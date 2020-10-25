Pospisil: Wisconsin study provides promising data on playing high school sports in pandemic

Last week’s release of a study by the University of Wisconsin-Madison finding that high school sports in its state haven’t caused an increase in COVID-19 infections among athletes should be encouraging to Nebraska’s school administrators as fall sports wind down and winter sports are about to have their protocols set.
Wisconsin’s School of Medicine and Public Health surveyed 207 schools with fall sports, encompassing more than 30,000 athletes, 16,000 practices and 4,000 games.
Its findings: 271 athletes contracted COVID-19, compared with 2,318 Wisconsin children ages 14 to 17 during September. No sports or activities showed a higher incidence rate of COVID-19 overall for that age group. No cases among the athletes resulted in hospitalization or death. Of the 209 traceable cases in athletes, only one was attributed to participation in sports.
“While we hope that this information will help contribute to the ongoing discussions about the relative risks and benefits of youth sport participation, we should recognize that COVID-19 risk will vary in different areas of the country and across age groups. Therefore, efforts to assess COVID-19 risk among youth athletes should be expanded and replicated in other populations in order to provide a more complete picture of the risk of COVID-19 transmission during sport participation,’’ the study concluded.
Diving deeper into the numbers, cheer and dance had the highest case rate per 100,000 participants. Swimming was second among eight activities, football third. The rest in order: cross country, boys soccer, girls golf, volleyball and girls tennis. Football had the highest case per player-day incidence rate of .000458. The overall incidence rate was marginally higher among those in virtual learning than those in in-person learning.
The NSAA is expected to issue its winter guidelines this week.
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar told me Friday that the National Federation region that includes Nebraska has had no states back off their schedules for starting winter sports.
Elsewhere in recent developments, Montana pushed back the start of winter sports practices in basketball and swimming until Dec. 7, with no competition until after New Year’s Day. Wisconsin has seen two leagues cancel their winter schedules but is letting member schools play nonleague opponents. Madison’s school district won’t open winter sports until Jan. 24 at the earliest. Its county health officials have a ban on medium- and high-risk sports including volleyball, soccer, basketball, tennis, football and hockey.
The same university research team that surveyed Wisconsin’s fall sports earlier in the pandemic released a study that found that almost 70% in a survey of 3,243 athletes reported moderate to severe depression, an increase of 33% from past studies. That study estimated that 66,000 Wisconsin adolescent athletes were at risk for depression and found that youths’ physical activity levels were 50% lower than they were pre-pandemic.
No fan changes
Lincoln’s updated directed health measure that takes effect Sunday brought good news for the NSAA. It shouldn’t have to alter fan plans for the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena or the state football finals at Memorial Stadium.
The city’s update mirrors the state’s DHM that allows arenas to be at 50% capacity and stadiums at 75%, neither to exceed 10,000 people. The state events should safely fall within those parameters.
Ratings comments
Top 10/Class A: With the top eight in the ratings receiving playoff byes, no changes were needed.
Class B: Bennington is the next one on the hot seat of No. 1. The Badgers are the fifth occupant — and top-ranked for the first time in Class B. Their loss was 28-25 to Omaha Skutt. The seat opened with Waverly’s 24-0 win over Norris. Waverly is second, ahead of one-loss Hastings, followed by Elkhorn (a 24-21 winner over Skutt), Norris and Skutt.
Class C-1: Wayne remains eighth at 6-3 for giving No. 1 Pierce its closest game of the season, a 19-9 Bluejays win. Central City, which fell short of the playoffs, stays at No. 10, but playoff upsets could cost the Bison their spot.
Class C-2: North Platte St. Patrick’s, which has lost only to Grand Island Central Catholic, replaces the Crusaders at No. 10 after they lost to Centura.
Eight Man-1, Eight Man-2: No rated teams lost in the first round of playoffs.
Six Man: Spalding Academy returns at No. 9 as its 42-0 win over Stuart drops the Broncos from third to 10th.
