Pospisil: Will winter high school sports make it out of the starting gate?

High school football is in its final furlong. The finish line is Friday.

At the same time, winter sports hope they can leave the paddock, get to the gate and break from the starting line on time Dec. 3.

This juncture was not unexpected. After initial trepidation, football and all fall sports had minimal disruptions in Nebraska, even as COVID-19 cases were increasing.

We’re back to the trepidation stage, concurrent with the approaching holiday season. It’s been predicted since the early days of the pandemic that more people would get sick the deeper we got into autumn. It’s why colleges set their calendars so students would be done with the first semester before Thanksgiving and not start the spring semester until later in January than usual.

The NSAA is taking the same approach with winter sports as it did with the fall: If teams are able to play, they can play. And if the season makes it to the postseason, then adjustments to competition can be made — like what happened with the state football finals this week.

More than 90% of all high school fall sports contests were held in Nebraska and Iowa. In football, there has been only one game forfeited in the Nebraska playoffs — almost four weeks ago — from a COVID-19 issue.