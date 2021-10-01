Pospisil: With shortage of officials, NSAA is finding ways to celebrate them

Can an official remove or request a spectator be removed for behavior? 86%. Are they being treated unfairly by coaches? 39% said yes. By spectators? 76%.

Thirty percent responded they had to break up a fight during a contest. Asked about being verbally assaulted or threatened during a contest, 43% said no. Take away those responses, and 93% said they’ve had incidents with a spectator, 48% by a coach, 22% by a player and 5% by a school administrator. As for physical attacks or threats, 90% said no, but of those who had, 78% said it was by a spectator.

With the question of verbal attacks or threats altered to reflect after a game, again after removing those who said no, 92% said it was by a spectator and 33% by a coach. A physical attack after a game was reported by 8%.

Some other takeaways:

The number of officials 65 and older is virtually the same as those 25-34. The plurality (28%) is in the 55-64 range. Almost 40% started officiating when they were between 18 and 24 but only 6% are currently in that age range.

Twenty-four percent work college sports, as well.