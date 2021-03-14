Pospisil: We just saw the two best games in Nebraska boys basketball tourney history

“Jadin was absolutely tremendous,” Hepburn said. “He was 10 of 13. That’s high-level basketball right there. So credit to Millard North and to Jadin for stepping up in the championship.”

It was a sentimental win for Mustang coach Tim Cannon. In his 40th season, after runner-up years in 1983 with Omaha Cathedral, 2011 with Omaha Bryan and last year, one of his teams brought home a title.

“Tim’s one of the finest people in coaching in Nebraska or anywhere else,” Woodard said. “And like you say, if you have to lose a game, I guess it’s a historical game and to somebody like Tim, I’m just happy as can be for him, for his family. It’s a reward for how much heart he’s put into it all these years.”

Cannon humbly said the state title is not about him.

“Everything for these guys first, because they’ve been here and playing more than just last year, their whole career in the program,” he said. “And then to have this one, it’s a great, great feeling for the school.”

More tourney musings

Perhaps the two most surprising champions were Beatrice in Class B and Falls City Sacred Heart in Class D-2.