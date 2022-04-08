Pospisil: Wrestling has a record year, while boys basketball's attendance falls

LINCOLN — Dig into the breakdown of the attendance and gate receipts so far for Nebraska's high school championships, and there's a diamond and a lump of coal.

Wrestling and boys basketball, respectively.

Certainly aided by the introduction of a girls championship, wrestling had a record year. The three-day paid attendance at CHI Health Center was 58,517, 2,700 more than the previous mark set in 2020.

Because wrestling is the highest-priced ticket for an NSAA sport — and the association raised ticket prices in all sports by $1 — it also brought in record gate receipts of $518,936. For the first time in a non-pandemic year, it will be No. 1 among all championship events.

Boys basketball, however, had its worst draw since the NSAA started recording tournament attendance totals in 1977. The 65,414 was more than 4,000 fewer than the previous low-water total of 69,966 in 1981.

Obviously we’re not counting the 2020 pandemic tournament that was limited (mostly) to family members, but last year, even with seating restrictions, the tournament drew 75,809. Take a bow, Hunter Sallis and Chucky Hepburn.

Now go back to the last “normal” year, 2019. Attendance was 91,493. Then to now, a drop of 26,000.

The difference is more than just star power. Scheduling was big, and unavoidable because of fitting in the girls tournament with the boys over one week. Good thing the Big Ten wrestling tournament rotation shouldn’t have Lincoln hosting again until 2036. I’ll be retired by then (I think).

Class B boys games landed on Monday, with semifinals in the afternoon Wednesday and the final in the afternoon Friday. Especially for the semifinals, it was hardly prime-time scheduling. While the days off between games in the championship bracket pleased coaches, it likely meant more fans commuted to the tournament and not watching more sessions since they were staying in Lincoln.

The girls games didn’t experience the same dropoff, interestingly. There were more Lincoln schools involved, and Class A champion Fremont brought nice crowds. In fact, the 54,487 was more than the 52,604 of 2019 but 4,000 less than the 58,375 of 2020 before the onset of pandemic panic.

I went back to the only time boys and girls games were played in the same week, 1984 when three classes were held one week and the other three the next, and total attendance was only slightly more than this year’s combined 119,901.

This leads into NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar’s “state of the state” address Friday to the group’s Representative Assembly. It met in person for the first time since 2019.

As far as NSAA finances, “I think we’re sitting pretty well," Bellar said. “It proves that people want to come back and ready to come back and watch our kids play and they’re happy to be there.

“Our budget right now, and I was a board member for 11 years and now this for four years, it’s never been better than right now.”

The NSAA is on the hunt, however, for a new top-level sponsor. The US Bank logo is disappearing, and with it the bank’s annual $100,000 check. Bellar said Nebraska was the last state association the Minnesota-based bank sponsored.

Some other points from Bellar’s half-hour talk:

Heat monitoring

The NSAA hopes by fall to give (or charge a reduced price) to every high school a handheld wet bulb globe temperature device that measures heat, humidity, wind and solar radiation for schools to decide whether it’s safe for practices or games at unseasonably warm times. Generally an 82-degree reading on the device is the tipping point.

Using wet bulbs won’t be an NSAA requirement, he said, but it’s strongly recommended for schools — even for gyms without air conditioning.

Sportsmanship

Many instances of unsportsmanlike behavior aren’t coming from the school but the community.

Schools may have to be more stringent in removing those displaying boorish behavior.

“You set the climate at your school and we’ll do anything to assist you," Bellar said.

Sportsmanship also carries over into diversity and inclusion. It’s never good, he said, when a student body schedules a USA or patriotism night when the opposing team is from a school with a high percentage of minority students.

State wrestling

The over-the-top celebrations by some during the finals have to end.

The NSAA’s Ron Higdon, who directs the meet, “didn’t like some of the things that were going on. And these were the winners. They’re doing backflips, and shushing the crowd and doing all this stuff," Bellar said. “We took team points away from them and Ron’s had these schools do an improvement plan. It comes down to our individual schools, what we’re going to allow to go on in our schools.”

NIL in high schools

The NSAA has tackled the trickle-down effect of the college name-image-likeness rules with one of its own.

Bellar reiterated what he told me earlier, that if they endorse a company they cannot wear clothing or anything that reflects their high school affiliation or mention that they are from their high schools.

“We want to keep these kids amateurs for as long as we can.”

Golf might be the hardest to do so. The Rules of Golf have been amended to permit amateurs of any age to accept prizes of $1,000 for stroke- or match-play competition in which handicaps are not used.

Switching sports

The Representative Assembly approved changes to athletes switching sports during a season — allowing them to immediately practice — to eliminate calendar date limitations on volleyball matches and to broadening what is permittable during summer workouts.

