Pospisil: Unpacking one of the best weeks ever for Nebraska boys basketball

Some questions and answers in the aftermath:

How does Millard North’s win over Oak Hill compare to Omaha Central’s in 2013? Central beat a more complete, older Oak Hill team, one that was mostly seniors and sent Sindarius Thornwell and Troy Williams to the NBA. M.J. Rice, who scored 26 points in three quarters Saturday night, could be the Warrior best able to make the bigs. This was the year to get paired up with Oak Hill.

What if the Heartland pairings had been flipped? Would Millard North have beaten Sunrise? It might have, just as Bellevue West had a chance. Sunrise is clearly superior to Oak Hill. Oak Hill’s strength was attacking the rim in transition. Sunrise had better ball movement on offense, although its junior standout Gradey Dick was the forgotten man against Bellevue West. Zachary Clemence and Jaden Akins were its workhorse.

When does Millard North return to earth? With Omaha Creighton Prep visiting Tuesday night, it better be immediately. The Junior Jays have had a week to prepare for the Mustangs.

“It’s a big thing to be able to get that energy. It's a Prep game, so you should be able to have it," Cannon said.

It’s all relative