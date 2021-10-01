Pospisil: With shortage of officials, NSAA is finding ways to celebrate them

Staffing shortages have extended to high school officiating.
The NSAA is deeply concerned about having enough referees, even for varsity contests, even for a sport that requires no exertion — volleyball.
Thus it created and is celebrating NSAA Officials Appreciation Week.
“With the intense scrutiny of officials and the looming officials shortage, it is important to show appreciation and respect for these women and men who give their time to our student-athletes so they can participate,’’ the NSAA said in a news release. “All week, the NSAA, NSAA member schools and anyone wanting to show their appreciation for officials can use #NSAARespectTheRef on social media and tag @nsaahome on Twitter to share what they are doing to ‘respect the ref.’”
A year ago, 1,000 officials answered an NSAA survey about the state of their avocation and their perceptions about behaviors. Most of the results are predictable and head-shaking.
The worst levels for K-12 sportsmanship are, in order, youth (51%), club (48%) and high school varsity (46%). Who causes the problem? Spectators 75%, coaches 48%, players 27%, no problem 16%, school administrators 7%.
Coaches’ sportsmanship is perceived to be slightly improving but is getting worse among players and shockingly, but not surprisingly, among spectators. The responses of worse or much worse sportsmanship in the stands was 69%.
Can an official remove or request a spectator be removed for behavior? 86%. Are they being treated unfairly by coaches? 39% said yes. By spectators? 76%.
Thirty percent responded they had to break up a fight during a contest. Asked about being verbally assaulted or threatened during a contest, 43% said no. Take away those responses, and 93% said they’ve had incidents with a spectator, 48% by a coach, 22% by a player and 5% by a school administrator. As for physical attacks or threats, 90% said no, but of those who had, 78% said it was by a spectator.
With the question of verbal attacks or threats altered to reflect after a game, again after removing those who said no, 92% said it was by a spectator and 33% by a coach. A physical attack after a game was reported by 8%.
Some other takeaways:
The number of officials 65 and older is virtually the same as those 25-34. The plurality (28%) is in the 55-64 range. Almost 40% started officiating when they were between 18 and 24 but only 6% are currently in that age range.
Twenty-four percent work college sports, as well.
Giving back to the game was mentioned by 75% for why they continue to officiate, earning additional income by 59%. Sixty percent entered officiating after being asked by an active official.
But would they leave officiating because of poor sportsmanship? Thirty-seven percent said no. But for the 63% who said yes, 72% said it was because of poor behavior.
C’mon, fans, give the stripes a break. This week and every week. If the state can’t develop and keep young officials, we will see more contests at inconvenient times. For you, for them.