Millard North senior Emily Merten is the United States Bowling Congress female youth ambassador of the year.

The annual award recognizes one female and one male USBC Youth bowler for academics, community involvement and contributions to the sport of bowling.

“I was really shocked,” Merten said in a news release. “I didn’t have any idea this would be something I could win, especially with it being a national award and only awarded to two people. It was just really exciting to know that other people see the value of what I was trying to do with being an ambassador for the sport and trying to bring kids into it.”

She is a four-year member of Millard North’s unified bowling team and a three-year varsity bowler. She has been on the board of the USBC Greater Omaha Area Bowling Association since 2021. She was the first youth to serve on the board and its Youth Committee.

She’ll major in nursing and bowl for Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her award carries a $1,500 scholarship.

Broyles Award to Secora

Omaha Westside’s Craig Secora is the state’s first winner of the Broyles Award for high school assistant football coaches.

The Nebraska Coaches Association enrolled in the awards program, a requirement, for the first time this year.

Secora is the Warriors’ offensive coordinator. They have been to the state finals the past four years, winning in 2020 and 2022.

Coaching moves

Bellevue East: The Chieftains’ next boys basketball coach will be 2014 graduate Trevor Lenear, who has been an assistant for five seasons. He will be replacing Chad Mustard, who resigned after nine seasons.

Columbus: Nathan Sliva, a 2015 Discoverer graduate, is coming from Raymond Central, where he was an assistant coach, to be boys basketball coach. The Doane graduate follows Jordan Hitchcock, who resigned after three seasons to pursue other basketball business opportunities.

Kearney: Brad Archer is retiring as baseball coach after the Bearcats’ first six seasons of offering the sport. They went to state twice, once as district champions.

Lexington: Tyler Slechta, who graduated two years ago from Adams Central, will be the youngest head boys basketball coach in the state. He takes over for Zach Jones, who resigned after six seasons.

Papillion-La Vista South: Kyle McMahon will be the Titans’ next boys track and field coach. Sean McLaughlin is leaving for new Gretna East. McMahon has been an assistant for 14 years and has been cross country coach at Fort Calhoun.

Westside hall of fame

Omaha Westside will induct six individuals and its 1999 Class A state champion girls basketball team into its athletic hall of fame at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Robert Bellarmine Church’s Mainelli Center.

The inductees are Jim Korff (1979), Drew Daubman (2007), Tim Biere (2008), Rebecca Crabb Sutter (2008), contributor Andy Miller (1984) and retired swimming coach Doug Krecklow.

Benson to dedicate courts

Omaha Benson will dedicate its new tennis complex in a 4 p.m. ceremony Friday at the school. The Benson High Foundation paid for the $625,000 project that honors the late Fred Pisasale, the school’s longtime tennis coach.​