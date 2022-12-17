Pospisil: 'Youngsters' come up big at Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic

HASTINGS, Neb. — Some of the youngsters who played the best Saturday at the Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic are at the age between sending letters to Santa and corresponding with colleges.

Like Doniphan-Trumbull ninth-grader Jack Poppe, who scored 22 points in a 63-49 win over Minden at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena. And classmate Parker Volk, at 6-foot-4, the inside presence for the preseason Class C-2 No. 8 Cardinals, who had 15.

“We've been watching them come on through our youth program and we've known they're going to be very good,’’ Cardinals coach Kelan Buhr said. “Jack is a very special player.

“Like what Doug Woodard at Bellevue West said, that when Chucky Hepburn came into the gym, Doug became a better coach. That’s kind of Jack Jackson. He makes me look like a better coach because he's a heck of a player.”

Poppe’s parents were star athletes in high school and college. Steve Poppe was a World-Herald athlete of the year finalist in 1984 at Garden County who was on the basketball and football teams while at Kearney State (UNK). Paula Erhart was a starter for the Lopers’ women’s basketball team after playing for Platteview.

Their son will be one to watch, too, in track. He was the eighth-grade state champion in the hurdles.

Volk’s first basket against the Whippets was a 3.

“He’s a big kid, but he can stretch people,’’ Buhr said. “He's definitely gotten a lot tougher in the last three weeks and I’m very excited to see where these guys can go throughout this season.”

A sophomore who also is 6-4, who also can stretch the floor, and also impressed Saturday was Ben Johnson of Kearney. His 22 points in a 68-56 win over Elkhorn North included three 3s.

Shelton 62, Grand Island Central Catholic 52

Shelton looks like a team that can return to state and reach the finals. Class D-2’s No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (4-1) extended their winning streak to four since opening the season with a loss to D-1 No. 8 Elm Creek (6-0), by getting 20 points from junior Austin Simmons and 14 apiece from senior Quinn Cheney and junior Riley Bombeck.

Class C-2 No. 5 GICC (1-5), which beat Lincoln Christian on Friday, was outscored 15-2 in the third quarter. Bowdie Fox, a 6-8 senior, had 11 of his 23 points in the final quarter for the Crusaders.

Kearney 68, Elkhorn North 56

The Bearcats (6-1) won their sixth straight after a six-point home loss to Omaha Creighton Prep to start the season. With Karter Lee getting 17 points and Asher Endorf 13, they kept the Wolves winless in seven games. North freshman Nike Orgilbold had 17 points and Tommy Meckna 16.

Hastings 52, Sidney 49

The Tigers (0-4) made all 14 free-throw attempts to gain their first win of the season. Braden Power led with 18 points and Eli Schroeder 15. Sidney fell to 4-2.

Kearney Catholic 35, Sandy Creek 34

Landon Edeal’s 13 points, including the go-ahead pair of free throws with seven seconds left, led the winners (3-2) to their third consecutive victory. Ethan Shaw’s 14 for Sandy Creek (1-5) led all scorers.

Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Osceola 43

Jensen Anderson had 17 points for the preseason C-2 No. 7 Bluehawks (4-3), who fended off a 25-point game by Kale Gustafson of the D-2 No. 3 Bulldogs.​

Amherst 51, Adams Central 36

Tayje Hadwiger scored 16 for the C-2 No. 3 Broncos, who raced to a 49-17 lead on the Patriots (5-1).

