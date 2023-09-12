In this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, Stu Pospisil, Mike Patterson and Dillon Adams break down the main takeaways from Week 3 in Nebraska high school football, including No. 1 Omaha Westside's dismantling of preseason-No. 2 Bellevue West in what was circled as the "Game of the Year" in Class A before the season began.

The three discuss what it'll take to beat this Warrior steam with playmakers all across the field, and a QB in Anthony Rezac who is really starting to heat up.

The trio then have a conversation about the wild ending to Gretna's double overtime win over Omaha Creighton Prep that included an unfortunate inadvertent whistle, one of several on Friday night that had an impact on the game.

The team gives out the weekly "Breakout Baller" award before Mike wraps up the episode by running down the latest volleyball rankings.