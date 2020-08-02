Pospisil: Will OPS allow fall sports? Health and well-being aren't only things to consider

One side of me wants the NSAA to maintain its transfer standards, lest it opens a Pandora’s box that never gets closed. See the state Department of Education’s open-enrollment rules, which were designed for academic not athletic transfers, that have been flouted for 30 years.

The other side is if OPS shuts down activities independently of a countywide mandate, its students will have been caught off-guard at the 11th hour. It’s not their fault. Is it fair they can’t transfer to participate?

The NSAA board will meet Monday morning to shore up statewide opening of fall sports as scheduled on Aug. 10. Transfers are on the agenda. Will it know by then what the OPS plans are? Are there plans from other Metro Conference and/or Class A school superintendents for Class A-only opening needs? If so, has OPS been a part of those or is it acting on its own?

While starting activities Aug. 10 — if the rest of Class A does — would be optimal, I could see OPS wanting to hold off on sports while gauging what’s happening with the virus in classrooms, which open Aug. 11.

Who knows how long in-person learning will continue? If students and teachers wear masks, the chances improve.