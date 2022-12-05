Pospisil: 'Young' Omaha Central squad tops Omaha Burke in OPS Jamboree

Awit Mamer is the only returning starter from a state tournament team and is playing a new position.

The Omaha Central senior showed Monday night he’s settling in, scoring nine points in a key 16-2 second-half run that propelled the undefeated Eagles to a 71-52 win over host Omaha Burke in the OPS Jamboree final.

“He’s a hidden gem that nobody saw coming. I liked what I saw out of him, watching from the other sideline last year,’’ new Central coach Bruce Chubick said. “He’s really stepped up and kind of settling into being a leader. He hasn't played the point before and is learning to work his way through the cuts.

“I thought we had a lot of guys step up and play a big part in that run.”

Burke, a four-win team last season, took its only second-half lead on a putback by Reed Emsick, whose 16 points led the Bulldogs (2-1). Ethan Wiley cashed a 3, then Mamer had a three-point play after the Bulldogs lost a tying basket on a charge.

Devin Holmon (18 points) scored, then Mamer had the Eagles’ next six points for a 52-41 lead early in the final quarter.

“We're still a young team,’’ Chubick said. “We're still trying to learn how to play with the lead. How to protect it, in making the right play at the right time. I think you have to give a lot of credit to Burke. It came out and fought their butt off, and I think you'll see that all the time. (Coach Cody Fisher) and his staff does a good job with his kids.”

After Saturday’s win over Omaha North, the only OPS team included in the preseason ratings, Fisher said his team has been through a lot the past couple of years.

“We had everything with COVID and we had kind of a senior-led group then, and then last year we had only one guy that had ever played meaningful minutes in a varsity game,’’ Fisher said. ”We had five freshmen, we only had two seniors, so a lot of guys had to grow up in a hurry.

“But going through all that stuff, dealing with adversity in the last two years, they just needed to know that they can play confidently and believe in themselves.”

David Portman had 13 points for Burke. Zeb Svoboda, who had a career-high 32 against North with six 3s, was 1 of 8 against better defense and had five points. Dakarai Davis, who had 16 Saturday, was 2 of 11 from 3 for six points.

Central has a game Saturday at Lincoln East, which won its four-team tournament last week to be undefeated. But the Eagles have Omaha Northwest on Friday, and with a team lacking much experience, Chubick said, it cannot look past anyone.

Omaha Central (3-0);11;21;18;21—71

At Omaha Burke (2-1);11;14;16;11—52

OC: Awit Mamer 19, Devin Holmon 18, Alijah Wayne 13, Gatkal Both 10, Ethan Wiley 5, Caleb Pyfrom 4, Christian Carter 2.

OB: Reed Emsick 16, David Portman 13, Ethan Painter 7, Dakarai Davis 6, Tanner Nielsen 5, Zeb Svoboda 5.

Central girls 80, North 53

A team without a senior on its roster, Central called on third-year starter Inia Jones for 11 points in the first half and 23 for the game to improve to 3-0.

Juniors Kiara Baptiste and Lilliana Petersen had 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Eagles.

North freshmen A’yanna Hill had 22 points and Akazja Foster 12 in their third games for the 2-1 Vikings, who have only one senior.

Omaha North (2-1);9;12;16;16—53

Omaha Central (3-0);22;20;16;22—80

ON: A’yanna Hill 22, Akazja Foster 12, Milani Drake 7, Ny’Asia Thomas 5, Ella Holtzclaw 5, Alaeya Randle 1, Jayohna Sims 1.

OC: Inia Jones 23, Kiara Baptiste 12, Lilliana Petersen 11, Amiyja Hughes 8, Taylor Gonzales 8, Justine Tcheuchoua 7, Marion Henderson 5, Paris Devers 4, Pierre-Noelle Tcheuchoua 2.