Pospisil: Wisconsin study provides promising data on playing high school sports in pandemic

Last week’s release of a study by the University of Wisconsin-Madison finding that high school sports in its state haven’t caused an increase in COVID-19 infections among athletes should be encouraging to Nebraska’s school administrators as fall sports wind down and winter sports are about to have their protocols set.

Wisconsin’s School of Medicine and Public Health surveyed 207 schools with fall sports, encompassing more than 30,000 athletes, 16,000 practices and 4,000 games.

Its findings: 271 athletes contracted COVID-19, compared with 2,318 Wisconsin children ages 14 to 17 during September. No sports or activities showed a higher incidence rate of COVID-19 overall for that age group. No cases among the athletes resulted in hospitalization or death. Of the 209 traceable cases in athletes, only one was attributed to participation in sports.

“While we hope that this information will help contribute to the ongoing discussions about the relative risks and benefits of youth sport participation, we should recognize that COVID-19 risk will vary in different areas of the country and across age groups. Therefore, efforts to assess COVID-19 risk among youth athletes should be expanded and replicated in other populations in order to provide a more complete picture of the risk of COVID-19 transmission during sport participation,’’ the study concluded.