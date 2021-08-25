Pospisil: What you need to know for opening weekend of Nebraska high school football

Opening night in Nebraska high school football has half of our Super Six on the field at one time.
Be there, or pull out the credit card, to watch Omaha Burke with uncommitted Power Five guy Devon Jackson visit preseason No. 1 Bellevue West and its pass-catching tandem of Kaden Helms (Oklahoma) and Micah Riley-Ducker (Auburn).
Kickoff at West’s Faiman Field is 7 p.m. But there is no live over-the-air radio or television broadcast.
The reason? West is the first school in the Metro Conference, maybe in the state, going to pay-per-view for the live streaming of home games. Each game is $10.60, including a service fee, with a season access pass $51.80 at team1prep.com.
Is that priced too high? The national NFHS network, which carries some state championship events, charges $10.99 a month for its entire inventory.
What else you should know for opening weekend:
Visiting fans at Lincoln Public Schools games will need to have a mobile device, the only way to buy tickets (with a $1 “convenience fee” charged per ticket), and a mask, if attending volleyball matches through at least September.
LPS on Tuesday announced it is going to paperless ticketing. Tickets and admission will no longer be sold at the gate.
From the LPS news release — barely 48 hours before the start of football and volleyball season: “Individual event tickets must be purchased at GoFan and presented on a mobile device at the gate. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets online prior to reaching the facility.”
The school district’s rationale: “This new digital ticketing policy allows LPS to operate a more efficient and safer gate, while creating an enhanced fan experience. Purchasing tickets online allows fans to easily access and share tickets (via email or text) without standing in line. It also limits person-to-person contact. Providing pre-purchase options will help eliminate wait times at events, as well.”
Nowhere in the release was a “convenience fee” mentioned. That’s the part of paperless ticketing that’s the hardest to swallow. I could see a $1 charge per order, not $1 per ticket. That’s a surcharge of 17% on a $6 adult ticket and 25% on a $4 student tickets. Those fees might be the cost of doing business for Nebraska School Activities Association events held at college (Memorial Stadium) or commercial (CHI Health Center, Pinnacle Bank Arena) venues, but not for a junior varsity volleyball match in an auxiliary high school gym.
Masking up will be required at all volleyball matches in Lancaster County through the end of September per the county’s indoor mask mandate that took effect Wednesday. Other high schools known to be requiring masks for indoor activities include the seven in the Omaha Public Schools, Ralston High and Boys Town.
Burke Stadium, where Omaha Creighton Prep hosts rival Omaha Westside on Friday, will have a temporary scoreboard this year. The aging videoboard, which was patched together to make it through the 2021 state track meet, is unusable.
Thursday gives us the only football game this year that matches teams that were undefeated in 2020. Defending Eight Man-1 champion Dundy County-Stratton visits three-time defending Colorado champion Sedgwick County at Julesburg. DCS coach Mike Spargo said Sedgwick is 33-1 in the past three seasons, his team 30-5.
News Channel Nebraska begins its new Thursday night package of Lincoln Public Schools games this week with Lincoln Pius X visiting Lincoln East at Seacrest Field. Thursday Night Lights on Omaha’s KXVO (Cox 11) starts with Millard South-Millard North from Buell Stadium. Cox Communications’ YurView Friday night package begins with the Jefferson-Lincoln game in Council Bluffs.
Omaha Bryan’s inaugural class for its athletic hall of fame, who will be honored at Thursday’s home football game, are athletes Reshea Bristol and Ken Clark, retired football coach Tim Bond and the school’s first state championship team, cross country in 1968.
Kearney’s athletic hall of fame on Friday night will induct siblings Brett Maher and Maggie (Maher) Long in a class with Casey Nelson, Kelsey (Petersen) Tuetken, the undefeated 1981-82 state championship girls basketball team, retired volleyball coach Tom Camp and retired principal Bill Kenagy.
Tickets for Westside-Prep will be sold in the main office at both schools Thursday and Friday during school hours. Metro Conference football ticket prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. No convenience fee charged.