains’ first five-win season since 2009. It’s come without highly regarded sophomore quarterback Mikey Gow, who was lost for the season with a Week 2 injury. Mason Chandler, a junior, stepped in for Gow and has thrown for 851 yards, rushed for a team-high 345 and accounted for 14 touchdowns.

Fremont ended with a 2-7 record, playing five and maybe six playoff qualifiers. The Tigers split their final two games after senior quarterback Hudson Cunnings was hurt. He had averaged 203.6 yards a game in rushing and passing combined.

More college players

Readers have provided names of more Nebraskans (and a few from Council Bluffs) who are playing college ball outside the area.

From Omaha North, redshirt sophomore Mehki Butler is starting on the Arkansas State offensive line and senior Zion Williams is a starting defensive back at Troy. LaVaughn Luellen is a freshman running back at Oregon. North Dakota State’s Marquis Sigle also is a Viking alum.

From Council Bluffs, Kansas junior Hayden Hatcher from Lewis Central recovered two fumbles last week against Oklahoma and has 11 tackles. Former Titan teammate Drake Nettle is an Iowa State junior who made his only extra-point try last week against Texas.

Notre Dame sophomore Barrett Liebentritt from Omaha Skutt is on the kickoff return team.

In FCS, Cameron Baker from Thomas Jefferson has made two tackles for Northern Iowa. Ben Dinkel from Kearney, who had been at South Dakota State, is No. 3 in punting at Delaware and the sixth-year player also is the Blue Hens’ holder. Wofford sophomore Ben Radicia from Omaha Westside is a linebacker with six tackiles. St. Thomas sophomore Jack Francl from Creighton Prep is the Tommies’ long snapper.

Friday’s top five

Top 10 No. 8 Omaha North (6-2) at No. 2 Elkhorn South (8-0), 7 p.m. at Elkhorn Stadium: How does North respond to last week’s 31-21 loss to a more physical Grand Island team that got pounded by the Storm? Elkhorn South seems to have all the pieces to be in Lincoln in four weeks.

Top 10 No. 6 Bellevue West (5-3) at No. 10 Papillion-La Vista South (6-2), 7 p.m.: West is coming off a rare open week to face the Titans, whose leading rusher, Devyn Jones, didn’t play last week.

Lincoln Southwest (6-2) vs. Millard North (4-4), 7 p.m. at Buell Stadium: A game with ample playoff implications. This is one time you can say Millard North is the better passing team.

Class B No. 2 Omaha Gross (8-0) at No. 5 Omaha Skutt (6-2): It’s the first ranked opponent for the Cougars, whose last undefeated regular season was 2007, since beating No. 3 Elkhorn 21-14 on Sept. 8. Skutt has been calling on its defense to win games.

Class C-1 No. 7 Columbus Lakeview (6-2) at Columbus Scotus (6-2), 7 p.m. at Pawnee Park: The difference so far between these city rivals? Lakeview beat No. 8 Wahoo, which beat the Shamrocks.