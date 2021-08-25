Pospisil: What you need to know for opening weekend of Nebraska high school football

From the LPS news release — barely 48 hours before the start of football and volleyball season: “Individual event tickets must be purchased at GoFan and presented on a mobile device at the gate. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets online prior to reaching the facility.”

The school district’s rationale: “This new digital ticketing policy allows LPS to operate a more efficient and safer gate, while creating an enhanced fan experience. Purchasing tickets online allows fans to easily access and share tickets (via email or text) without standing in line. It also limits person-to-person contact. Providing pre-purchase options will help eliminate wait times at events, as well.”

Nowhere in the release was a “convenience fee” mentioned. That’s the part of paperless ticketing that’s the hardest to swallow. I could see a $1 charge per order, not $1 per ticket. That’s a surcharge of 17% on a $6 adult ticket and 25% on a $4 student tickets. Those fees might be the cost of doing business for Nebraska School Activities Association events held at college (Memorial Stadium) or commercial (CHI Health Center, Pinnacle Bank Arena) venues, but not for a junior varsity volleyball match in an auxiliary high school gym.