Pospisil: Who's in and out of the Nebraska high school football playoffs

It’s the last night of the regular season. Who’s in and who’s out of next week’s start of the 11-man (and six-man) playoffs?
In Class A, where only two at-large berths are open, Papillion-La Vista (4-4) is in regardless of its outcome at sixth-ranked Gretna (7-1). Lincoln Southwest’s win Thursday night over Omaha Central settled that. Kearney (3-5) takes the last one by beating 1-7 Omaha Northwest.
Seven teams appear to have clinched first-round home games — Omaha Westside, Millard South, Bellevue West, Gretna, Elkhorn South, Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Burke. The other projected home team is the winner between visiting North Platte and Columbus.
Also in are Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East, Grand Island, Omaha North and Papillion-La Vista South.
In Class B, on the bubble for the four unclaimed spots are McCook, Omaha Gross, Lexington, York, Crete, Gering, Ralston and Hastings.
Projected in the field already are district champions Bennington, Plattsmouth and Scottsbluff. Elkhorn and Omaha Skutt, which meet for the District 2 title, and Seward and Aurora, which meet for the District 4 title, also are in. So are Waverly, Beatrice, Grand Island Northwest and Norris. Omaha Roncalli (5-4) got in by beating Elkhorn North on Thursday night.
The York-Lexington winner appears set. The other bubble teams need to win, with McCook (3-5) having the best chance against 0-8 Alliance and Omaha Gross (4-4) the worst against 8-0 Bennington. But the Cougars aren’t eliminated with a loss.
Probable first-round home teams are Bennington, Plattsmouth, Seward, Elkhorn, Aurora and Skutt. Scottsbluff and Waverly need to win to join them.
Friday’s best
No. 8 Lincoln East (6-2) vs. No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-2), 7 p.m. at Burke Stadium: Noah Walters’ potential passing game for East meets one of Class A’s best defensive backfields and best defenses overall. Can the Spartans contain Prep 1,000-yard rusher Marty Brown?
No. 7 Omaha Burke (7-1) at No. 1 Millard South (8-0), 7 p.m.: The Bulldogs are vastly improved from their first game against a No. 1 team, that 58-14 loss at Bellevue West when they hadn’t played since 2019. New Vanderbilt baseball pledge Cam Koziol has kept the Millard South offense cranked up while stepping in for injured NU pledge Gage Stenger.
No. 5 Elkhorn South (7-1) vs. Lincoln Southeast (5-3), 7 p.m. at Seacrest Field: In its three losses to ranked teams, Southeast has scored 7, 10 and 14 points and given up more than 40 each time. Elkhorn South is on a six-game winning streak and beat Gretna 28-20 the week before Southeast lost to the Dragons 42-14.
Class B No. 6 Omaha Skutt (6-2) at No. 5 Elkhorn (7-1), 7 p.m.: Skutt is gradually getting healthier but struggled the past two weeks against lower-tier teams.
Class C-1 No. 5 Columbus Scotus (8-0) at Columbus Lakeview (6-2), 7 p.m.: Scotus could keep its rival out of the playoffs with a win.