Pospisil: Who's in and out of the Nebraska high school football playoffs

It’s the last night of the regular season. Who’s in and who’s out of next week’s start of the 11-man (and six-man) playoffs?

In Class A, where only two at-large berths are open, Papillion-La Vista (4-4) is in regardless of its outcome at sixth-ranked Gretna (7-1). Lincoln Southwest’s win Thursday night over Omaha Central settled that. Kearney (3-5) takes the last one by beating 1-7 Omaha Northwest.

Seven teams appear to have clinched first-round home games — Omaha Westside, Millard South, Bellevue West, Gretna, Elkhorn South, Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Burke. The other projected home team is the winner between visiting North Platte and Columbus.

Also in are Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East, Grand Island, Omaha North and Papillion-La Vista South.

In Class B, on the bubble for the four unclaimed spots are McCook, Omaha Gross, Lexington, York, Crete, Gering, Ralston and Hastings.

Projected in the field already are district champions Bennington, Plattsmouth and Scottsbluff. Elkhorn and Omaha Skutt, which meet for the District 2 title, and Seward and Aurora, which meet for the District 4 title, also are in. So are Waverly, Beatrice, Grand Island Northwest and Norris. Omaha Roncalli (5-4) got in by beating Elkhorn North on Thursday night.