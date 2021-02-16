Pospisil: Unpacking one of the best weeks ever for Nebraska boys basketball

When MaxPreps updates its national rankings Tuesday, Millard North may move ahead of Bellevue West. Maybe not.
But here, Bellevue West stays ahead of the Mustangs as the state’s No. 1 team.
I can’t predict what the national guys will do with Millard North’s 80-76 win over Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy — which likely knocks the Warriors out of the national prep-school finals — or Bellevue West’s 75-68 loss to Kansas’ Sunrise Christian at Saturday’s Heartland Hoops Classic.
Had it been up to me, Sunrise would have taken over the national No. 1 ranking a week ago from Florida’s Montverde Academy after beating the Eagles. But Sunrise came to Nebraska still at No. 3, with Montverde untouched at No. 1.
Here, where in-state competition matters most, Bellevue West will not be penalized for an out-of-state loss. West’s 81-69 win at Millard North remains too fresh to be ignored.
Add in West’s 74-60 victory last Tuesday against Iowa power Waukee, and last week was one of the best ever for boys basketball in our state. The several thousand in Grand Island — the most spectators for any athletic event in the state since the girls basketball finals last March — should agree.
“We talked a lot about all the people here are either here just kind of neutral and want to see good basketball, or they're rooting for you, because we're in Nebraska," Millard North coach Tim Cannon said.
Some questions and answers in the aftermath:
How does Millard North’s win over Oak Hill compare to Omaha Central’s in 2013? Central beat a more complete, older Oak Hill team, one that was mostly seniors and sent Sindarius Thornwell and Troy Williams to the NBA. M.J. Rice, who scored 26 points in three quarters Saturday night, could be the Warrior best able to make the bigs. This was the year to get paired up with Oak Hill.
What if the Heartland pairings had been flipped? Would Millard North have beaten Sunrise? It might have, just as Bellevue West had a chance. Sunrise is clearly superior to Oak Hill. Oak Hill’s strength was attacking the rim in transition. Sunrise had better ball movement on offense, although its junior standout Gradey Dick was the forgotten man against Bellevue West. Zachary Clemence and Jaden Akins were its workhorse.
When does Millard North return to earth? With Omaha Creighton Prep visiting Tuesday night, it better be immediately. The Junior Jays have had a week to prepare for the Mustangs.
“It’s a big thing to be able to get that energy. It's a Prep game, so you should be able to have it," Cannon said.
It’s all relative
With his 32 points against Oak Hill, Millard North’s Hunter Sallis vaulted past two of the state’s all-time greats — both from the same year in school and both on his family tree. Sallis is now fourth all-time in Class A with 1,676 points, moving past Ron Kellogg of Omaha Northwest (1,644) and Kerry Trotter of Prep (1,672) from the Class of 1982.
No. 3 Antoine Young of Bellevue West (1,726 points ending in 2008) is likely to bump down. But it seems a stretch for Sallis to catch the top two in A, Andre Woolridge of Omaha Benson (1,911) and Erick Strickland of Bellevue West (1,907), both from 1992. If Sallis gets the maximum seven games en route to the state finals, he would have to average more than 33 points a game to get there.
Class A players with 1,600 points: 1,911 — Andre Woolridge, Omaha Benson, 1992; 1,907 — Erick Strickland, Bellevue West, 1992; 1,726 — Antoine Young, Bellevue West, 2008; 1,676 — Hunter Sallis, Millard North, 2021; 1,672 — Kerry Trotter, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1982; 1,644 — Ron Kellogg, Omaha Northwest, 1982; 1,638 — Jalen Bradley, Norfolk, 2012.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: Lincoln Pius X returns to No. 4 after Omaha Central had a weekend split, beating then-No. 5 Omaha Westside and losing to once-ranked Lincoln North Star. The Eagles drop to fifth, pushing Westside to sixth, entering a weekend road series Friday at Bellevue West and Saturday at Prep.
Class B: Elkhorn Mount Michael loses its season-long hold on No. 1 after incurring its first two in-state losses, to C-1 Omaha Concordia and Class A Grand Island. Omaha Skutt, the defending champion, and Norris, which lost to Skutt last Tuesday, fill the top two spots. Scottsbluff is the new No. 10.
Class C-1: Concordia (16-4) returns at No. 9 for its home win over Skutt.
Other classes: Grand Island Central Catholic, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and O’Neill St. Mary’s remain No. 1 in their classes. Wakefield is the new No. 10 in C-2 and Mead re-enters at No. 10 in D-1.
A personal note
On Friday, yours truly was ready to leave for the two days of Heartland Hoops when the test results came back — positive for COVID-19. Symptoms remain mild. Thanks to Erin and Tino Martinez in Grand Island and the live streaming on Striv, I hope you couldn’t discern a difference in coverage this past weekend. I’ll be out this week, too.
Top games this week
Class A — Tuesday: Omaha Creighton Prep at Millard North, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Southeast. Friday: Omaha Central at Bellevue West, Grand Island at Lincoln Pius X, Gretna at Omaha Westside, Kearney at Millard North. Saturday: Central at Prep, Papio South at Lincoln North Star, Grand Island-Chaminade, Mo. (at Des Moines), Millard West-Davenport (Iowa) West (at Des Moines).
Class B — Tuesday: Beatrice at Wahoo. Thursday: Mount Michael at Bennington. Friday: Elkhorn at Omaha Roncalli, Wahoo at Norris, Waverly at Beatrice.
Class C-1 — Friday: Adams Central at Kearney Catholic, Omaha Concordia at Arlington, Yutan at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Wayne at Pierce, St. Paul at Grand Island Central Catholic.
Class C-2 — Friday: Hartington Cedar Catholic at Norfolk Catholic, Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial.
Class D-1 — Friday: Mead at Johnson-Brock. Saturday: Nebraska City Lourdes at Falls City Sacred Heart.
Class D-2 — Friday: Diller-Odell at Lincoln Parkview, Twin River at Humphrey St. Francis, Maxwell at Loomis, Medicine Valley at Dundy County-Stratton, North Platte St. Patrick’s at Paxton, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wynot.
