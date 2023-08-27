At the end of last season, Omaha Benson was trending upward.

While the Bunnies’ record was 3-6 for the second consecutive year, they were a couple plays away from a winning season. Which would have been their first since 2001.

Not one loss finished with a running clock because they were trailing by 35 points or more.

Kevon Newsome was the Bunnies’ first All-Metro player in a dozen years. NU offered freshman wide receiver Dashawn Prince.

The offseason changed everything.

And Friday night, it was ugly.

A 93-0 loss.

Lincoln North Star scored 49 points in the first quarter. Another 37 in the second. By halftime, Benson was absorbing the worst loss in modern Class A history. And the 30 or so players, a good number of them freshmen, had to come out for 24 more minutes.

What happened between seasons?

The Bunnies’ coach, 1979 graduate Terrence Mackey, became Omaha Central’s coach.

Mackey is a gang specialist with the Omaha Police Department. He’s also had a long association with the North Omaha Boys and Girls Club, including coaching the club’s Jaguars youth team with former Husker Abdul Muhammad.

When Mackey was hired at Benson for the 2019 season, Muhammad came with him as an assistant coach. And some of the incoming freshmen from the Jaguars, who often went to Central or Omaha North, started to follow them to Benson.

When Central hired Mackey, 17 players from Benson — including Newsome and Prince — followed Mackey and Muhammad to Central by transferring before the NSAA’s May 1 deadline. A backup quarterback went to Bryan.

And Benson was left decimated. A cupboard virtually empty for new coach Elliott Zadow, from small-town Iowa, who previously was an assistant coach at an Arizona high school.

Ryan Hansen went through a numbers issue his first year as Bryan’s football coach. He said he took 17 players, eight or nine who were freshmen, to back-to-back road games in 2019 against undefeated Millard West and once-beaten Grand Island. The losses were 74-6 and 69-0.

“We didn’t throw in the towel,” Hansen said.

Benson shouldn’t do that, either.

The fear would be by not playing the rest of the season, it could mean the end of football at the school that produced Nile Kinnick, Tony Veland, Bobby Bass, Kenton Keith, Homer Smith and Archie Gray.

Benson’s opponents can, and should, do their part. The rules allow for the opposing coaches and referees, by mutual agreement, to shorten any remaining period or terminate the game. Or agree to start the 35-point running clock at any time.

It’s better for them than taking the forfeit and sitting idle on a Friday night.

More on blowouts

“Central/Benson” beat Omaha Northwest 78-0, the largest shutout ever for the Eagles and the worst loss ever for the Huskies.

Then there was No. 1 Omaha Westside handing Omaha Creighton Prep its worst loss in 106 seasons. The 57-7 Warriors’ win, in front of one of the largest Phelps Field crowds in recent history, topped the 53 points Prep gave up to Bellevue West in 2015. Central beat the Junior Jays 52-0 in 1917.

Father bests son

New Elm Creek coach Blake Schwarz, who graduated in May from UNK, had his debut against Eight Man-2 No. 1 South Loup — coached by his father, Andy. Dad’s team won 48-21.

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: Omaha North’s convincing 25-7 win over Bellevue West drops the Thunderbirds from second to eighth. Elkhorn South, a 35-7 winner over Lincoln Southeast, takes over No. 2. Previous No. 4 Millard North, which lost 28-10 to Papio, falls out and replaced by Papio South (2-0) in time for the Titans to play their rivalry game.

Class B: A big reshuffling, although not unexpected, in the second five. Omaha Gross, Seward and Plattsmouth won their openers and Lincoln Pius X (1-1), Elkhorn (0-1), Grand Island Northwest (0-1) and Blair (0-2) dropped games. Bennington’s 27th consecutive win, 14-13 at Omaha Skutt, came on a disputed touchdown call.

Class C-1: Teams moved up after Wahoo beat defending champion Pierce 23-6. Gothenburg enters at No. 8 after Central City lost 49-29 to Class C-2 No. 1 Ord.

Class C-2: Malcolm enters at No. 9 after holding off preseason No. 6 Yutan 34-28.

Eight Man-1: EMF (Exeter-Milligan/Friend) defeated defending champion Clarkson/Leigh 58-38, dropping the Patriots from third to 10th.

Eight Man-2: All 10 teams won, leaving no room to bring in Hitchcock County, last year’s champion that belonged somewhere in the preseason ratings. Its time will come.

Six Man: Paxton enters at No. 10 after beating previous No. 7 Hay Springs 33-0.

Top games this week

Class A: Elkhorn South at Millard South, Grand Island at Omaha Westside, Gretna at Omaha Central, Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast (8 p.m. at Seacrest), Millard West vs. Omaha North (at Kinnick), Papillion-La Vista South vs. Papillion-La Vista (at PLV Stadium)

Class B: Beatrice at Waverly, Elkhorn at Norris, Hastings at York, Omaha Skutt at Grand Island Northwest, Plattsmouth at Bennington, Seward at Lincoln Pius X, Scottsbluff at North Platte

Class C-1: Aurora at Boone Central, Chadron at Gering, Columbus Scotus at Pierce, Gothenburg at McCook, Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood, Wayne at Douglas County West

Class C-2: Amherst at Hastings St. Cecilia, Hartington Cedar Catholic at David City Aquinas, Kearney Catholic at Hershey, Lincoln Lutheran at Wahoo Neumann, Ord at Norfolk Catholic

Eight Man-1: Crofton at Bloomfield, Hi-Line at North Platte St. Patrick's, Riverside at Sandy Creek (3 p.m.), Weeping Water at Johnson-Brock

Eight Man-2: Hitchcock County at Sandhills/Thedford, Wynot at Humphrey St. Francis

Six Man: Hampton at Lincoln Parkview (4 p.m.), Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at Stuart (2 p.m.)